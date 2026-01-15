A new day means a new batch of trade rumors to analyze as we get closer to the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5. Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is now trade eligible, and the former lottery pick may pique the interest of some teams who may want to take an upside swing.

We'll see if a trade for him actually happens, as he and the Warriors played the slowest and longest game of chicken over the summer that resulted in him returning to the team. Elsewhere around the league there are some fresh updates on Ja Morant's trade market, and other plans the Warriors may have as we're just three weeks from the deadline.

Let's look at all the latest chatter around the league and breakdown Thursday's buzz.

Kuminga demands a trade from Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga became trade eligible Thursday, and he wants out of Golden State so badly that he has demanded a trade, per ESPN. This certainly isn't a surprising outcome, as anyone could've told you the Warriors-Kuminga marriage wasn't going to end well. Kuminga has been out of Steve Kerr's rotation for the last month, with his last appearance coming on Dec. 18 in a nine-minute outing.

It's clear Kerr wants to be out of the Kuminga business, but the Warriors were also stubborn in their asking price for him on the trade market over the summer. They rebuffed the Kings, who are still keeping an eye on Kuminga.

ESPN is reporting that the Mavericks have also shown interest in Kuminga, and there are several other teams that could make a run at him ahead of the deadline because of a contract that features a $24.3 million team option next season.

The Warriors want expiring contracts in return for Kuminga, as they're unwilling to take on long-term money. For a deal with the Kings, the sticking point has been the remaining three years on Malik Monk's deal, as Golden State "refuses" to take on that contract, per ESPN. The only way the Warriors reportedly would be willing to take on a contract of that size or bigger, would be if the player added "no-brainer positive value."

There have been reports that the Warriors could be interested in Michael Porter Jr., but the ESPN report says the Nets and Warriors have not talked in recent weeks. The Dubs also had interest in Trey Murphy III, but the Pelicans have basically said none of their core guys, including Murphy, are available ahead of the deadline.

Heat, Raptors interested in Ja Morant

Ja Morant remains on the trade block, and there are at least more teams interested in the athletic guard than there were for Trae Young prior to his trade to the Wizards last week. Jake Fischer is reporting that the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are teams to watch for Morant, as the Grizzlies have been open to trade discussions around their polarizing point guard.

The Raptors have been an active team in search of adding another talented piece to a team that is surprisingly fourth in the East. It's unclear what they'd be willing to give up to get Morant, but the Grizzlies are said to have interest in younger pieces to pair with an emerging core centered around Jaren Jackson Jr., Jaylen Wells and rookie Cedric Coward.

Another team with interest are the Heat, as there's been "tangible dialogue" between both teams on a Morant deal. Miami has been a middling team for most of the season, and with all the flaws Morant brings, he could ignite a spark in this roster.