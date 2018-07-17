NBA trade rumors: Kings reportedly nearing deal to acquire Ben McLemore, Deyonta Davis

The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies are finalizing a trade centered around Ben McLemore, Deyonta Davis and Garrett Temple, according to a report from ESPN.

As part of the deal, McLemore, who was selected seventh overall by the Kings in 2013, will return to Sacramento. Deyonta Davis and cash will also be shipped to the Kings along with McLemore. In return, the Kings will send forward Garrett Temple to the Grizzlies and open up $1 million in cap space in the process.

The acquisition of Temple for Memphis is a good one for a re-building Grizzlies franchise aiming for a bounce-back from missing the playoffs last season. Temple averaged a career-high 8.4 points for the Kings last season, and should immediately bolster Memphis' depth at the forward spot. As CBS Sports' Gary Parrish notes, it also gets the Grizzlies' roster to balance from a numbers perspective.

Also this: Moving two players in exchange for one gets the Grizzlies’ roster at the right number. https://t.co/S6mbIsGVSO — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 17, 2018

As for Sacramento, it willingly jumps back into the investment and development of McLemore it seemingly gave up a year ago. McLemore averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for Memphis in his first and only season away from the Kings organization, a tick below his 9.4 point and 2.6 rebound average during his first stint with the Kings.