NBA trade rumors: Knicks exploring market for Wesley Matthews, several contenders interested

Wesley Matthews may not be long for New York.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Knicks are exploring the trade market for Matthews just days after acquiring him as part of the return package in the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. The NBA's trade deadline is on Thursday, February 7, and the Knicks may be willing to part with the veteran shooting guard for the right price.

While Matthews is expected to receive a good deal of interest leading up to the deadline, there are also several suitors that are hoping that Matthews ultimately ends up on the buyout market, per Stein. Those teams include the Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Golden State Warriors. Clearly, teams vying for the 2019 NBA title feel like Matthews could provide a big boost as a dedicated defender and floor-spacer.

Though the Knicks are listening to offers on Matthews, head coach David Fizdale hasn't ruled out the possibility of him remaining with the Knicks as a contributor for the remainder of the season, as they will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Pistons (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on ).

"Both of those guys have played some [playoff] series on some really good basketball teams," Fizdale said of Matthews and center DeAndre Jordan, via the New York Post. "And who knows what the future holds for these guys? They're ours now, free agents at the end of the year, but who knows? I want them to come here and enjoy the process with us and really help the young guys."

Matthews, 32, is on the final year of his current contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, so if he does get moved the team that trades for him will only have him for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign. On the season, he is averaging 12.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 29.8 minutes per game, while shooting 41 percent from the field and 37 percent from long distance.