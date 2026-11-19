NBA teams are remarkably diligent. They will consider almost any path to improving their rosters, no matter how obscure or unexpected. Still, every now and then, a truly bizarre nugget hits the rumor mill and forces us to consider what exactly a team is thinking.

On Thursday, one such rumor arrived as SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Utah Jazz have given Kyrie Irving "internal consideration as a potential trade candidate." Now, this is common. Teams will do due diligence on a wide variety of players leading up to transaction periods in order to make sure they've covered their bases, and Begley gives no indication that there have even been talks between the Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks. Still, as he notes, "you're not gonna spend a lot of time on a player if you don't have any interest in him, so the idea of Utah spending some time internally on Kyrie Irving was interesting."

Why would the Jazz be interested in Kyrie?

So, let's consider this rumor in earnest. The Jazz entered this season with playoff expectations after four straight years in the lottery. They are 3-13 due to a combination of injuries, players adjusting to a new roster and simply poor performance. Utah has shown a willingness to trade for players outside of its perceived timeline before. The Jazz looked at then-33-year-old Jrue Holiday early in their rebuild in 2023, for instance, but backed off when Holiday's camp reportedly made it clear he would not be interested in extending.

Irving, still a star-caliber scorer, has the Mavericks at 8-7 through 15 games. He's averaging over 22 points on roughly his standard efficiency for a Dallas team with pretty limited shooting around him. We can't say at this stage whether or not the Mavericks are willing to trade him. The notion that they might depends on the team's asset deficit (Dallas does not control its own first-round pick again until 2031) and the 15-year age gap between Irving and franchise player Cooper Flagg, but Dallas could easily elect to simply build off this early success.

If they do take the long view and consider trade offers, Irving could absolutely help a team trying to win right now. Plenty of teams potentially looking for individual shot-creation, like the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat, could be planning pursuits of the future Hall of Famer.

Why this rumor makes so little sense

The question here is why the Jazz, specifically, would be interested in Irving, because on paper, there is perhaps not a single, high-profile player who makes less sense for this roster than he does. Utah's young core revolves around three perimeter players: Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson and Ace Bailey. The Jazz are so strong on that front that Bailey came off the bench to start the season, and it's unclear how exactly they plan to handle their starting five when Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. return from injuries. If Utah isn't comfortable with Jackson playing center full time, and the Memphis Grizzlies certainly weren't, then one of those five players either needs to get traded or come off the bench.

Adding Irving to this logjam doesn't make sense. Neither does trading one of those players for Irving. George is 23. Bailey is 20. Peterson is 19. Teams that are 10 games below .500 simply don't trade foundational pieces for players a decade or more their senior. They gave up three first-round picks for Jackson largely to improve their defense, and now that Walker Kessler plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, his presence matters more than ever.

Markkanen is the obvious trade candidate of the group, but he's still five years younger than Irving and plays a less saturated position. If Utah viewed Markkanen's max contract as a negative it needed to escape, that would be one thing, but there's just no evidence at this stage that this is the case. They have rebuffed trade interest in Markkanen at every turn. If Dallas were willing to put substantial draft equity on the table to cover the age and positional gaps here, there could perhaps be a conversation, but Dallas isn't in a position to do so.

There's some merit to the idea that Utah might eventually want to shake up its backcourt. There were rumors during the draft process that Peterson's representatives were skeptical of Utah as a landing spot because they also represent George and felt that two score-first guards would clash. Even if the Jazz were prepared to split them up less than 20 games into Peterson's career, Irving himself has typically fared far better when he has been paired with a high-level passer. He won his championship with LeBron James. He's thriving next to Cooper Flagg now. His best trait is, and always has been, his scoring.

And then, of course, there is the history shared between Irving and Utah's top executive. The CEO of the Jazz is Danny Ainge, who once traded for Irving when he ran the Boston Celtics. Before his second season in Boston, Irving publicly shared plans to re-sign with the Celtics as a free agent in 2019. When the time came, he instead joined the Brooklyn Nets, a divisional opponent. This is the NBA. If LeBron James can reunite with Dan Gilbert, any player-executive reunion is theoretically possible. Nonetheless, Ainge and Irving would seemingly be among the unlikeliest pairings in all of basketball. Put all of this together and this is a puzzling rumor to say the least.

Is there anything we can take from this?

Sometimes a rumor says more about a team's big-picture plans than it does a specific target. For a variety of reasons, some of which we've covered, it seems exceedingly unlikely that the Jazz are going to trade for Irving. However, they've invested the time in considering it, as Begley noted. That means something, even if it doesn't mean a trade is coming.

The simplest read on this is that Utah is concerned enough about its short-term prospects that it is considering investing in win-now help despite its 3-13 start. That, in itself, makes sense. The Jazz don't control their own first-round pick this season. They have no incentive to lose, and while making the postseason despite starting the season 10 games under .500 is improbable, it just happened a year ago when the 4-14 Charlotte Hornets recovered quickly enough to reach the Play-In Tournament. The Jazz are 5.5 games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference right now. If they get healthy in time and make the right addition, perhaps they could still make a real run at it.

Skepticism about the George-Peterson fit, for now, should be on the back burner. Though the two fared far better early on when they played separately, both, at least for now, have better net ratings and true shooting percentages in the minutes they've shared than the minutes they haven't. George's usage skyrockets when he plays without Peterson, but that's to be expected with Markkanen and Jackson out.

There may have been concern early in the season, and that might have been when Irving crossed Utah's mind. There may still be concerns down the line when the Jazz have had a longer sample size to evaluate the pairing with the rest of their roster. For now, though, it's simply too early to consider splitting up such a talented tandem, especially right as the team has actually started winning some games.

However, ball-handling behind them is a valid concern. Utah declined its fourth-year option on backup point guard and former first-round pick Isaiah Collier, and the offense has been 6.5 points per 100 possessions worse with him on the floor this season. Adding a veteran backup point guard, if only to ease Peterson's burden during the minutes George rests, would be sensible. Irving is obviously no backup, but as perhaps the most notable point guard theoretically on the market, it makes sense that the Jazz would at least broach the concept internally.

Ainge hasn't earned the nickname "Trader Danny" for nothing. His teams are almost always at the center of the trade market, and as last year's Jackson deal proved, he's as capable of a stunner as he's ever been. Irving would certainly qualify as one. We shouldn't expect it. It wouldn't really make sense based on what we know now. But in the post-Luka Dončić trade NBA, it would be hard to dismiss basically any rumor involving a player of this stature.