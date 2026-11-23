We're now a month into the 2026-27 NBA season, and while we're still weeks away from the unofficial start of trade season (Dec. 15), we've seen enough basketball for teams to at least begin making plans for the upcoming transaction cycle. Teams are starting to know how good they are, what sort of holes they're dealing with and what the market is going to look like as we draw closer to the February trade deadline.

Firm rumors are still in short supply, but we're at least getting some early buzz on who plans to do what in the months to come. So let's check in on what has made the rounds lately.

Lakers plan to be active at deadline

The 14-3 Los Angeles Lakers are headed for a titanic clash with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday that will presumably put one of those two teams in pole position in the Western Conference. Last Friday, however, head of basketball operations Rob Pelinka did a pregame interview with Spectrum SportsNet in which he made it clear he plans to be aggressive ahead of February's deadline.

"We'll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see," Pelinka said. "We think this team has a real chance to make a run, so we want to give the group as much talent as we can. Don't want to get too far over our skis with a hot start, because you don't want to get big-headed, but clearly the way it's gone so far, it's been great and we hope it continues."

The Lakers are very limited in terms of tradable draft capital because of their big July swing for Walker Kessler. They only have one first-round asset available, and it's only swap rights in 2032. They picked up two useful second-round picks in the Deandre Ayton trade, though, giving them three in total. That's not enough for a blockbuster, but it's helpful liquidity. Further, the Lakers are relatively financially flexible going into the deadline as well. They're barely over the luxury-tax line and have around $8 million in room beneath their first apron hard cap, allowing them to potentially make a somewhat unbalanced trade if the need presents itself.

So, what would the Lakers be looking for at the deadline? Two obvious needs stand out:

Backup center. The Lakers are almost 12 points per 100 possessions worse without Walker Kessler on the floor, and given Kessler's past durability issues, they have to be better-prepared for games he misses outright.

The Lakers are almost 12 points per 100 possessions worse without Walker Kessler on the floor, and given Kessler's past durability issues, they have to be better-prepared for games he misses outright. Wing depth. The Lakers did extremely well with minimal resources on the wing over the summer, getting Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams for the minimum. Both have outplayed those contracts significantly, but their shooting will be tested in the playoffs, and either way, both are set to return to free agency next summer. Neither Williams nor Thybulle have ever played a typical starter's workload in the playoffs, and Jake LaRavia was a mess in last year's postseason. The Lakers won't have access to the sort of wings that typically win championships, but if they can cobble together a deep enough rotation of specialists, they might be good enough elsewhere to overcome that weakness.

Clippers gearing up to sell

As Marc Stein noted, the Los Angeles Clippers have moved to a veteran-only starting lineup, with Darius Garland, Rui Hachimura, Derrick Jones Jr., Max Strus and Brook Lopez opening games lately. Brandon Ingram, returning Monday, is sure to join that group, and Kris Dunn is a central part of their rotation. All of these players but Ingram and Garland are on expiring deals, and Stein noted that the Clippers are "regarded as a certain seller" ahead of the trade deadline.

And, well, that makes plenty of sense. The Clippers were just stripped of five first-round picks in the Kawhi Leonard scandal. Those expiring contracts belong to players who almost certainly won't be a part of the next great Clipper team, but they could help replenish the team's draft capital moving forward.

The Clippers are, by far, the most versatile seller on the market right now. In theory, they could burnish just about any contender. Need defense? Jones and Dunn have you covered. Offense? Strus and Hachimura are proven playoff snipers. The center market is in the middle of a supply-demand crisis. Lopez has been sensational this season and could give any contender a solid 20 minutes per night. With Keaton Wagler in the building, it's hard to imagine they'd even shut the door on a good enough Garland offer. Expect the Clippers to live in the rumor mill for the next few months. They have several players who could legitimately impact the championship hunt.

Jazz not so interested in Kyrie Irving after all?

Last week, SNY dropped a stunner of a rumor: that the Utah Jazz, loaded with young guards and off to a terrible start, had had internal conversations about pursuing Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. The rumor didn't make much sense in the moment, and The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday that the Jazz "don't appear to have any real interest" in the future Hall of Famer.

They have, however, talked trade with the team we just discussed: the Clippers. Those conversations began with "various Clippers bigs" and have moved on to wing depth, of which the Clippers have plenty. The Jazz are reportedly casting a wide net in pursuit of help.

The 3-15 Jazz have been among the NBA's biggest disappointments this season. A lot of that has been the result of injuries, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen out now and Jusuf Nurkić having not yet debuted this season. The Jazz are painfully thin in the front court at this point, and the early partnership between Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson in the backcourt has yielded mixed results.

Casting a wide net makes sense since the Jazz could theoretically use help basically anywhere. More of a playmaking guard to balance out the score-first instincts that George and Peterson bring would make sense. Wing depth, especially defense-first wing depth, would help address a major weakness. Dunn is a former Jazz player. And of course, adding some size to deal with all of those injuries would probably have the biggest immediate impact. Utah doesn't control its own first-round pick this year. The Jazz benefit from losing in no way, and that has seemingly made them eager to try to fight an uphill battle back into the Western Conference Play-In race.