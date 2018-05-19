NBA trade rumors: Lakers reportedly tell teams no player on roster is untouchable

When franchises build out the core of a team, sometimes they tab players they're unwilling to move. Donovan Mitchell, for instance, is probably close to untouchable for the Utah Jazz no matter what offer a team might throw their way. Same for Ben Simmons and the 76ers and for a short list of up-and-comers in the league.

But the same can't be said for any of the Lakers core. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers front office has reportedly told teams that no player -- not Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball or even Kyle Kuzma -- on their roster is untouchable in trades. Which means that, for the right price or package, anyone could be shipped out.

That philosophy isn't exactly a surprise given that most teams would fold their cards for the right price. But for the Lakers to be open to moving their core is a big deal, if only because their core is uber-talented and star-studded with the trio of Ball, Ingram and Kuzma the most notable of their young bunch. As the Times noted, however, not being untouchable and shopping the young stars are two very different things.

To be clear, the Lakers are not actively shopping any of their players. They are willing to listen to offers and could move one of them — even a member of the talented young cadre of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram or Josh Hart — if an offer blows them away.

It's clear Magic Johnson and the Lakers brass want to be a playoff team as quickly as possible. With LeBron James' looming free agency this summer hanging over the NBA, perhaps floating this news doubles not only as a message to the youngsters, but also as a sign that the front office may be prepared to be aggressive this summer to expedite the rebooting process.