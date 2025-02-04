NBA trade rumors: Latest deadline news, updates on Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, Lakers' post-Luka moves, more

Ingram as Warriors' fallback plan?
The Warriors are reportedly in on "every star" as Thursday's deadline approaches. The Dubs are trying to swing for the fences and a Kevin Durant reunion. They've checked in about LeBron James (again). If those plans fail, they've also called the Sixers about Paul George and have been linked to Jimmy Butler. But if the Warriors can't land one of those targets? They might end up going after Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans. Here's more from Jake Fischer of the Stein Line:
Although Ingram did not have great success under Warriors coach Steve Kerr during their late summer run together at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, we've been told not to discount the possibility that the Warriors could pursue the one-time former All-Star playing out his current contract on an expiring $36 million salary if Golden State cannot land one of its higher-profile targets.