NBA trade rumors: Latest deadline news, updates on Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, Lakers' post-Luka moves, more

What other moves will we see before Thursday's trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline arrives on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but the festivities began in earnest late Saturday night, when the Dallas Mavericks stunned the basketball world by sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package headlined by Anthony Davis. Less than a day later, De'Aaron Fox was a member of the San Antonio Spurs and Zach LaVine joined the Sacramento Kings.

So much for a slow deadline, right? Despite the CBA-induced restrictions hamstringing parts of the league, creative front offices have already given us two huge in-season deals, and with around two days left before the final buzzer, there's plenty of room for more action.

Doncic, Davis, Fox and LaVine may have moved, but there is plenty more talent still on the table. Does Jimmy Butler get the trade he's hoping for? How about the newly available Kevin Durant? Will the Bucks be able to turn Khris Middleton into a win-now upgrade? We've already seen one shocker at this deadline. Is anyone going to give us a second?

Follow along with us below, as we keep you up to date on all of the latest news, rumors and speculation surrounding the 2025 deadline.

Ingram as Warriors' fallback plan?

The Warriors are reportedly in on "every star" as Thursday's deadline approaches. The Dubs are trying to swing for the fences and a Kevin Durant reunion. They've checked in about LeBron James (again). If those plans fail, they've also called the Sixers about Paul George and have been linked to Jimmy Butler. But if the Warriors can't land one of those targets? They might end up going after Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans. Here's more from Jake Fischer of the Stein Line:

Although Ingram did not have great success under Warriors coach Steve Kerr during their late summer run together at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, we've been told not to discount the possibility that the Warriors could pursue the one-time former All-Star playing out his current contract on an expiring $36 million salary if Golden State cannot land one of its higher-profile targets.

 
Butler has 'blocked' trade options

Jimmy Butler is not playing for the Miami Heat, and the indefinitely suspended All-Star still seems to just have one destination in mind: Phoenix. The Butler-to-Suns scenario is complicated because of Bradley Beal's no-trade clause, but Butler is reportedly steadfast in signaling to other potential destinations that he would not sign a contract extension elsewhere. 

From ESPN's Brian Windhorst:

Butler's obsession with getting to the Phoenix Suns is bizarrely admirable. He has torched his relationship with the Heat and hurt the team's season. He has also blocked trade options that would be good fits, where he could have potentially gotten paid and been on a contender. But he's the rare difference-maker who can tilt the outcome of a playoff series and that comes with a lot of power. Butler is trying to use it.

 
Middleton for... Kuzma?

The Bucks seem like one contender that will try to make a move in the next 50ish hours. A new name was linked to Milwaukee recently: Kyle Kuzma. The Athletic reports the Wizards and Bucks have "explored" a deal that would swap Kuzma with veteran Khris Middleton. 

Two league sources said the Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks have explored a potential deal in which Milwaukee would send Khris Middleton and draft capital to Washington for Kuzma. This matches what was reported elsewhere Monday. Exchanging Middleton's salary for Kuzma's would help the Bucks move under the second apron, a significant goal for the Bucks. But Washington would almost certainly demand a future pick or two be attached with Middleton to help Milwaukee achieve that goal. It's unclear how much traction that scenario has; the Bucks are examining multiple trade scenarios for veteran players to supplement Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard down the stretch and in the playoffs.

 
Kevin Durant mock trades

Luka Doncic was traded for Anthony Davis two days ago. Sure makes it feel like anything is possible this deadline, right? So let's dream big... again. Rumors have it that the Suns are at least listening to calls about Kevin Durant. So would Phoenix move the NBA legend two years after acquiring him at the deadline? If the Suns do make a move -- perhaps to send him back to the Bay? -- here's how a deal might look.

