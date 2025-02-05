Skip to Main Content

NBA trade rumors: Latest deadline news, updates on Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Warriors, Lakers, Suns, more

What other moves will we see before Thursday's trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline arrives tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET. Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and other stars could still be on the move, but it's already been a wild deadline. That's because the Dallas Mavericks stunned the basketball world late Saturday night by sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package headlined by Anthony Davis. Less than a day later, De'Aaron Fox was a member of the San Antonio Spurs and Zach LaVine joined the Sacramento Kings. Then, on Wednesday, the Bucks shipped out title-winning veteran Khris Middleton for the Wizards' Kyle Kuzma.

So much for a slow deadline, right? Despite the CBA-induced restrictions hamstringing parts of the league, creative front offices have already given us two huge in-season deals, and with plenty of time left before the final buzzer, there's room for more action.

Doncic, Davis, Fox and LaVine may have moved, but there is plenty more talent still on the table. Does Butler get the trade he's hoping for? How about the newly available Durant? We've already seen one shocker at this deadline. Is anyone going to give us a second?

Follow along with us below, as we keep you up to date on all of the latest news, rumors and speculation surrounding the 2025 deadline.

Bucks trade Middleton for Kuzma

The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, CBS Sports NBA insider Bill Reiter confirmed Wednesday. In addition to Kuzma and Middleton, the deal also includes AJ Johnson and a pick swap going to the Wizards. The Bucks will also receive atrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation. Middleton, who was tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the title of longest-tenured Buck, joined the team in July of 2013 as a low-profile addition to the Brandon Jennings for Brandon Knight trade. He proceeded to become one of the greatest players in franchise history, reaching three All-Star games and helping Milwaukee win the 2021 championship.

Sam Quinn
How could Mavs get KD?

It's been nearly four whole days since the Dallas Mavericks made a shocking trade. So could they stun the NBA world again this deadline by going out and getting Kevin Durant? Reports indicate the Mavs have some interest, and the fit with the newly acquired Anthony Davis and KD's old running mate Kyrie Irving does make a lot of sense (a lot more sense than trading away your MVP-caliber 25-year-old superstar). 

But how would a KD-to-the-Mavs deal look? CBS Sports' Sam Quinn has you covered with a complicated mock trade so crazy it just might come true.

Sam Quinn
LeBron thought Luka trade was 'hoax'

The entire sports world has been consumed by the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade for the past few days, and much of the discussion has centered around LeBron James: Did he know ahead of time? What did he think of the deal? How will it affect his present and future?

Late on Tuesday night, after James put up 26 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to yet another impressive win, this one a 122-97 destruction of the Los Angeles Clippers, we finally got to hear from the man himself. 

Like everyone else, James didn't believe the story was true at first. 

"Saturday night, well, my emotions were all over the place, obviously," James said. "We had just come off a big win, huge win in [Madison Square] Garden. I was out -- you guys have seen the reports -- I was out with my family to dinner and got the news and the first time I heard it I thought it was for sure fake. I thought it was a hoax, people messing around, whatever. 

"But then when AD called me, AD FaceTimed me, and I talked to him for quite a while. Even when I got off the phone with him it still didn't seem real. It didn't seem real until I saw Luka today and I saw a clip of AD at the Dallas shootaround. That's when it finally hit me, like, oh shit, this is real."

Jack Maloney
Latest on KD, Butler

Kevin Durant remains a Phoenix Sun and Jimmy Butler is still in Miami... for now. The two biggest names in rumors on Trade Deadline Eve could sure seem like they could have an impact on one another. John Gambadoro, an Arizona sports radio host, says he's hearing that KD "will most likely" end up back on the Warriors and Butler will wind up in Phoenix.

The Suns have no path to add Butler to a roster with KD and Devin Booker if Bradley Beal doesn't waive his no-trade clause. So would the Suns really ship out Durant and bring in Butler to play alongside Booker, Beal and whatever the return is from a possible KD deal? It seems possible. Buckle up.

 
Happy Wednesday, NBA trade fans

We are less than 31 hours away from the 2025 NBA trade deadline. And as the league still tries to wrap its mind around the fact that Luka Doncic is now a Laker and Anthony Davis is a Maverick, attention has shifted to another huge name: Kevin Durant. 

The Suns are reportedly listening to calls on KD, with the Warriors, Rockets and Mavs among the interested parties. Jimmy Butler remains on the block, too. We'll see what happens in the next day-plus.

 
Where is KJ Martin going?

Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin was inactive for their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Officially, he is listed as "not with team," but PHLY's Kyle Neubeck reported that he was taken out of the lineup because of a pending trade and he was seen leaving Wells Fargo Center less than 45 minutes before the game tipped off.

According to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, Martin is indeed getting traded, but it's not clear where he'll land up, as the Sixers are "weighing multiple options." They are expected to complete a trade on Wednesday, per The Stein Line.

When Philadelphia signed Martin to a two-year, $16 million deal (non-guaranteed in Year 2) last summer, it was widely assumed that it would trade him around this time in a win-now move. The contract could effectively function as a trade exception, allowing the Sixers to add a player on a mid-sized salary that it could not have otherwise acquired easily. According to PHLY, though, they could instead end up dealing him in a trade that creates more financial flexibility.

By trading another Martin (Caleb) to the Mavs for Quentin Grimes earlier Tuesday, Philadelphia got below the first apron. It is now only $6.5 million over the luxury-tax threshold. Trading this Martin could potentially get them out of the tax entirely and put them in a better position to improve the roster in other ways before the deadline. For example, as long as they stay below the first apron, the Sixers are allowed to take back more salary than they send out in a trade.

 
Middleton-Kuzma, Nurkic-Valanciunas close?

Are the Milwaukee Bucks really going to trade Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma? The Bucks' interest in Kuzma was reported by The Stein Line's Jake Fischer on Monday, and on Tuesday morning The Atheltic's David Aldridge and Josh Robbins reported that they and the Washington Wizards had explored a Middleton-Kuzma deal, which would require Milwaukee to send draft capital to Washington.

Now the Bucks and Wizards are "getting close" to an agreement, according to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. As always, though, the devil is in the details. The only picks Milwaukee can trade right now are its 2031 first- and second-rounders. And since Middleton is making $31.7 million this season and Kuzma is making only $23.5 million, a one-for-one swap is not cap-legal.

Also close, per Heavy Sports, is a deal between Washington and the Phoenix Suns that would see them swapping burly centers. Again, a one-for-one trade does not work, as the Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas is making $9.9 million this season and the Suns' Jusuf Nurkic is making $18.1 million.

As the preceding entry in this live blog indicates, Phoenix has a lot going on. What exactly would it be sending Washington to incentivize it to take on the $19.4 million that Nurkic is owed next season? Would this swap be folded into a bigger, multi-team deal? 

Beyond all those logistical questions, Valanciunas is a bit of an odd fit for the Suns, isn't he? Are they even looking for another center? They just got Nick Richards! I imagine the picture will become clearer soon.

 
Mavericks, Rockets join Warriors in pursuit of Durant

Would the middling Phoenix Suns trade Kevin Durant? Other teams around the NBA apparently feel like it's enough of a possibility to call and check on the former MVP's availability. 

A report from Shams Charania on Monday indicated that the Golden State Warriors, who are eager to find another star to pair with Steph Curry, have interest in a surprise reunion that would bring Durant back to the Bay Area. Now, The Athletic is reporting that the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets are both intrigued by the possibility of adding the 14-time All-Star. 

Per The Athletic, the Warriors were met with an "exorbitant asking price," and "the Suns' messaging about their willingness to trade Durant is different depending on the team."

After hiring Mike Budenholzer as their new coach and making some moves around the margins, the Suns got off to an 8-1 start, but have been well under. 500 since then. They recently lost back-to-back games to the Portland Trail Blazers and now sit in 10th place in the Western Conference at 25-24. This current group doesn't look to have enough to win a title, but Bradley Beal's no-trade clause and their lack of draft capital is complicating their attempts at finding any sort of fix. 

Could trading the 36-year-old Durant instead be the answer? No one would have thought so a week ago, but after the Luka Doncic trade, it appears that anything is on the table. 

Jack Maloney
February 4, 2025, 11:58 PM
Feb. 04, 2025, 6:58 pm EST
 
Could both Martin twins be traded on the same day?

Before the Philadelphia 76ers traded 29-year-old wing Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks for Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick on Tuesday, The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were interested in both him and his twin brother, Cody, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets.

Cody is making $8.1 million this season and is owed $8.7 million (non-guaranteed) next season. According to The Stein Line, the Bucks are aiming for a bigger upgrade, but if they can't find one, they'd like to swap Pat Connaughton for him. Connaughton is making $9.4 million this season, and he has a $9.4 million player option next season. Milwaukee is currently $23 million over the luxury tax and $6.5 million over the second apron.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported Tuesday that, in addition to the Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are interested in trading for Cody. He may not be the ideal addition for either team -- the Lakers need to fill their glaring hole at center, Denver would surely prefer to acquire a better floor spacer -- but neither team is particularly deep and both could use another versatile defender.

I'm not sure how likely it is that both Martin twins will be moved on the same day, but, if you'd asked me yesterday which one was more likely to be dealt, I would have said Cody without hesitation. (Caleb signed an extremely team-friendly contract last summer, and, given that the Sixers appear to be trying to salvage the season, he seemed to fit their timeline just fine.) Now that Cody has been traded, I will officially be surprised if both aren't traded within about 48 hours of each other.

 
Is Kevin Durant's fate contingent on Jimmy Butler's?

Phoenix has been in pursuit of Jimmy Butler seemingly for months, but the longer this saga drags out, the less likely it becomes that they will ultimately land him. In their ideal scenario, they would pair Butler with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker for an immediate championship push. If they can't find someone to take on Bradley Beal, though, such a trio becomes impossible to build.

So what comes next? Well, as Phoenix-area radio host and Suns insider John Gambadoro notes, the Golden State Warriors (among other teams) have been aggressive in their own pursuits of Durant. If Phoenix had an obvious path to Butler, this wouldn't even be a conversation. Obviously, Butler appears unlikely to get to Phoenix, so that puts the Suns in a position in which they need to consider other moves.

Phoenix is 25-24. This isn't a championship team as currently constructed. If there was a clear path to building one with the three first-round picks they acquired from the Utah Jazz in January, they likely would have found it by now. So if a championship is off of the table, the reality of Durant's age (36) and injury history (extensive) forces Phoenix to consider moving him. They may not have time to build a winner around him, but using him as bait, they could get the assets needed to put the right team around the much younger Devin Booker down the line.

So, to an extent, it seems as though Durant's fate may be tied to Butler's. If Butler gets to Phoenix, Durant likely stays put. If he can't? Then the Suns start to seriously consider offers from the Warriors and any other interested parties.

Sam Quinn
February 4, 2025, 9:49 PM
Feb. 04, 2025, 4:49 pm EST
 
Martin for Grimes, explained (briefly)

Here are two teams exchanging good role players. They're both wings, and they're both (currently, at least) on team-friendly contracts. So what's the point, exactly?

From Philly's perspective: Even though Martin has shot a better percentage on spot-up 3s (42%) than Grimes (37.8%) this season, Grimes shoots them at higher volume and has more gravity. That makes him a cleaner fit next to the Sixers' Big 3, and it's nice that Grimes, 25, is five years younger than Martin, too. Beyond that, since Grimes, who is on a $4.3 million expiring contract, is cheaper than Martin ($8.1 million) this season, they will save some money on their luxury-tax bill, get below the first apron and pick up a second-round pick for their trouble. Grimes will likely end up being more expensive than Martin on his next contract, but he will be a restricted free agent in the summer, so at least there's no risk of losing him for nothing (unless it's by choice).

From Dallas' perspective: Maybe the Mavericks, who seem to be obsessed with defense, simply see Martin as a stronger defender up and down the positional spectrum. The most obvious reason to do this deal, though, has nothing to do with their respective skill sets. It's cost certainty. Martin signed a ridiculously team-friendly deal (four years, $35 million) last summer, and, if Dallas was worried about what it would cost to re-sign Grimes in a few months, this is a clean and relatively cheap way to avoid dealing with that potential problem. (It's also worth mentioning the possibility that Martin never even plays for the Mavs. This is a team that still needs more playmaking, and maybe Martin's salary, which will increase to $9.2 million if he doesn't waive or reduce his trade kicker, can be used to acquire a player who addresses that weakness in the next couple of days.)

 
Another Mavericks trade

Though not quite a blockbuster this time. The Mavericks are getting Caleb Martin from the 76ers for Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick, per ESPN. This gives Dallas another option on the wing and is the first move after the Mavs dealt Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis.

 
Pinned
Latest on Jimmy/Heat stand-off

Jimmy Butler remains on the Miami Heat with 50 hours to go before the trade deadline. He's suspended. He wants out. The team wants to move on. Pat Riley wants a good deal. Butler seemingly wants to go to Phoenix... but he might be open to staying in a new home long-term. Chris Haynes reports that Butler's camp would talk to a team about his interest in staying there long-term if the Heat find a deal and get it in the "red zone."

 
Lakers introduce Luka

Luka Doncic and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka are having an introductory press conference days after the most shocking trade in NBA history. Things got started just after noon ET:

 
Ingram as Warriors' fallback plan?

The Warriors are reportedly in on "every star" as Thursday's deadline approaches. The Dubs are trying to swing for the fences and a Kevin Durant reunion. They've checked in about LeBron James (again). If those plans fail, they've also called the Sixers about Paul George and have been linked to Jimmy Butler. But if the Warriors can't land one of those targets? They might end up going after Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans. Here's more from Jake Fischer of the Stein Line:

Although Ingram did not have great success under Warriors coach Steve Kerr during their late summer run together at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, we've been told not to discount the possibility that the Warriors could pursue the one-time former All-Star playing out his current contract on an expiring $36 million salary if Golden State cannot land one of its higher-profile targets.

 
Butler has 'blocked' trade options

Jimmy Butler is not playing for the Miami Heat, and the indefinitely suspended All-Star still seems to just have one destination in mind: Phoenix. The Butler-to-Suns scenario is complicated because of Bradley Beal's no-trade clause, but Butler is reportedly steadfast in signaling to other potential destinations that he would not sign a contract extension elsewhere. 

From ESPN's Brian Windhorst:

Butler's obsession with getting to the Phoenix Suns is bizarrely admirable. He has torched his relationship with the Heat and hurt the team's season. He has also blocked trade options that would be good fits, where he could have potentially gotten paid and been on a contender. But he's the rare difference-maker who can tilt the outcome of a playoff series and that comes with a lot of power. Butler is trying to use it.

 
Middleton for... Kuzma?

The Bucks seem like one contender that will try to make a move in the next 50ish hours. A new name was linked to Milwaukee recently: Kyle Kuzma. The Athletic reports the Wizards and Bucks have "explored" a deal that would swap Kuzma with veteran Khris Middleton. 

Two league sources said the Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks have explored a potential deal in which Milwaukee would send Khris Middleton and draft capital to Washington for Kuzma. This matches what was reported elsewhere Monday. Exchanging Middleton's salary for Kuzma's would help the Bucks move under the second apron, a significant goal for the Bucks. But Washington would almost certainly demand a future pick or two be attached with Middleton to help Milwaukee achieve that goal. It's unclear how much traction that scenario has; the Bucks are examining multiple trade scenarios for veteran players to supplement Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard down the stretch and in the playoffs.

 
Kevin Durant mock trades

Luka Doncic was traded for Anthony Davis two days ago. Sure makes it feel like anything is possible this deadline, right? So let's dream big... again. Rumors have it that the Suns are at least listening to calls about Kevin Durant. So would Phoenix move the NBA legend two years after acquiring him at the deadline? If the Suns do make a move -- perhaps to send him back to the Bay? -- here's how a deal might look.

Kevin Durant mock trades: How Warriors, Rockets, Mavericks and others could land Suns superstar
Sam Quinn
