NBA trade rumors: Latest deadline news, updates on Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Warriors, Lakers, Suns, more

The NBA trade deadline arrives tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET. Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and other stars could still be on the move, but it's already been a wild deadline. That's because the Dallas Mavericks stunned the basketball world late Saturday night by sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package headlined by Anthony Davis. Less than a day later, De'Aaron Fox was a member of the San Antonio Spurs and Zach LaVine joined the Sacramento Kings. Then, on Wednesday, the Bucks shipped out title-winning veteran Khris Middleton for the Wizards' Kyle Kuzma.

So much for a slow deadline, right? Despite the CBA-induced restrictions hamstringing parts of the league, creative front offices have already given us two huge in-season deals, and with plenty of time left before the final buzzer, there's room for more action.

Doncic, Davis, Fox and LaVine may have moved, but there is plenty more talent still on the table. Does Butler get the trade he's hoping for? How about the newly available Durant? We've already seen one shocker at this deadline. Is anyone going to give us a second?

Follow along with us below, as we keep you up to date on all of the latest news, rumors and speculation surrounding the 2025 deadline.