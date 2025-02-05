NBA trade rumors: Latest deadline news, updates on Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Warriors, Lakers, Suns, more

Bucks trade Middleton for Kuzma
The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, CBS Sports NBA insider Bill Reiter confirmed Wednesday. In addition to Kuzma and Middleton, the deal also includes AJ Johnson and a pick swap going to the Wizards. The Bucks will also receive atrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation. Middleton, who was tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the title of longest-tenured Buck, joined the team in July of 2013 as a low-profile addition to the Brandon Jennings for Brandon Knight trade. He proceeded to become one of the greatest players in franchise history, reaching three All-Star games and helping Milwaukee win the 2021 championship.