NBA trade rumors: Latest deadline news, updates on Warriors, Lakers, Kevin Durant, more in final hours

The 2025 NBA trade deadline has been a crazy ride, what other moves will we see before 3 p.m. ET?

The NBA trade deadline arrives today at 3 p.m. ET, and it's already been a crazy transaction cycle. On Tuesday night, the Warriors got Jimmy Butler in the latest NBA blockbuster trade. The Lakers also made a substantial move to get a center... to pair with Luka Doncic, who went to L.A. in exchange for Anthony Davis in the most stunning trade in NBA history late Saturday night. De'Aaron Fox, Khris Middleton, Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Kuzma have also been moved in the last four days. And there is still time for teams to make more moves.

So much for a slow deadline, right? Despite the CBA-induced restrictions hamstringing parts of the league, creative front offices have already given us a handful of huge in-season deals, and with hours left before the final buzzer, there's room for more action.

Who will be next to go? It doesn't seem likely the answer is Kevin Durant. The Suns have reportedly been taking calls on KD this week, and there was tons of buzz about Durant on Monday and Tuesday. However, Durant reportedly was not interested in a trade back to Golden State, and it seems like he could stay put in Phoenix.

Follow along with us below, as we keep you up to date on all of the latest news, rumors and speculation surrounding the 2025 deadline.

PJ Tucker traded again

If you're keeping score at home that is now three separate PJ Tucker trades in the month of February. Tucker was traded from the Clippers to the Jazz on Saturday, and then went from the Jazz to the Heat in the Jimmy Butler deal on Wednesday night. And now, hours before the deadline, Tucker is being traded from the Heat to the Raptors.

It's a money-saving move for Miami, who gets Davion Mitchell in the deal, per ESPN.

Tucker seems unlikely to stay with the Raptors, who could either trade him again or buy him out after the deadline.

 
Warriors still in on Vucevic?

The Warriors might not be done after their major move for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday night. There is still some life to a potential Nikola Vucevic-to-Golden State deal, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Vucevic has averaged 19.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season and he is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

 
76ers acquire J. Butler (no not that one)

Here's one you don't see every day: the Philadelphia 76ers are trading a future first-round pick to the Washington Wizards for four second-round picks, as first reported by Michael Scotto. Reggie Jackson will also go to Washington, while Jared Butler will go to Philly. According to Bobby Marks, these are the picks involved:

  • The first-round pick Philadelphia sends to Washington is the least favorable 2026 pick between the Thunder, the Clippers and the Rockets (protected 1-4).
  • The second-round picks the 76ers get: one in 2027 (most favorable of Golden State and Phoenix), one in 2028 (Golden State), and two in 2030 (most favorable of Portland or Phoenix, and then Washington).

So what's going on here? Well, think of this as the kiddie version of the Suns-Jazz trade from a few weeks ago in which the Suns gave up one very valuable pick (their unprotected 2031 first-rounder) to get three lesser picks (protected first-rounders likely to come at the end of the round). Washington gets a first-round pick here, but the presence of the Thunder within that equation means it's likely to come at the end of the round. The 76ers get a bundle of second-round picks it can separate into multiple deals moving forward.

Sam Quinn
February 6, 2025, 3:35 PM
Feb. 06, 2025, 10:35 am EST
 
Cavs hunting for Hawks wing?

The Atlanta Hawks are taking calls from De'Andre Hunter suitors, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are "emerging as a frontrunner" to land him, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. Hunter, 27, is in the Year 2 of a four-year, $90 million extension and is making $21.7 million this season.

Hunter has averaged a career-high 19 points in 28.7 minutes per game this season and made a career-high 39.3% of his 3-point attempts. If the Hawks had traded him this time last year, they might have had to incentivize another team to take his contract. Now that he's in the middle of a bounceback season, it looks like they're trying to sell high.

Cleveland doesn't have many holes on its roster, but it doesn't currently have a 3-and-D-and-more guy who stands 6-foot-8 and is as strong as Hunter. He can defend up and down the positional spectrum, and he shouldn't disrupt the Cavs' chemistry on either end. I'm not going to applaud them until they actually make the deal (and we know the price tag), but, for a team that's trying to chase a championship right now, Hunter makes perfect sense as a trade target.

 
Warriors had Durant deal lined up

Kevin Durant was almost a Warrior... again. The Dubs were interested in a reunion and they had a trade lined up to get Durant, while Jimmy Butler would have landed in Phoenix, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. This deal fell apart because Durant did not want to go back to Golden State, and the Warriors did not want to acquire a disgruntled superstar.

The Athletic adds that KD and Stephen Curry had a recent conversation that left Curry with the impression that a reunion would not be happening. 

From reporter Anthony Slater: Stephen Curry had a conversation with Kevin Durant that convinced him a reunion was extremely unlikely, no matter how much the Golden State Warriors ownership group and front office collectively "underestimated" Durant's coldness toward a return, as one team source put it.

 
What a deadline for Lakers' Rob Pelinka

It's been a crazy few days for the Lakers and Rob Pelinka. The Lakers GM used the leftover assets he somehow still had after acquiring Luka Doncic to go out and get another key piece on Wednesday night. Here's CBS Sports' Brad Botkin on the deadline's luckiest man:

Lakers' run of dumb luck continues as another unbelievable trade falls into GM Rob Pelinka's lap
Brad Botkin
Lakers' run of dumb luck continues as another unbelievable trade falls into GM Rob Pelinka's lap
 
Happy Deadline Day

We are six hours away from the 2025 NBA trade deadline. And if the last four days are any indication, we're probably in for some more fireworks. It's been a hectic stretch that has shaken up the roster of multiple teams. Here's a brief rundown of things that happened just on Wednesday:

So what will happen Thursday? We'll find out soon enough.

 
Mark Williams gives Luka, LeBron their lob threat

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to trade 7-foot-2 center Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap. Williams is exactly the type of lob-catching, rim-protecting center that Doncic flourished alongside in Dallas.

Meanwhile the Hornets add Knecht, who has shown flashes of brilliance in his rookie season with the Lakers, along with draft capital that will help them down the road should another superstar ever hit the market.

Lakers land Mark Williams in trade with Hornets to give LeBron James, Luka Doncic their center, per report
Sam Quinn
Lakers land Mark Williams in trade with Hornets to give LeBron James, Luka Doncic their center, per report
 
Brandon Ingram to Toronto

The New Orleans Pelicans are trading Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptorsaccording to Shams Charania. In exchange for the former All-Star forward, the Pelicans will receive Bruce BrownKelly Olynyk, one first-round pick and one second-round pick. 

The deal marks not only the end of Ingram's six-year tenure with the Pelicans, but the single biggest shakeup the Pelicans have undergone since dealing Anthony Davis to the Lakers in 2019.

Brandon Ingram trade: Pelicans send former All-Star to Raptors for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, picks
Sam Quinn
Brandon Ingram trade: Pelicans send former All-Star to Raptors for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, picks
 
Two-team race for Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram has been on the trade block for a long while. And it looks like he very well could be leaving New Orleans before tomorrow afternoon. The Pelicans forward is reportedly being coveted by the Hawks and Raptors, per The Athletic. The two teams in pursuit are "neck-and-neck."

 
Warriors acquire Butler in four-team trade, per report

The Golden State Warriors have acquired six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler in a massive trade involving the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania

As part of the deal, the Heat will receive Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker, Kyle Anderson and a protected 2025 first-round pick from the Warriors. The Pistons will get Lindy Waters III and Josh Richardson and the Jazz will add Dennis Schroder.

This deal ends a months-long saga between Butler and the Heat, who suspended the star forward multiple times for conduct detrimental to the team. The latest suspension, an indefinite one, came on Jan. 27 after Butler walked out of shootaround after being told that he would be removed from the starting lineup. 

Because the suspension was handed out by the team, and not the league, Butler will be eligible to play with the Warriors immediately once the trade is finalized. He has not played since Jan. 21, so his new team may want to give him a ramp up period. 

The Warriors had been desperate to acquire another star to pair with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and had reportedly called numerous teams to inquire about the likes of Kevin Durant, Paul George and even LeBron James. They finally got their man in Butler, who will give them a much-needed secondary scorer and proven playoff performer. 

Notably, Butler has already agreed to a two-year extension with the Warriors, per Charania. Per Bobby Marks, Butler is eligible to sign for $111 million. To do so, he is declining his player option for the 2025-26 season. Butler's long-term plans had been a major hang-up in trade negotiations between the Heat and other teams. 

As for the Heat, this brings an era of basketball in Miami to a close. Butler led the team to two surprise NBA Finals trips in 2020 and 2023, and another Eastern Conference finals in 2022. Ultimately, though, the relationship between him and the organization became strained, due in large part to his cavalier approach -- a common story throughout his career. 

Jack Maloney
February 6, 2025, 1:17 AM
Feb. 05, 2025, 8:17 pm EST
 
Is Golden State getting close to its blockbuster?

According to Yahoo's Kevin O'Connor, "'Jimmy Butler to Golden State' is about as loud in NBA circles as 'Kevin Durant to Golden State' was yesterday at this same time." Obviously no deal is done. Phoenix is likely still desperately exploring any last-minute paths to Butler if they exist, and Miami won't make this deal if there's even the faintest chance it can turn Butler into Kevin Durant, but for now, the Warriors seem to have the momentum to make a deal happen.

So, what does a Butler-to-Golden State trade look like? Andrew Wiggins would probably be the primary matching salary, and he could slot easily into Miami's lineup as Butler's replacement at small forward. Dennis Schroder, who can now be aggregated, stands out as an obvious bit of matching salary as well. The real question here is if the Heat would prefer draft picks or young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. By all accounts, the Heat want to save cap space for the summer of 2026, but Wiggins is already owed money for the 2026-27 season, and Kuminga is going to be a restricted free agent this summer. If that is their return, they'd likely be taking themselves out of the 2026 cap space derby... at least for now.

Sam Quinn
February 6, 2025, 12:31 AM
Feb. 05, 2025, 7:31 pm EST
 
Jonas Valanciunas finds a new home

The Washington Wizards are trading Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Kings have a trade exception that can absorb Valanciunas, so they didn't need to send out money to make the deal work. The calculus for them is straightforward: Valanciunas is an upgrade at backup center for them over Alex Len and occasional small-ball option Trey Lyles.

For Washington, the deal is a bit more interesting. Off the bat, they effectively turned a free-agent signing over the summer into some free second-round picks. Not a bad bit of business. But in the broader landscape, it's worth pointing out that they didn't have to absorb any salary to make this deal aside from Cissoko, who makes less than $2 million. That means they just opened up some more money under the luxury tax. 

Granted, they took on money this morning when they turned Kyle Kuzma into Khris Middleton, but with their backup center gone, could they now be a team that absorbs Jusuf Nurkic from the Suns? We'll find out by tomorrow, but the Wizards loom as a financial facilitator in bigger deals that might be coming.

Sam Quinn
February 5, 2025, 10:04 PM
Feb. 05, 2025, 5:04 pm EST
 
Golden State's backup plan

With Kevin Durant now seemingly off of the table for Golden State, it looks like the Warriors have turned their attention to Jimmy Butler as their next preferred trade target, according to Marc Stein. A possible Butler-to-Golden State deal was scuttled over the weekend because Butler, at the time, was not interested in re-signing in Golden State. Has that changed?

It's worth wondering here how engaged Miami is on this sort of trade. There have been rumblings that the Heat would like to use Butler to try to land Kevin Durant from Phoenix. Just because Durant is off of the table for the Warriors does not necessarily mean he won't be traded at all. If the Heat have their way, they would surely prefer to get Durant than anything the Warriors have to offer. So now, the Heat are negotiating on two fronts.

Sam Quinn
February 5, 2025, 9:44 PM
Feb. 05, 2025, 4:44 pm EST
 
Sims City

The New York Knicks are "expected to move" Jericho Sims before the deadline, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. It's not yet clear which of the "several teams that have expressed interest" in Sims will get him.

It is not surprising that the Knicks are going to trade one of their centers. On Jan. 13, the New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that they were shopping the  26-year-old Sims. The big question, though, is what will happen to the other big men on the roster. Mitchell Robinson has been a popular trade candidate, but SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday the team is unlikely to trade him before the deadline. Is New York confident enough in Robinson staying healthy once he returns from his ankle injury (or rookie Ariel Hukporti holding down the fort) to trade Precious Achiuwa? Achiuwa is on a $6 million expiring contract.

For the last two months, Sims has been mostly out of the rotation. He's an incredible athlete, though, and he's tough to keep off the offensive glass. He wasn't able to establish himself as an every-night backup under coach Tom Thibodeau, but it could potentially happen elsewhere.

Sims is on a $2.1 million expiring contract. The Knicks' payroll is right up against the second apron, so, if they get a player in return for Sims, said player must have a lower salary than that.

 
Durant to the... Heat?

Things are no longer looking good for the chances of Kevin Durant rejoining Stephen Curry with the Warriors. But the Suns still have KD on the trade block. And Jimmy Butler still wants to go to Phoenix. So why not kill two trade deadline birds with one stone and swap Durant for Butler? It's possible. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Wednesday afternoon that if KD is, in fact, traded by tomorrow afternoon, the current most likely destination is Miami.

 
KD to Warriors now 'highly unlikely'

There was serious momentum for a Kevin Durant-Warriors trade in the last day. It seemed like KD returning to the Bay to play with Stephen Curry was a serious possibility. With 24 hours until the deadline, however, recent reporting indicates that deal is "highly unlikely."

Wednesday afternoon, reports started surfacing that Durant was not interested in rejoining the Warriors.

Jake Fischer and Marc Stein included two important nuggets:

  • "There is a distinct sense percolating now that Durant does not want to be traded at all this week ... to the extent that he can control it," according to Fischer and Stein. Notably Durant, unlike Bradley Beal, lacks a no-trade clause in his contract. He is also under contract next season with no player option, so he cannot use the threat of free agency to steer the process like Jimmy Butler has.
  • "It is believed that Durant has some serious reservations about a second Warriors stint if he were to be shipped there," again according to Fischer and Stein. Notably, they mention that when he left the Bay the first time, there was a sense that he no longer wanted to play with Draymond Green. Well, Green could theoretically be included in a trade package that nets the Warriors Durant. One source told Fischer that he could even see the Warriors trading for Durant despite these reservations.

ESPN's Shams Charania added Durant has "no desire" in a reunion. Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro says a deal is "highly unlikely" and momentum has been lost.

This doesn't necessarily mean Durant will stay in Phoenix through Thursday, but it's poured cold water on the most discussed rumor of the deadline. The Warriors, meanwhile, might have to move on to other trade targets (Jimmy Butler? Paul George? Brandon Ingram?).

Sam Quinn
February 5, 2025, 7:29 PM
Feb. 05, 2025, 2:29 pm EST
 
The Pelicans duck the tax

In what is becoming an annual tradition at this point, the New Orleans Pelicans have ducked the luxury tax at the trade deadline. Last season, they needed to dump Kira Lewis Jr. to do so. This season, they've traded Daniel Theis to the Oklahoma City Thunder to escape the tax's wrath and set themselves up for a hefty distribution payout after the season.

Meanwhile, the Thunder pick up a spare big as insurance. Both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein have dealt with injuries this season, so the Thunder give themselves one more big body in case those injuries pop up in the postseason. This is as simple a win-win trade as you'll see at the deadline.

Sam Quinn
February 5, 2025, 7:03 PM
Feb. 05, 2025, 2:03 pm EST
 
Kevin Durant won't play tonight

KD is out tonight with what the Suns are calling ankle soreness. The question now is: Has Kevin Durant played his last game in Phoenix? We'll find out in the next 25 hours.

 
Latest on Kevin Durant

Yes, Kevin Durant is still a Phoenix Sun. Though he's doubtful for Wednesday's night game (in Oklahoma City of all places), KD was at shootaround Wednesday morning.

 
Nets' Johnson staying put?

Remember how, a million years agofour days ago, it seemed like the trade deadline was going to be pretty boring? There were valid reasons for that! Many would-be buyers are constrained the rules of the new collective bargaining agreement and/or previous win-now trades in which they surrendered most of their draft capital. As a result, many would-be sellers may conclude that they're better off waiting until the draft or later to make their moves. 

Even though the Dallas Mavericks made a move so shocking that Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams literally bet his teammates it wasn't true, even though there are some ripple effects of that trade and even though the Golden State Warriors are reportedly star-hunting again, this underlying dynamic remains unchanged. For this reason, Cam Johnson could wind up staying in Brooklyn beyond Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, despite Johnson being A) available, B) in the middle a career season and C) on a team-friendly contract ($22.5 million this season, $20.5 million next season, $22.5 million in 2026-27).

According to the New York Post, a Johnson trade is not likely, as the Nets aren't shopping him and none of the offers they've received have been appealing. The Post reported in Wednesday's wee hours that they have not talked to the Warriors about him, and that the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings are no longer in the mix, having already made their big moves. While The Stein Line has reported that Brooklyn has told teams it will take at least two first-round picks to get Johnson, the Post quoted a source saying that "there isn't an asking price" because the team isn't actively trying to move him.

On Tuesday, SNY also reported that no Johnson suitor is expected to make the kind of offer that the Nets would accept, adding that center Day'Ron Sharpe is still a player to monitor. Drafted No. 29 by Brooklyn in 2021, the big man did not sign an extension leading up to this season, so he'll be a restricted free agent in July. Sharpe is 23 years old and a monster rebounder, and the Los Angeles Clippers have at least "done background work" on him, per SNY.

 
Warriors have '100%' discussed trading Green

Are the Golden State Warriors going to bring back their old buddy Kevin Durant? Are they, weeks after an apparent existential crisis about "mortgaging the future," going to trade 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga? It's the day before the deadline, and questions are swirling.

All that we know for sure is that Golden State is not content with hovering around .500. Stephen Curry wants the team to "be in the conversation," even though he doesn't know what that would take, and the franchise would like to honor him, if that is possible. From the sounds of it, Golden State is open to just about anything that would vault it closer to championship contention. And I mean anything.

"They're in the middle of this desperate time," The Athletic's Sam Amick said on Wednesday's episode of "Run It Back" on FanDuel TV, "where they're trying to get another star, and, as of yesterday, we're looking at it, going, 'Oh, boy, they might actually get off Draymond.'"

Yes, Draymond. Draymond Green. Seven months after Klay Thompson left the Bay Area, could the Warriors really move another another four-time champ, another future Hall of Famer, another player who has spent his entire career with them? They drafted him No. 35 overall in 2012, having no idea that he would become one of the best defenders who has ever lived and no idea that he would supplant an injured David Lee in the starting lineup, a franchise-changing -- and game-changing -- event that seems inevitable in retrospect. Green has said he would like to play in Golden State until he retires; even if that's still likely, Golden State merely exploring the idea of trading him is noteworthy.

Amick did not come close to implying that the Warriors are on the verge of trading Green, who turns 35 in March but remains one of the league's best defenders and smartest players. In fact, he said that he doesn't think it'll happen, "but it's 100% been discussed internally."

On Tuesday, in a story co-bylined by Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater, The Athletic reported that Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who was a walk-on at Michigan State and "has an established relationship" with Green, who starred for the Spartans, is "known to covet" the eight-time All-Defensive team member. How exactly this piece of information fits in with the Suns' ongoing pursuit of Jimmy Butler is a mystery to me, but it's interesting.

Is there a world in which the Warriors reunite with Durant but Green isn't a part of it? I genuinely don't know, and the Dallas Mavericks just traded Luka Doncic, so, as far as I'm concerned, up is down, right is left and pigs are flying. As much as I'd like to completely dismiss this profoundly weird possibility, I don't feel like I can.

 
Celtics make a (money-saving) money

The defending champion Boston Celtics are trading Jaden Springer and a 2030 second-round pick to the Houston Rockets, per ESPN's Shams Charania. 

Here's how CBS Sports' Jack Maloney explained the Celtics' potential approach last week:

Each dollar over the luxury tax costs the team about four dollars in tax payments, which means someone like Jaden Springer, whose salary is just over $4 million, actually costs about $16 million.  While Springer has gotten more of an opportunity lately, he's rarely played outside of garbage time this season and won't be in the playoff rotation.

 
Giannis supports Kuzma move

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were teammates from 2013 until this morning. They won a title together in 2021. Saying goodbye to Middleton can't be easy for Giannis, but, at least in a basketball sense, he was supportive of the move, per Jake Fischer. Fischer reports Giannis gave Kuzma "a large vote of support" before the Bucks made the deal.

 
Sixers trade another Martin, explained (briefly)

A day after trading Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks for Quentin Grimes and their own 2025 second-round pick, the Philadelphia 76ers are trading KJ Martin to the Detroit Pistons, as first reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. This is a salary dump; the Sixers are sending the Milwaukee Bucks' 2027 second-round pick and the Dallas Mavericks' 2031 second-round pick to the Pistons, who will absorb Martin's contract. (Martin is making $8 million this season, and he's on the books for $8 million in 2025-26. Next season's salary, though, is fully non-guaranteed.)

From Philly's perspective: Daryl Morey got the team under the first apron with Tuesday's trade, and Wednesday's gets it out of the luxury tax. This saves ownership more than $20 million, per ESPN's Bobby Marks, and it resets the repeater clock, which means the Sixers will be dealing with less punitive tax rates if/when they go back into tax territory in the coming seasons. Is a cost-cutting move like this exciting for Philly fans? No, but, when a team has a 20-29 record, it's probably going to try to avoid paying the tax that season. Morey's front office now has a trade exception worth $8 million, and it has a couple of open roster spots. Flexibility is good.

More broadly, Sixers fans should be pleased that the team appears to be trying to put itself in position to re-sign Guerschon Yabusele. The 29-year-old French forward was a steal in free agency last summer, but, since he signed a one-year minimum contract, Philadelphia doesn't have his Bird rights. In order to make him a competitive offer a few months from now, it will need access to the non-taxpayer midlevel exception. (To be clear, this latest Martin move does not affect the Sixers' ability to re-sign Yabusele, since the Sixers could have just waived Martin at the end of the season to get out of his 2025-26 salary. If they trade Andre Drummond and/or Eric Gordon before 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, though, that's probably the motivation.)

From Detroit's perspective: The Pistons just picked up two second-rounders and a good, 24-year-old role player who is owed no guaranteed money after this season. This is a great use of cap space, and they still have $6 million left. (Alternatively, they could acquire Martin using the room exception, which would mean they'd still effectively have $14 million in cap space, provided that they use that space before officially executing this deal.).  If I were grading this trade, they'd get an A. The only question I have is about the opportunity cost: Had they taken on a more onerous contract, they could have potentially gotten a first-round pick for their trouble, and maybe more than that. If Martin can't carve out a role in Detroit, then this probably won't look like it was the optimal move, but it's hard to fault Trajan Langdon's front office for trying to thread the needle here -- the Pistons are .500 and have a chance to qualify for the playoffs the old-fashioned way, rather than dealing with the uncertainty of the play-in. There's nothing wrong with wanting to improve their stockpile of draft picks and add a rotation-caliber player who has a chance to stick around.

I must also note that we could soon find out that Martin actually has no chance to stick around. Detroit might flip him elsewhere before the deadline, according to the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II. If the Pistons execute this trade with cap space (rather than the aforementioned room exception), then they can aggregate Martin's salary in a subsequent (and presumably larger) deal. I'd like to see them keep him, as he'd immediately be one of their most versatile, switchable defenders, and I anticipate that Cade Cunningham will like throwing him lobs ... but maybe they have a better idea.

 
Booker staying is Suns' 'only guarantee'

Eyes are on the Phoenix Suns this deadline. A Jimmy Butler pursuit might only be possible if they end up moving Kevin Durant. They can't find a home for Bradley Beal and his no-trade clause. So what will things look like Thursday afternoon when the dust settles? Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the "only guarantee" is that All-Star guard Devin Booker -- who recently became the franchise's all-time leading scorer -- will still be on the roster. 

