NBA trade rumors: Latest deadline news, updates on Warriors, Lakers, Kevin Durant, more in final hours

Sixers trade another Martin, explained (briefly)

A day after trading Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks for Quentin Grimes and their own 2025 second-round pick, the Philadelphia 76ers are trading KJ Martin to the Detroit Pistons, as first reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. This is a salary dump; the Sixers are sending the Milwaukee Bucks' 2027 second-round pick and the Dallas Mavericks' 2031 second-round pick to the Pistons, who will absorb Martin's contract. (Martin is making $8 million this season, and he's on the books for $8 million in 2025-26. Next season's salary, though, is fully non-guaranteed.)

From Philly's perspective: Daryl Morey got the team under the first apron with Tuesday's trade, and Wednesday's gets it out of the luxury tax. This saves ownership more than $20 million, per ESPN's Bobby Marks, and it resets the repeater clock, which means the Sixers will be dealing with less punitive tax rates if/when they go back into tax territory in the coming seasons. Is a cost-cutting move like this exciting for Philly fans? No, but, when a team has a 20-29 record, it's probably going to try to avoid paying the tax that season. Morey's front office now has a trade exception worth $8 million, and it has a couple of open roster spots. Flexibility is good.

More broadly, Sixers fans should be pleased that the team appears to be trying to put itself in position to re-sign Guerschon Yabusele. The 29-year-old French forward was a steal in free agency last summer, but, since he signed a one-year minimum contract, Philadelphia doesn't have his Bird rights. In order to make him a competitive offer a few months from now, it will need access to the non-taxpayer midlevel exception. (To be clear, this latest Martin move does not affect the Sixers' ability to re-sign Yabusele, since the Sixers could have just waived Martin at the end of the season to get out of his 2025-26 salary. If they trade Andre Drummond and/or Eric Gordon before 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, though, that's probably the motivation.)

From Detroit's perspective: The Pistons just picked up two second-rounders and a good, 24-year-old role player who is owed no guaranteed money after this season. This is a great use of cap space, and they still have $6 million left. (Alternatively, they could acquire Martin using the room exception, which would mean they'd still effectively have $14 million in cap space, provided that they use that space before officially executing this deal.). If I were grading this trade, they'd get an A. The only question I have is about the opportunity cost: Had they taken on a more onerous contract, they could have potentially gotten a first-round pick for their trouble, and maybe more than that. If Martin can't carve out a role in Detroit, then this probably won't look like it was the optimal move, but it's hard to fault Trajan Langdon's front office for trying to thread the needle here -- the Pistons are .500 and have a chance to qualify for the playoffs the old-fashioned way, rather than dealing with the uncertainty of the play-in. There's nothing wrong with wanting to improve their stockpile of draft picks and add a rotation-caliber player who has a chance to stick around.

I must also note that we could soon find out that Martin actually has no chance to stick around. Detroit might flip him elsewhere before the deadline, according to the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II. If the Pistons execute this trade with cap space (rather than the aforementioned room exception), then they can aggregate Martin's salary in a subsequent (and presumably larger) deal. I'd like to see them keep him, as he'd immediately be one of their most versatile, switchable defenders, and I anticipate that Cade Cunningham will like throwing him lobs ... but maybe they have a better idea.