NBA trade rumors: Mavericks actively pursuing DeAndre Jordan deal with Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks must not hold a grudge against DeAndre Jordan for the way he spurned them in the summer of 2015. According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Mavs are attempting to pull off a deal for the Los Angeles Clippers center, and could have something in place by the end of the week.

The Dallas Mavericks are actively exploring trade possibilities with the Los Angeles Clippers and the former All-N.B.A. center DeAndre Jordan in hopes of finding a workable deal to acquire Jordan this week, according to two people familiar with the discussions. Three years after Jordan's controversial decision to back out of a verbal commitment to sign with the Mavericks -- choosing instead to stay with the Clippers -- Dallas is spending the final few days before the start of free agency trying to execute a trade for Jordan, according to the people, who were not authorized to discuss the trade talks publicly.

Jordan's verbal commitment and consequent backtracking is one of the all-time NBA free agency stories, with his Clipper teammates literally locking him in his house until the contract could officially be signed. But these are both much different teams than they were back then.

The Clippers seemingly paved the way for a Jordan trade by acquiring Marcin Gortat from the Wizards on Tuesday in exchange for Austin Rivers. Jordan has until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday to decide whether to opt into his $24.1 million contract for next season, which he may do if it helps facilitate a trade to Dallas. If he opts out, however, the Mavericks would have to pursue Jordan as a free agent beginning on July 1.

Stein reports that the $18.7 million expiring contract of Wesley Matthews would likely be the centerpiece of any offer from the Mavs.

If Dallas is able to acquire Jordan, their core would suddenly be chocked full of potential with him, No. 3 overall NBA Draft pick Luka Doncic, and last year's No. 9 overall pick Dennis Smith Jr.