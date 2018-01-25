NBA trade rumors: Mavericks are willing to deal Wesley Matthews, but there's a catch
The veteran swingman has been in Dallas since the 2015-16 season
Losers of seven of their last 10 games, the Dallas Mavericks have sunk to 16-32 on the season.
With just three teams below them in the league-wide standings, the Mavericks will -- barring a miracle turnaround -- be heading to the lottery for the second season in a row for the first time since 1999-2000.
As they begin what will likely be a lengthy rebuilding project, the Mavs are now reportedly on the hunt for extra first-round picks. According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks have made it known that Wesley Matthews is available, though because of his importance in the locker room it won't be easy to get him.
It will be interesting to see if any contending team is willing to pay that price to get the veteran swingman. Still a solid defender, and capable of knocking down 3s (38.9 percent this season), Matthews would certainly help most any team he joined.
However, he has a player option for next season, and could decide to become an unrestricted free agent. Understandably, teams may not be willing to part with a first-round pick for a half-season rental on Matthews. But, this is definitely something to keep an eye on.
-
10 NBA coaches who might be on hot seat
Jason Kidd was on the hottest seat in the NBA, but he just got fired. Who might be next?
-
NBA All-Star weekend player tracker
Here are the names that will be participating in the various All-Star weekend events
-
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors
Two of the Western Conference's best square off in Oakland
-
How to watch Wizards vs. Thunder
Thunder look for sixth win in a row
-
Star Index: LeBron's unique path to 30K
Also, the Bucks took a page out of the Warriors' book in firing Jason Kidd
-
NBA All-Star Game mock draft
We have James selecting K.D. and Klay for Team LeBron; Team Steph drafts Dray, Kyrie and L...
Add a Comment