NBA trade rumors: Mavericks are willing to deal Wesley Matthews, but there's a catch

Losers of seven of their last 10 games, the Dallas Mavericks have sunk to 16-32 on the season.

With just three teams below them in the league-wide standings, the Mavericks will -- barring a miracle turnaround -- be heading to the lottery for the second season in a row for the first time since 1999-2000.

As they begin what will likely be a lengthy rebuilding project, the Mavs are now reportedly on the hunt for extra first-round picks. According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks have made it known that Wesley Matthews is available, though because of his importance in the locker room it won't be easy to get him.

It would take a first-round pick to get him, because Dallas sees him as one of its culture-setters, but league sources say that the Mavs would part with Wes Matthews before the Feb. 8 trade deadline if they can get a first in return — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 25, 2018

It will be interesting to see if any contending team is willing to pay that price to get the veteran swingman. Still a solid defender, and capable of knocking down 3s (38.9 percent this season), Matthews would certainly help most any team he joined.

However, he has a player option for next season, and could decide to become an unrestricted free agent. Understandably, teams may not be willing to part with a first-round pick for a half-season rental on Matthews. But, this is definitely something to keep an eye on.