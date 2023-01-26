With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, the rumors continue to come fast and furious. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.

Plenty of interest in Fred VanVleet

If the Toronto Raptors decide to make Fred VanVleet available prior to the trade deadline, the veteran guard will have no shortage of suitors. VanVleet could become an unrestricted free agent over the summer if he opts to turn down his player option for next season, and if the Raptors think they might lose him in free agency, they could instead look to trade him and get some value in return while they still have the opportunity to do so. If that second scenario occurs, expect the contenders to come calling.

From Bleacher Report:

VanVleet isn't the only player the Raptors will have to make a decision on. As a team stuck somewhere between contending and rebuilding, Toronto has to decide if it wants to move forward with the likes of OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, or cash those assets in and press the restart button. As a result, they're definitely a team to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

Nets willing to swap shooting for size

As a team that has taken the form of a legitimate contender after a sluggish start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to upgrade ahead of the deadline. The most glaring need for Brooklyn is some added size, and they're willing to part with some elite shooting in order to acquire it, according to The Ringer.

Sharpshooters Seth Curry, Joe Harris and Patty Mills could all become potential trade fodder. None of those players are locked up long-term in Brooklyn, and having three separate floor spacers not known for defense is somewhat superfluous. If the Nets could flip one of them to fortify their frontcourt, their roster would become better balanced. They'll need that added size for potential playoff matchups against the likes of Boston, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

Knicks looking for second-round pick(s) for Cam Reddish

The New York Knicks remain open to trading Cam Reddish, and the asking price might be dropping. Reddish has dropped completely out of the rotation in New York, as he hasn't even appeared in a game since the beginning of December. While the Knicks have floated two second-round picks as their asking price in a Reddish trade, other organizations believe that a deal could get done with just one second-rounder, per The Athletic.

Reddish flashed some potential as a scorer early on in his career in Atlanta, but he was never able to find any sort of real rhythm in New York, due at least partially to a lack of consistent opportunity. It's tough to tell exactly what he would bring to a new team at this point in time, but he's probably worth a flyer for someone. The Lakers are reportedly one of the teams interested in Reddish, among others.