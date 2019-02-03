NBA trade rumors: Pelicans willing to move pieces, 76ers, Rockets interested in Nikola Mirotic

In the wake of Anthony Davis' trade request, the New Orleans Pelicans are open to moving more of their current pieces in a potential roster restructuring, according to a report from the Sporting News.

One attractive asset that the Pelicans have to offer is veteran forward Nikola Mirotic, who is an ideal fit for many teams in today's NBA as he can serve as a power forward that is able to stretch the floor with his long-distance shooting. The Philadelphia 76ers are very interested in acquiring Mirotic from the Pelicans, as are several Western Conference contenders.

The Pelicans are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Mirotic.

From the Sporting News:

"That's because league sources say the Pels are willing to do a more general strip-down of the team in the hunt for future assets. The most desirable non-Davis piece is forward Nikola Mirotic, who has been sitting out for the last week with a so-called calf strain. According to a league source, one team that has expressed interest in Mirotic is the Sixers, who have been eager to land a stretch-4 after having traded away Dario Saric in the Jimmy Butler package... There's also the team that was the frontrunner at this time last year to land Mirotic from Chicago — the Jazz. Sources told Sporting News that they, too, have interest in Mirotic. Portland, which is very much a buyer for roster depth at the deadline, could be a factor for Mirotic, and the Rockets have long coveted him as a long-range big man. Both are expected to make a pitch for him."

Mirotic is on the last year of his current contract and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. On the year, he is averaging 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 44 percent shooting from the field (36 percent from long range) in 28.9 minutes per game for the Pelicans.

Given that type of production, it's not surprising that Mirotic is in high demand as we move closer and closer to the trade deadline.