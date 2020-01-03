NBA trade rumors: Pistons, Hawks engage in trade talks on Andre Drummond, per report; other teams interested

The 2019-20 season hasn't gone as planned for the Detroit Pistons, and as a result one of their top players could be on the move as the Pistons and Hawks have engaged in trade talks centered around Andre Drummond, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Hawks aren't the only team interested in Drummond either, as the Pistons are also talking to several other teams about a potential deal involving the two-time All-Star center as Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have also shown interest in the big man.

The Pistons entered the season with every intention of competing for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but as a result of injury issues and inconsistent play they're currently in the 11th spot in the East, and they could be looking to shake things up. Drummond has a $28 million player option for the 2020-21 season that he's likely to turn down in favor of a new deal in free agency. If the Pistons think that they will ultimately lose Drummond in free agency over the offseason, trying to recoup some value for him while he's still under team control makes sense. According to Wojnarowski, there's a growing belief among teams that Drummond will indeed be moved before the February trade deadline.

As a result of their struggles -- Detroit is just 2-8 over their last 10 games -- Pistons owner Tom Gores made it clear recently that the organization plans to evaluate the roster leading up to the deadline. Thus, the fact that Drummond's name is popping up in trade talks isn't especially surprising, and he likely won't be the last Piston to be mentioned in such speculation.

With averages of 17.6 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game, Drummond is having a career year in Detroit, so the fact there are several interested suitors makes sense. From Atlanta's perspective, trading for Drummond would help them solidify their center spot and provide Trae Young with an interior option to form a sort of outside-inside cohesion with. Plus, Young and Drummond are apparently good friends. Considering the fact that they're well outside of the playoff picture in the East this season, and thus building for the future, if the Hawks did trade for Drummond you would have to think it would be with the intention to re-sign him this summer and keep him long-term. Spending the assets to simply bring him in for the remainder of this season wouldn't make much sense.

Financially, the Hawks would likely have to include Chandler Parsons in any potential Drummond deal; something they probably wouldn't mind doing considering the fact that Parsons has appeared in just five games and played 54 total minutes for the team this season. If not the Hawks, another team will likely step up to make a deal for Drummond, as the Pistons appear ready to move on.