We are less than one month away from the NBA's February 8 Trade Deadline, and rumors continue to swirl around the league. To this point, there's been little in the way of actual moves, but that should change as the big day approaches. Until then, here's a look at some of the latest notes on who may or may not get moved.

Raptors, Siakam likely to part ways

Chris Haynes did a live appearance on Bleacher Report's app on Friday, where he discussed the Pascal Siakam situation. The veteran forward is "on the verge of parting ways" with the only team that he's ever known (the Toronto Raptors), but it remains unclear if that will happen at the trade deadline or in free agency this summer.

Siakam's contract status is affecting his trade market, per Haynes. Some teams -- such as the Kings, who were reportedly close to a Siakam deal earlier this month -- are reluctant to give up anything significant out of fear that he will be a rental. On the other end of the spectrum, teams with cap space don't want to trade for a player they believe they can sign in free agency. Finally, one must consider the Raptors' perspective. They want a decent return for a former All-NBA forward, but if they believe he'll walk in the summer, they may lower their asking price as the deadline nears.

At this point, it seems more likely than not that Siakam will be traded, but to where and for how much will be fascinating to see play out over the coming weeks.

Markkanen not untouchable, but Jazz have set a high price

This has been a strange season for the Jazz, who got off to a brutal start, but look fantastic now that they're fully healthy. They've beaten the 76ers, Bucks and Nuggets in consecutive games and have won nine of their last 11 games to surge into the Play-In Tournament mix.

Early on, it certainly appeared as though they'd be sellers at the deadline. While they still might be, their recent form has made that question more difficult than it was a month ago. Veterans such as Kelly Olynyk and Kris Dunn would be the most likely trade candidates, but the more interesting question is whether they'd sell high on Lauri Markkanen. The 7-foot forward earned his first All-Star nod last season en route to the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

Here's what ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on that front:

"I've been told they will listen on anybody on the roster. The way I would describe it with Markkanen is he's not untouchable, but it's gonna take one of your untouchables to get him. I think the odds of Markkanen getting moved are extremely slim, just because the asking price would be astronomical."

Lakers interested in Murray

This season has not gone to plan for the Hawks, who at 15-21 are outside of even the Play-In Tournament picture entering Friday's games. It's not a surprise, then, that they've been the subject of near-constant trade rumors, with many of them focusing on Dejounte Murray.

The Hawks paid a steep price to get Murray from the Spurs just a few years ago, but it's clear that the partnership between him and Trae Young isn't working, and the latter is not going anywhere any time soon. The only other answer, then, is to try and recoup some value on Murray and look to find a better fit next to Young.

A number of teams have been connected to Murray, with the Lakers the most recent to join the chase. They have also had a disappointing season and will be looking to make moves to improve their playoff chances. One option could be Murray, according to Haynes, who noted the Lakers want to bolster their backcourt. Whether they have the assets to pull off such a deal remains to be seen, however.