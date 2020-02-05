NBA trade rumors: T-Wolves, Hawks, Rockets in 'serious' talks on deal to send Atlanta Clint Capela, per report

The NBA trade deadline is less than two days away, and that means things are really about to heat up. One of the busiest teams in negotiations to this point is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Last month they traded Jeff Teague to the Atlanta Hawks, and have been involved in discussions surrounding Golden State Warriors point guard D'Angelo Russell -- though it looks like that potential trade might be dead. Now, it appears they're getting close to making another deal.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Timberwolves have had "serious" talks with the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets involving a potential four-team trade that would send Robert Covington to the Rockets, Clint Capela to the Hawks and Evan Turner and draft picks to the Timberwolves.

Charania was not sure about who that fourth team could be, but a separate report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN indicated that the Denver Nuggets are also involved. Their level of involvement, however, is unclear to this point.

Even without further details, it's not hard to see why this deal would make sense for all parties here. It's no secret that the Rockets have been desperate to acquire a big, defensive-minded wing, and Covington fits that bill. He can guard multiple positions, and is a solid-enough 3-point shooter -- 34.6 percent on 6.5 attempts per game -- that he won't crater the spacing that's so vital for James Harden and Russell Westbrook to operate.

As for the Timberwolves, they'd take on Turner to make the money work, and while his veteran leadership would be a nice addition to the locker room for the rest of the season, he's a free agent in the summer. His expiring deal would give them more cap space and flexibility moving into the offseason, and whatever draft assets they acquire would help continue their rebuild.

Finally, the Hawks would get to add a perfect rim-running big man to play with Trae Young. We've already seen the kind of damage Capela can do partnering with James Harden, and the Hawks run a similar offensive system in which Young dominates the ball and attracts attention with his 3s and drives into the lane. Capela would become an instant lob target, and would help improve their defense on the other end.

Again, even though these teams have had "serious" talks, that word has varying levels of definition, and three, or possibly even four-team deals are very difficult to complete. But in terms of the broad strokes here, this deal would make sense all around, and everyone could fill a need.