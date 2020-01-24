NBA trade rumors: Warriors reportedly deal Willie Cauley-Stein to Mavericks for draft considerations

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired Willie Cauley-Stein from the Golden State Warriors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Dallas traded young forward Isaiah Roby to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier Friday in order to clear the roster spot necessary to make this move possible. The Mavericks desperately needed a center after their starter at the position, Dwight Powell, ruptured his Achilles tendon. Powell is expected to miss the rest of this season, and in all likelihood part of next season as he recovers. Cauley-Stein has a player option for next season worth just over $2.3 million.

In exchange for Cauley-Stein, the Warriors will receive Utah's 2020 second-round draft pick. Ironically, the Mavericks hold Golden State's 2020 second-round pick from the Andrew Bogut trade of 2016.

