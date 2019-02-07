NBA Trade Tracker 2018-19: Bulls acquire Otto Porter Jr. from Wizards; Kings get Harrison Barnes from Mavs

The Feb. 7 trade deadline is inching closer as NBA teams continue to look for ways to improve their rosters for the impending postseason run. It's also the time for those franchises with little to no hope at a playoff berth to part ways with talent as they unload salaries and focus on the future.

There has already been a flurry of trades that have gotten the ball rolling as the month of February begins, none bigger than the New York Knicks sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in a seven-player blockbuster trade. Then we saw the 76ers make a huge move to add Tobias Harris from the Clippers, creating one of the most fearsome starting lineups in the NBA. And the previously untradeable Otto Porter Jr. was sent to Chicago.

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis may be the next big star to switch teams, with the Los Angeles Lakers being intensely involved in those trade discussions. However, will the New Orleans Pelicans move their star before the deadline or decide to wait until later to make their move? We'll find out soon enough.

Below is every trade that has happened so far this season. We will continue to update with all the latest trades that transpire.

Trades during 2018-19 NBA season

Feb. 6

Pelicans Acquired: Markieff Morris

Wizards Acquired: Wesley Johnson

Feb. 6

Kings Acquired: Harrison Barnes

Mavericks Acquired: Zach Randolph, Justin Jackson

Feb. 6

Rockets Acquired: Iman Shumpert, Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin

Cavaliers Acquired: Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss, 2019 first-round pick (via Rockets, lottery protected)

Kings Acquired: Alec Burks

Feb. 6

Bulls Acquired: Otto Porter Jr.

Wizards Acquired: Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker, 2023 second-round pick

Feb. 6

Suns Acquired: Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington

Heat Acquired: Ryan Anderson

Feb. 6

76ers Acquired: Malachi Richardson, Toronto's 2022 second-round pick, draft rights to Emir Preldzic

Raptors Acquired: Cash considerations

Feb. 6

Pistons Acquired: Thon Maker

Bucks Acquired: Stanley Johnson

Feb. 5

76ers Acquired: Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott

Clippers Acquired: Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick (via Miami), 2021 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

Feb. 5 Lakers Acquired: Reggie Bullock Pistons Acquired: Svi Mykhailiuk, Second-round draft pick

Feb. 3

Cavaliers Acquired: Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, 2021 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

Trail Blazers Acquired: Rodney Hood

Feb. 1

Bulls Acquired: Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, cash considerations

Rockets Acquired: Protected 2020 second-round pick

Jan. 31

Knicks Acquired: Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, two future first-round picks

Mavericks Acquired: Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Trey Burke

Jan. 22

Bulls Acquired: Carmelo Anthony, draft rights to Jon Diebler, cash considerations

Rockets Acquired: Draft rights to Tadija Dragicevic

Jan. 7

Bulls Acquired: Michael Carter-Williams, cash considerations

Rockets Acquired: Protected 2020 second-round pick

Jan. 3

Bulls Acquired: MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden, 2019 second-round pick, 2020 second-round pick

Grizzlies Acquired: Justin Holiday

Dec. 15

Wizards Acquired: Trevor Ariza

Suns Acquired: Austin Rivers, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Dec. 8

Cavaliers Acquired: Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Bucks Acquired: George Hill, Jason Smith, 2021 second-round pick

Wizards Acquired: Sam Dekker

Nov. 7

Jazz Acquired: Kyle Korver

Cavaliers Acquired: Alec Burks, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick