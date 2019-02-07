NBA Trade Tracker 2018-19: Pelicans deal Nikola Mirotic to Bucks; Kings get Harrison Barnes from Mavs
A rundown of every deal this season as we approach the Feb. 7 trade deadline
The Feb. 7 trade deadline is inching closer as NBA teams continue to look for ways to improve their rosters for the impending postseason run. It's also the time for those franchises with little to no hope at a playoff berth to part ways with talent as they unload salaries and focus on the future.
There has already been a flurry of trades that have gotten the ball rolling as the month of February begins, none bigger than the New York Knicks sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in a seven-player blockbuster trade. Then we saw the 76ers make a huge move to add Tobias Harris from the Clippers, creating one of the most fearsome starting lineups in the NBA. And the previously untradeable Otto Porter Jr. was sent to Chicago.
New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis may be the next big star to switch teams, with the Los Angeles Lakers being intensely involved in those trade discussions. However, will the New Orleans Pelicans move their star before the deadline or decide to wait until later to make their move? We'll find out soon enough.
Below is every trade that has happened so far this season. We will continue to update with all the latest trades that transpire.
Trades during 2018-19 NBA season
|
|Acquired: Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, 2021 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
|
|Acquired: Rodney Hood
|
|Acquired: Jimmy Butler, Justin Patton
|
|Acquired: Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, 2022 second-round pick
- Analysis: Wolves make most of no-win situation
