NBA Trade Tracker 2018-19: Raptors add Marc Gasol for playoff run; Pelicans deal Nikola Mirotic to Bucks
A rundown of every deal this season as we approach the Feb. 7 trade deadline
The Feb. 7 trade deadline is inching closer as NBA teams continue to look for ways to improve their rosters for the impending postseason run. It's also the time for those franchises with little to no hope at a playoff berth to part ways with talent as they unload salaries and focus on the future.
There has already been a flurry of trades that have gotten the ball rolling as the month of February begins, none bigger than the New York Knicks sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in a seven-player blockbuster trade. Then we saw the 76ers make a huge move to add Tobias Harris from the Clippers, creating one of the most fearsome starting lineups in the NBA. Perhaps as a result, other top East teams loaded up as well, with the Bucks adding Nikola Mirotic from the Pelicans and the Raptors taking a big swing to get Marc Gasol from the Grizzlies.
New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis may be the next big star to switch teams, with the Los Angeles Lakers being intensely involved in those trade discussions. However, will the New Orleans Pelicans move their star before the deadline or decide to wait until later to make their move? We'll find out soon enough.
Below is every trade that has happened so far this season. We will continue to update with all the latest trades that transpire.
Trades during 2018-19 NBA season
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
|
|Acquired: Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, 2021 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
|
|Acquired: Rodney Hood
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Analysis: Pressure on Knicks after trading star
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
|
|Acquired: Jimmy Butler, Justin Patton
|
|Acquired: Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, 2022 second-round pick
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Analysis: Wolves make most of no-win situation
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Grade the trade: Barnes goes to Kings
Dallas and Barnes needed each other in 2016, but didn't make sense together anymore
-
Report: Raptors get Gasol from Grizzlies
The Raptors will send back Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round...
-
NBA trade deadline: Live updates
We've got you covered as we reach the final hours of the Thursday's NBA trade deadline
-
Report: Nets' LeVert available on Friday
In early November, LeVert was taken off on a stretcher after dislocating his foot
-
5 logical teams in need of a trade
The 76ers did make a move already, but not one involving their former No. 1 overall pick
-
Report: Pels trade Mirotic to Bucks
The Pelicans will get four second-round picks from the Bucks for the stretch-four shooter