butler-getty.png
Getty Images

The 2025 NBA trade deadline has passed, and to say it was eventful would be the understatement of the century. All-Star players Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, Brandon Ingram and Khris Middleton all landed at new destinations. The Los Angeles Lakers' acquisition of Doncic will go down as one of the most shocking and consequential trades in NBA history. And they didn't stop there, as Los Angeles also acquired emerging lob threat Mark Williams to add to the pairing of Doncic and LeBron James.

Fox, meanwhile, departs the Sacramento Kings to team up with megastar Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

We also finally saw an end to Butler's trade saga with the Miami Heat, as he was reportedly sent to the Golden State Warriors in a multi-team deal that landed Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson in Miami, along with a protected first-round pick. Butler will join Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to form a veteran nucleus with immeasurable postseason pedigree.

On top of that, Ingram was shipped from the Pelicans to the Raptors later Wednesday. In Toronto, he will team up with Scottie Barnes while the Pelicans are trending toward having one of the top selections in the 2025 draft. 

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls finally parted ways with Zach LaVine, sending him to Sacramento in the Fox deal, but they surprisingly held onto several players -- Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Lonzo Ball, for example -- who were expected to possibly be on the move before Thursday's deadline.

A ton of deals flew around the NBA over the past few days, so we're here to keep track of them all for you in one, tidy place. Here is every NBA trade that went down from Feb. 1 until the deadline.

2025 NBA trade deadline tracker

Notable deals since Feb. 1 listed below

TEAMACQUIRED


Toronto
James Wiseman
Cash considerations


Indiana
N/A


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Clippers
MarJon Beauchamp


Milwaukee
Kevin Porter Jr.


TEAMACQUIRED


Washington
Marcus Smart
Colby Jones
Alex Len
2025 first-round pick (via Grizzlies)


Memphis
Marvin Bagley III
Johnny Davis
2028 second-round pick (via Kings)


Sacramento
Jake LaRavia


TEAMACQUIRED


Houston
Cody Zeller
2028 second-round pick (Rockets pick traded back)


Atlanta
N/A


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Clippers
Bogdan Bogdanovic
2025 second-round pick (via Timberwolves)
2026 second-round pick, protected 43-60 (via Grizzlies)
2027 second-round pick (Clippers pick traded back)


Atlanta
Terance Mann
Bones Hyland


TEAMACQUIRED


Cleveland
De'Andre Hunter


Atlanta
Caris LeVert
Georges Niang
2026 first-round pick swap
2028 first-round pick swap
Three second-round picks


TEAMACQUIRED


Phoenix
Cody Martin
Vasilije Micic
2026 second-round pick


Charlotte
Jusuf Nurkic
2026 first-round pick


TEAMACQUIRED


Miami
Davion Mitchell


Toronto
PJ Tucker
Second-round pick
Cash considerations


TEAMACQUIRED


Washington
Reggie Jackson
2026 first-round pick (least favorable of Clippers, Thunder and Rockets)


Philadelphia
2027 second-round pick
2028 second-round pick
Two 2030 second-round picks


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Lakers
Mark Williams


Charlotte
Dalton Knecht
Cam Reddish
2031 first-round pick
2030 pick swap


TEAMACQUIRED


Toronto
Brandon Ingram


New Orleans
Bruce Brown
Kelly Olynyk
2026 first-round pick (via Pacers)
Second-round pick


TEAMACQUIRED


Golden St.
Jimmy Butler


Miami
Andrew Wiggins
PJ Tucker
Kyle Anderson
2025 Warriors first-round pick (top-10 protected)


Detroit
Dennis Schroder
Lindy Waters III
2027 second-round pick (via 76ers)
2031 second-round pick (via 76ers)


Utah
KJ Martin
Josh Richardson


Philadelphia
N/A


TEAMACQUIRED


Sacramento
Jonas Valanciunas


Washington
Sidy Cissoko
2028 second-round pick
2029 second-round pick


TEAMACQUIRED


Oklahoma City
Daniel Theis
2031 second-round pick


New Orleans
N/A


TEAMACQUIRED


Houston
Jaden Springer
2030 second-round pick


Boston
Future second-round pick


TEAMACQUIRED


Milwaukee
Kyle Kuzma
Jericho Sims
2025 second-round pick
Draft rights to Mathias Lessort


Washington
Khris Middleton
AJ Johnson
2028 pick swap
$1M (from Bucks)


New York
Delon Wright
Draft rights to Hugo Besson
$2M (from Bucks)


San Antonio
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
$4.13M (from Bucks)


TEAMACQUIRED


Dallas
Caleb Martin
2030 second-round pick


Philadelphia
Quentin Grimes
2025 second-round pick ( 76ers pick traded back)


TEAMACQUIRED


San Antonio
De'Aaron Fox
Jordan McLaughlin


Sacramento
Zach LaVine
Sidy Cissoko
2025 protected first-round pick (via Hornets)
2027 first-round pick (via Spurs)
2031 first-round pick (via Timberwolves)
2025 second-round pick (via Bulls)
2028 second-round pick (via Nuggets)
2028 second-round pick (Kings pick traded back)


Chicago
Zach Collins
Tre Jones
Kevin Huerter
2025 first-round pick (Bulls pick traded back from Spurs)


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Lakers
Luka Doncic
Maxi Kleber
Markieff Morris


Dallas
Anthony Davis
Max Christie
2029 first-round pick (via Lakers)


Utah
Jalen Hood-Schifino
2025 second-round pick (via Clippers)
2025 second-round pick (via Mavericks)


TEAMACQUIRED


Utah
PJ Tucker
Mo Bamba
Second-round pick
Cash considerations


L.A. Clippers
Drew Eubanks
Patty Mills