The 2025 NBA trade deadline has passed, and to say it was eventful would be the understatement of the century. All-Star players Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, Brandon Ingram and Khris Middleton all landed at new destinations. The Los Angeles Lakers' acquisition of Doncic will go down as one of the most shocking and consequential trades in NBA history. And they didn't stop there, as Los Angeles also acquired emerging lob threat Mark Williams to add to the pairing of Doncic and LeBron James.

Fox, meanwhile, departs the Sacramento Kings to team up with megastar Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

We also finally saw an end to Butler's trade saga with the Miami Heat, as he was reportedly sent to the Golden State Warriors in a multi-team deal that landed Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson in Miami, along with a protected first-round pick. Butler will join Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to form a veteran nucleus with immeasurable postseason pedigree.

On top of that, Ingram was shipped from the Pelicans to the Raptors later Wednesday. In Toronto, he will team up with Scottie Barnes while the Pelicans are trending toward having one of the top selections in the 2025 draft.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls finally parted ways with Zach LaVine, sending him to Sacramento in the Fox deal, but they surprisingly held onto several players -- Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Lonzo Ball, for example -- who were expected to possibly be on the move before Thursday's deadline.

A ton of deals flew around the NBA over the past few days, so we're here to keep track of them all for you in one, tidy place. Here is every NBA trade that went down from Feb. 1 until the deadline.

2025 NBA trade deadline tracker

Notable deals since Feb. 1 listed below

TEAM ACQUIRED





Toronto James Wiseman

Cash considerations





Indiana N/A







TEAM ACQUIRED





Washington Marcus Smart

Colby Jones

Alex Len

2025 first-round pick (via Grizzlies)





Memphis Marvin Bagley III

Johnny Davis

2028 second-round pick (via Kings)





Sacramento Jake LaRavia







TEAM ACQUIRED





Houston Cody Zeller

2028 second-round pick (Rockets pick traded back)





Atlanta N/A







TEAM ACQUIRED





L.A. Clippers Bogdan Bogdanovic

2025 second-round pick (via Timberwolves)

2026 second-round pick, protected 43-60 (via Grizzlies)

2027 second-round pick (Clippers pick traded back)





Atlanta Terance Mann

Bones Hyland







TEAM ACQUIRED





Cleveland De'Andre Hunter





Atlanta Caris LeVert

Georges Niang

2026 first-round pick swap

2028 first-round pick swap

Three second-round picks







TEAM ACQUIRED





Phoenix Cody Martin

Vasilije Micic

2026 second-round pick





Charlotte Jusuf Nurkic

2026 first-round pick







TEAM ACQUIRED





Miami Davion Mitchell





Toronto PJ Tucker

Second-round pick

Cash considerations







TEAM ACQUIRED





Washington Reggie Jackson

2026 first-round pick (least favorable of Clippers, Thunder and Rockets)





Philadelphia 2027 second-round pick

2028 second-round pick

Two 2030 second-round picks





