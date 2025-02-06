The 2025 NBA trade deadline has passed, and to say it was eventful would be the understatement of the century. All-Star players Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, Brandon Ingram and Khris Middleton all landed at new destinations. The Los Angeles Lakers' acquisition of Doncic will go down as one of the most shocking and consequential trades in NBA history. And they didn't stop there, as Los Angeles also acquired emerging lob threat Mark Williams to add to the pairing of Doncic and LeBron James.
Fox, meanwhile, departs the Sacramento Kings to team up with megastar Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.
We also finally saw an end to Butler's trade saga with the Miami Heat, as he was reportedly sent to the Golden State Warriors in a multi-team deal that landed Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson in Miami, along with a protected first-round pick. Butler will join Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to form a veteran nucleus with immeasurable postseason pedigree.
On top of that, Ingram was shipped from the Pelicans to the Raptors later Wednesday. In Toronto, he will team up with Scottie Barnes while the Pelicans are trending toward having one of the top selections in the 2025 draft.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls finally parted ways with Zach LaVine, sending him to Sacramento in the Fox deal, but they surprisingly held onto several players -- Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Lonzo Ball, for example -- who were expected to possibly be on the move before Thursday's deadline.
A ton of deals flew around the NBA over the past few days, so we're here to keep track of them all for you in one, tidy place. Here is every NBA trade that went down from Feb. 1 until the deadline.
2025 NBA trade deadline tracker
Notable deals since Feb. 1 listed below
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Marcus Smart
Colby Jones
Alex Len
2025 first-round pick (via Grizzlies)
|
|
|
|Marvin Bagley III
Johnny Davis
2028 second-round pick (via Kings)
|
|
|
|Jake LaRavia
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
2025 second-round pick (via Timberwolves)
2026 second-round pick, protected 43-60 (via Grizzlies)
2027 second-round pick (Clippers pick traded back)
|
|
|
|Terance Mann
Bones Hyland
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Reggie Jackson
2026 first-round pick (least favorable of Clippers, Thunder and Rockets)
|2027 second-round pick
2028 second-round pick
Two 2030 second-round picks
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Mark Williams
|
|
|
|Dalton Knecht
Cam Reddish
2031 first-round pick
2030 pick swap
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Brandon Ingram
|
|
|
| Bruce Brown
Kelly Olynyk
2026 first-round pick (via Pacers)
Second-round pick
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Jimmy Butler
|Andrew Wiggins
PJ Tucker
Kyle Anderson
2025 Warriors first-round pick (top-10 protected)
|Dennis Schroder
Lindy Waters III
2027 second-round pick (via 76ers)
2031 second-round pick (via 76ers)
|KJ Martin
Josh Richardson
|N/A
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
|
| Sidy Cissoko
2028 second-round pick
2029 second-round pick
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
| Kyle Kuzma
Jericho Sims
2025 second-round pick
Draft rights to Mathias Lessort
|
|
|
|Khris Middleton
AJ Johnson
2028 pick swap
$1M (from Bucks)
|
|
|
| Delon Wright
Draft rights to Hugo Besson
$2M (from Bucks)
|
|
|
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
$4.13M (from Bucks)
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
| Caleb Martin
2030 second-round pick
|
|
|
| Quentin Grimes
2025 second-round pick ( 76ers pick traded back)
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|De'Aaron Fox
Jordan McLaughlin
|
|
|
|Zach LaVine
Sidy Cissoko
2025 protected first-round pick (via Hornets)
2027 first-round pick (via Spurs)
2031 first-round pick (via Timberwolves)
2025 second-round pick (via Bulls)
2028 second-round pick (via Nuggets)
2028 second-round pick (Kings pick traded back)
|
|
|
| Zach Collins
Tre Jones
Kevin Huerter
2025 first-round pick (Bulls pick traded back from Spurs)
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Luka Doncic
Maxi Kleber
Markieff Morris
|
|
|
|Anthony Davis
Max Christie
2029 first-round pick (via Lakers)
|
|
|
| Jalen Hood-Schifino
2025 second-round pick (via Clippers)
2025 second-round pick (via Mavericks)
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|PJ Tucker
Mo Bamba
Second-round pick
Cash considerations
|
|
|
| Drew Eubanks
Patty Mills
|
|
|