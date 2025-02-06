The 2025 NBA trade frenzy has started well before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline. All-Star players Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox and Khris Middleton have already found new destinations. The Los Angeles Lakers' acquisition of Doncic will go down as one of the most shocking and consequential trades in NBA history. Fox, meanwhile, departs the Sacramento Kings to team up with emerging megastar Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.
And on Wednesday we finally saw the end to Butler's trade saga with the Miami Heat, as he was reportedly sent to the Golden State Warriors in a five-team deal that landed Andrew Wiggins and PJ Tucker in Miami, along with a protected first-round pick. Butler will join Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to form a veteran nucleus with immeasurable postseason pedigree.
While the Chicago Bulls finally parted ways with Zach LaVine, sending him to Sacramento in the Fox deal, they still have several players -- Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Lonzo Ball, for example -- who could also be headed elsewhere before Thursday's deadline.
If this weekend was any indication, there are going to be a lot of deals flying around the NBA in the next few days, so we're here to keep track of them all for you in one, tidy place. Here is every NBA trade that has gone down since Feb. 1.
2025 NBA trade deadline tracker
Notable deals since Feb. 1 listed below
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Jimmy Butler
|Andrew Wiggins
PJ Tucker
Kyle Anderson
2025 Warriors first-round pick (top-10 protected)
|Lindy Waters III
Josh Richardson
|Dennis Schroder
2031 second-round pick
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Jonas Valanciunas
|Sidy Cissoko
2028 second-round pick
2029 second-round pick
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Kyle Kuzma
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
2025 second-round pick
|
|
|
|Khris Middleton
AJ Johnson
2028 pick swap
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Caleb Martin
|
|
|
|Quentin Grimes
2025 second-round pick (76ers pick traded back)
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|De'Aaron Fox
Jordan McLaughlin
|
|
|
|Zach LaVine
Sidy Cissoko
2025 protected first-round pick (via Hornets)
2027 first-round pick (via Spurs)
2031 first-round pick (via Timberwolves)
2025 second-round pick (via Bulls)
2028 second-round pick (via Nuggets)
2028 second-round pick (Kings pick traded back)
|
|
|
|Zach Collins
Tre Jones
Kevin Huerter
2025 first-round pick (Bulls pick traded back from Spurs)
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|Luka Doncic
Maxi Kleber
Markieff Morris
|
|
|
|Anthony Davis
Max Christie
2029 first-round pick (via Lakers)
|
|
|
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
2025 second-round pick (via Clippers)
2025 second-round pick (via Mavericks)
|
|
|
|TEAM
|ACQUIRED
|PJ Tucker
Mo Bamba
Second-round pick
Cash considerations
|
|
|
|Drew Eubanks
Patty Mills
|
|
|