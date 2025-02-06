butler-getty.png
The 2025 NBA trade frenzy has started well before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline. All-Star players Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox and Khris Middleton have already found new destinations. The Los Angeles Lakers' acquisition of Doncic will go down as one of the most shocking and consequential trades in NBA history. Fox, meanwhile, departs the Sacramento Kings to team up with emerging megastar Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

And on Wednesday we finally saw the end to Butler's trade saga with the Miami Heat, as he was reportedly sent to the Golden State Warriors in a five-team deal that landed Andrew Wiggins and PJ Tucker in Miami, along with a protected first-round pick. Butler will join Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to form a veteran nucleus with immeasurable postseason pedigree.

While the Chicago Bulls finally parted ways with Zach LaVine, sending him to Sacramento in the Fox deal, they still have several players -- Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Lonzo Ball, for example -- who could also be headed elsewhere before Thursday's deadline.

If this weekend was any indication, there are going to be a lot of deals flying around the NBA in the next few days, so we're here to keep track of them all for you in one, tidy place. Here is every NBA trade that has gone down since Feb. 1.

2025 NBA trade deadline tracker

Notable deals since Feb. 1 listed below

TEAMACQUIRED


Golden St.
Jimmy Butler


Miami
Andrew Wiggins
PJ Tucker
Kyle Anderson
2025 Warriors first-round pick (top-10 protected)


Detroit
Lindy Waters III
Josh Richardson


Utah
Dennis Schroder
2031 second-round pick


TEAMACQUIRED


Sacramento
Jonas Valanciunas


Washington
Sidy Cissoko
2028 second-round pick
2029 second-round pick


TEAMACQUIRED


Oklahoma City
Daniel Theis
2031 second-round pick


New Orleans
N/A


TEAMACQUIRED


Houston
Jaden Springer
2030 second-round pick


Boston
Future second-round pick


TEAMACQUIRED


Milwaukee
Kyle Kuzma
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
2025 second-round pick


Washington
Khris Middleton
AJ Johnson
2028 pick swap


TEAMACQUIRED


Detroit
KJ Martin
2027 second-round pick
2031 second-round pick


Philadelphia
N/A


TEAMACQUIRED


Dallas
Caleb Martin


Philadelphia
Quentin Grimes
2025 second-round pick (76ers pick traded back)


TEAMACQUIRED


San Antonio
De'Aaron Fox
Jordan McLaughlin


Sacramento
Zach LaVine
Sidy Cissoko
2025 protected first-round pick (via Hornets)
2027 first-round pick (via Spurs)
2031 first-round pick (via Timberwolves)
2025 second-round pick (via Bulls)
2028 second-round pick (via Nuggets)
2028 second-round pick (Kings pick traded back)


Chicago
Zach Collins
Tre Jones
Kevin Huerter
2025 first-round pick (Bulls pick traded back from Spurs)


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Lakers
Luka Doncic
Maxi Kleber
Markieff Morris


Dallas
Anthony Davis
Max Christie
2029 first-round pick (via Lakers)


Utah
Jalen Hood-Schifino
2025 second-round pick (via Clippers)
2025 second-round pick (via Mavericks)


TEAMACQUIRED


Utah
PJ Tucker
Mo Bamba
Second-round pick
Cash considerations


L.A. Clippers
Drew Eubanks
Patty Mills