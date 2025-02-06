The 2025 NBA trade frenzy has started well before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline. All-Star players Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox and Khris Middleton have already found new destinations. The Los Angeles Lakers' acquisition of Doncic will go down as one of the most shocking and consequential trades in NBA history. Fox, meanwhile, departs the Sacramento Kings to team up with emerging megastar Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

And on Wednesday we finally saw the end to Butler's trade saga with the Miami Heat, as he was reportedly sent to the Golden State Warriors in a five-team deal that landed Andrew Wiggins and PJ Tucker in Miami, along with a protected first-round pick. Butler will join Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to form a veteran nucleus with immeasurable postseason pedigree.

While the Chicago Bulls finally parted ways with Zach LaVine, sending him to Sacramento in the Fox deal, they still have several players -- Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Lonzo Ball, for example -- who could also be headed elsewhere before Thursday's deadline.

If this weekend was any indication, there are going to be a lot of deals flying around the NBA in the next few days, so we're here to keep track of them all for you in one, tidy place. Here is every NBA trade that has gone down since Feb. 1.

2025 NBA trade deadline tracker

Notable deals since Feb. 1 listed below