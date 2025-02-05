The 2025 NBA trade frenzy has started well before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline. All-Star players Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox and Khris Middleton have already found new destinations. The Los Angeles Lakers' acquisition of Doncic will go down as one of the most shocking and consequential trades in NBA history. Fox, meanwhile, departs the Sacramento Kings to team up with emerging megastar Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

While trading away Doncic is a head-scratcher, the Dallas Mavericks should be able to continue to compete in the Western Conference this season thanks to the addition of Davis, who will play next to Kyrie Irving.

While the Chicago Bulls finally parted ways with Zach LaVine, sending him to Sacramento in the Fox deal, they still have several players -- Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Lonzo Ball, for example -- who could also be headed elsewhere before Thursday's deadline.

And then there's the Heat's Jimmy Butler saga, which will likely come to an end soon, but could also drag on into next summer if either side gets irrationally stubborn.

If this weekend was any indication, there are going to be a lot of deals flying around the NBA in the next few days, so we're here to keep track of them all for you in one, tidy place. Here is every NBA trade that has gone down since Feb. 1.

2025 NBA trade deadline tracker

Notable deals since Feb. 1 listed below

TEAM ACQUIRED





Milwaukee Kyle Kuzma

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

2025 second-round pick





Washington Khris Middleton

AJ Johnson

2028 pick swap







TEAM ACQUIRED





Detroit KJ Martin

2027 second-round pick

2031 second-round pick





Philadelphia N/A







TEAM ACQUIRED





Dallas Caleb Martin





Philadelphia Quentin Grimes

2025 second-round pick (76ers pick traded back)







TEAM ACQUIRED





San Antonio De'Aaron Fox

Jordan McLaughlin





Sacramento Zach LaVine

Sidy Cissoko

2025 protected first-round pick (via Hornets)

2027 first-round pick (via Spurs)

2031 first-round pick (via Timberwolves)

2025 second-round pick (via Bulls)

2028 second-round pick (via Nuggets)

2028 second-round pick (Kings pick traded back)





Chicago Zach Collins

Tre Jones

Kevin Huerter

2025 first-round pick (Bulls pick traded back from Spurs)







TEAM ACQUIRED





L.A. Lakers Luka Doncic

Maxi Kleber

Markieff Morris





Dallas Anthony Davis

Max Christie

2029 first-round pick (via Lakers)





Utah Jalen Hood-Schifino

2025 second-round pick (via Clippers)

2025 second-round pick (via Mavericks)





