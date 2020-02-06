NBA Trade Tracker, Grades: Warriors send D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves; Andre Drummond dealt to Cavaliers

We've got you covered with every deal that transpired before the trade deadline ended on Thursday

The NBA trade deadline has officially come and gone, and there was no shortage of action as a whole slew of well-known players will now be swapping uniforms for the remainder of the season. 

In what was arguably the biggest move of the deadline, the Warriors sent D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves in a deal involving former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins will now look to jumpstart his career with a fresh start in Golden State. That deal was far from the only notable one though. Also happening before the deadline, the Grizzlies, Heat and Timberwolves reportedly reached a trade involving Andre Iguodala, Justise Winslow and Jae Crowder, while the Cleveland Cavaliers stepped up to acquire Andre Drummond from the Pistons, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Drummond has a player option for next season worth over $28 million. Also, the Clippers, Knicks and Wizards swung a three-team trade of their own which will send Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas to Los Angeles, though the Clippers don't plan to hang on to Thomas. 

The Philadelphia 76ers also made some noise by reportedly adding Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Warriors in exchange for three second-round picks. The move will give Philadelphia a much-needed scoring boost off of the bench as they head toward the postseason in the Eastern Conference. The Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets announced their blockbuster 12-player trade involving Robert Covington and Clint Capela on Wednesday night.   

Every trade of the NBA season is listed below in its entirety.  

Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:

Feb. 6 (deadline day)


Acquired: James Ennis

Acquired: Second-round pick

Acquired: Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas

Acquired: Moe Harkless, Issuf Sanon, Clippers' 2020 first-round pick

Acquired: Jerome Robinson

Acquired: Brandon Knight, John Henson, lesser of Warriors' or Cavs' 2023 second-round pick

Acquired: Andre Drummond

Acquired: Andrew Wiggins, 2021 first-round pick (top-3 protected), 2021 second-round pick

Acquired: D'Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman, Jacob Evans

Acquired: Bruno Caboclo, Grizzlies second-round pick

Acquired: Jordan Bell, Rockets second-round pick

Acquired: Skal Labissiere, $2 million in cash

Acquired: Cap space

Acquired: Cash

Acquired: Derrick Walton Jr.

Acquired: Shabazz Napier

Acquired: Jordan McRae

Acquired: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill

Acquired: Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, Gorgui Dieng

Acquired: James Johnson

Feb. 5


Acquired: Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III

Acquired: Three future second-round picks

Feb. 5


Acquired: Jabari Parker, Alex Len

Acquired: Dewayne Dedmon, two second-round picks

Feb. 4


Acquired: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, Warriors 2024 second-round pick (via Hawks)

Acquired: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nets 2020 first-round pick -- top-14 protected (via Hawks)

Acquired: Clint Capela, Nene

Acquired: Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Rockets 2020 first-round pick

Jan. 24


Acquired: 2020 second-round pick (via Jazz)

Acquired: Willie Cauley-Stein

Acquired: Justin Patton, cash considerations

Acquired: Isaiah Roby

Jan. 21 


Acquired: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, Trail Blazers' 2024 second-round pick, Trail Blazers' 2025 second-round pick

Acquired: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel

Jan. 16 


Acquired: Jeff Teague, Treveon Graham

Acquired: Allen Crabbe

Dec. 23


Acquired: Jordan Clarkson

Acquired: Dante Exum, Spurs' 2022 second-round pick, Warriors' 2023 second-round pick

