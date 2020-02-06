NBA Trade Tracker, Grades: Warriors send D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves; Andre Drummond dealt to Cavaliers
We've got you covered with every deal that transpired before the trade deadline ended on Thursday
The NBA trade deadline has officially come and gone, and there was no shortage of action as a whole slew of well-known players will now be swapping uniforms for the remainder of the season.
In what was arguably the biggest move of the deadline, the Warriors sent D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves in a deal involving former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins will now look to jumpstart his career with a fresh start in Golden State. That deal was far from the only notable one though. Also happening before the deadline, the Grizzlies, Heat and Timberwolves reportedly reached a trade involving Andre Iguodala, Justise Winslow and Jae Crowder, while the Cleveland Cavaliers stepped up to acquire Andre Drummond from the Pistons, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Drummond has a player option for next season worth over $28 million. Also, the Clippers, Knicks and Wizards swung a three-team trade of their own which will send Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas to Los Angeles, though the Clippers don't plan to hang on to Thomas.
The Philadelphia 76ers also made some noise by reportedly adding Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Warriors in exchange for three second-round picks. The move will give Philadelphia a much-needed scoring boost off of the bench as they head toward the postseason in the Eastern Conference. The Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets announced their blockbuster 12-player trade involving Robert Covington and Clint Capela on Wednesday night.
Every trade of the NBA season is listed below in its entirety.
Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:
Feb. 6 (deadline day)
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
|
|Acquired: Andrew Wiggins, 2021 first-round pick (top-3 protected), 2021 second-round pick
|
|Acquired: D'Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman, Jacob Evans
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
|
|Acquired: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill
|
|Acquired: Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, Gorgui Dieng
|
|Acquired: James Johnson
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Feb. 5
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Feb. 5
Feb. 4
|
|Acquired: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, Warriors 2024 second-round pick (via Hawks)
|
|Acquired: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nets 2020 first-round pick -- top-14 protected (via Hawks)
|
|Acquired: Clint Capela, Nene
|
|Acquired: Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Rockets 2020 first-round pick
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Jan. 24
Trade Grades: <strong>Who won the deal?</strong>
Jan. 21
|
|Acquired: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, Trail Blazers' 2024 second-round pick, Trail Blazers' 2025 second-round pick
|
|Acquired: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Jan. 16
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
Dec. 23
Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spurs vs. Blazers odds, top picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Thursday's Spurs vs. Blazers matchup 10,000 times.
-
Championship odds after trade deadline
The Lakers lead the way, but several teams are in close pursuit of the favorites
-
2020 NBA buyout market primer
Transaction season doesn't end at the trade deadline
-
Ranking NBA trade deadline deals
If you're head is still spinning from all of the moves, we're here to let you know what's most...
-
Durant says he will still use his burner
KD is still tweeting from other accounts
-
Dolan says that he isn't selling Knicks
Sorry, Knicks fans, but James Dolan seems determined to stay at the helm as owner of the franchise
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant