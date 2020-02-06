NBA Trade Tracker, Grades: Warriors send D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves; Andre Drummond dealt to Cavaliers

The NBA trade deadline has officially come and gone, and there was no shortage of action as a whole slew of well-known players will now be swapping uniforms for the remainder of the season.

In what was arguably the biggest move of the deadline, the Warriors sent D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves in a deal involving former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins will now look to jumpstart his career with a fresh start in Golden State. That deal was far from the only notable one though. Also happening before the deadline, the Grizzlies, Heat and Timberwolves reportedly reached a trade involving Andre Iguodala, Justise Winslow and Jae Crowder, while the Cleveland Cavaliers stepped up to acquire Andre Drummond from the Pistons, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Drummond has a player option for next season worth over $28 million. Also, the Clippers, Knicks and Wizards swung a three-team trade of their own which will send Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas to Los Angeles, though the Clippers don't plan to hang on to Thomas.

The Philadelphia 76ers also made some noise by reportedly adding Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Warriors in exchange for three second-round picks. The move will give Philadelphia a much-needed scoring boost off of the bench as they head toward the postseason in the Eastern Conference. The Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets announced their blockbuster 12-player trade involving Robert Covington and Clint Capela on Wednesday night.

Every trade of the NBA season is listed below in its entirety.

Trades during 2019-20 NBA season:

Feb. 6 (deadline day)



Magic Acquired: James Ennis

76ers Acquired: Second-round pick



Clippers Acquired: Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas

Knicks Acquired: Moe Harkless, Issuf Sanon, Clippers' 2020 first-round pick

Wizards Acquired: Jerome Robinson

Pistons Acquired: Brandon Knight, John Henson, lesser of Warriors' or Cavs' 2023 second-round pick

Cavaliers Acquired: Andre Drummond

Warriors Acquired: Andrew Wiggins, 2021 first-round pick (top-3 protected), 2021 second-round pick

Timberwolves Acquired: D'Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman, Jacob Evans

Rockets Acquired: Bruno Caboclo, Grizzlies second-round pick

Grizzlies Acquired: Jordan Bell, Rockets second-round pick



Hawks Acquired: Skal Labissiere, $2 million in cash

Trail Blazers Acquired: Cap space



Clippers Acquired: Cash

Hawks Acquired: Derrick Walton Jr.



Wizards Acquired: Shabazz Napier

Nuggets Acquired: Jordan McRae



Heat Acquired: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill

Grizzlies Acquired: Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, Gorgui Dieng

Timberwolves Acquired: James Johnson

Feb. 5



76ers Acquired: Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III

Warriors Acquired: Three future second-round picks

Feb. 5



Kings Acquired: Jabari Parker, Alex Len

Hawks Acquired: Dewayne Dedmon, two second-round picks

Feb. 4



Rockets Acquired: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, Warriors 2024 second-round pick (via Hawks)

Timberwolves Acquired: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nets 2020 first-round pick -- top-14 protected (via Hawks)

Hawks Acquired: Clint Capela, Nene

Nuggets Acquired: Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Rockets 2020 first-round pick

Jan. 24



Warriors Acquired: 2020 second-round pick (via Jazz)

Mavericks Acquired: Willie Cauley-Stein



Mavericks Acquired: Justin Patton, cash considerations

Thunder Acquired: Isaiah Roby

Jan. 21



Kings Acquired: Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, Trail Blazers' 2024 second-round pick, Trail Blazers' 2025 second-round pick

Trail Blazers Acquired: Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, Wenyen Gabriel

Jan. 16



Hawks Acquired: Jeff Teague, Treveon Graham

Timberwolves Acquired: Allen Crabbe

Dec. 23



Jazz Acquired: Jordan Clarkson

Cavaliers Acquired: Dante Exum, Spurs' 2022 second-round pick, Warriors' 2023 second-round pick

