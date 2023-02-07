NBA trade season is here. The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday (Feb. 9) at 3 p.m. ET, but fans did not have to wait that long to see the season's first blockbuster. On Sunday, the Mavericks acquired All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Nets just days after he requested a trade out of Brooklyn. CBS Sports' Sam Quinn gave the Mavs a 'B+' for the move that pairs a star with Luka Doncic.

Irving was the first major domino to fall, but plenty of other notable names could be changing teams this week, including OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Zach LaVine, Mike Conley, Jae Crowder and John Collins. CBS Sports' James Herbert has a full list of 65 trade candidates here.

Want to keep up with the latest moves? CBS Sports will be keeping tabs on the latest notable deals below in our 2023 NBA trade deadline tracker.

2023 NBA trade deadline tracker

Feb. 7





Feb. 5

Jan. 23