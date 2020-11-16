The NBA's offseason will be moving at a lightning speed this time around as the league has to fit the draft, free agency, training camp and the preseason all before the regular season tips off on Dec. 22. The NBA Draft is right around the corner on Nov. 18, with free agency starting two days after on Nov. 20. While the free agency market won't be as robust this offseason as teams prepare for bigger names to become available in 2021, the trade market is expected to be incredibly active.

Already there have been several trades made in principle, which won't become official until the transaction moratorium lifts in the league at 12 p.m. ET Monday. Still, teams area getting ahead and dealing players and picks to better position themselves for the upcoming season. Here are the latest trades that have been reported around the league, and should be made official once the moratorium period is lifted.

After being crowned champions inside the NBA bubble, the Lakers are already making moves to ensure they can defend their crown for the 2020-21 season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles is sending Danny Green and the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft for Dennis Schroder. The veteran guard gives L.A. another player who can create for himself, which should help strengthen the bench when LeBron James and Anthony Davis need a rest. It also shores up the Lakers backcourt if they don't re-sign Rajon Rondo, who reportedly opted out of his $2.6 million player option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent. Schroder's deal expires after this upcoming season, so it also allows L.A. to be flexible for 2021.

For the Thunder, moving Schroder signals that this team is going full rebuild heading into the 2020-21 season. Getting back a first-round pick just adds to the stockpile of draft selections that OKC has accumulated over the last two years, and the Thunder can now also flip Green to a different contending team for another draft pick, or perhaps a young prospect.

Pistons sending Bruce Brown to Nets for Dzanan Musa, 2021 second-round pick

The Nets reportedly like the defensive toughness that Brown can bring to their squad, while the Pistons will be getting Musa, who was selected 29th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, per Wojnarowski. Musa never found his footing in the Nets organization, but will get more opportunity to prove himself with a Detroit team that is in the process of a rebuild.