The 2023-24 NBA season is about a month away and teams are gearing up for training camp ahead of October's exhibition games. Some teams will start working things out this week ahead of international tip-offs, while most others won't kick things off until Oct. 3. Lots of teams have made significant moves since 2022-23 ended.
In preparation for training camp and the preseason, here's key information you need to know about all 30 teams.
Atlanta Hawks
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Patty Mills (traded from Thunder)
- Kobe Bufkin (selected No. 15 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Bruno Fernando (traded from Rockets)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 10 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Oct. 12 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Oct. 14 vs. New Orleans Pelicans at Gateway Arena
- Oct. 17 at Indiana Pacers
- Oct. 20 at Philadelphia 76ers
One thought on the Hawks: Watching how the frontcourt functions without John Collins, who was moved to the Utah Jazz.
Boston Celtics
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Kristaps Porzingis (traded from Wizards)
- Lamar Stevens (free agent)
- Dalano Banton (free agent)
- Svi Mykhailuk (free agent)
- Jordan Walsh (selected No. 38 overall in 2023 NBA Draft)
- DJ Steward (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 8 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Oct. 9 at New York Knicks
- Oct. 11 at Philadelphia 76ers
- Oct. 17 vs. New York Knicks
- Oct. 19 at Charlotte Hornets
One thought on the Celtics: How will Kristaps Porzingis mesh with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?
Brooklyn Nets
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Dennis Smith Jr. (free agent)
- Lonnie Walker (free agent)
- Darius Bazley (free agent)
- Harry Giles (free agent)
- Trendon Watford (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 9 at Los Angeles Lakers
- Oct. 12 vs. Maccabi Ra'Anana
- Oct. 16 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Oct. 18 at Miami Heat
One thought on the Nets: Can Mikal Bridges lead the team for a full season as the first option on offense?
Charlotte Hornets
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Brandon Miller (selected No. 2 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Frank Ntilikna (free agent)
- Nick Smith (Selected No. 27 in 2023 NBA Draft)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 10 at Miami Heat
- Oct. 12 at Washington Wizards
- Oct. 15 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Oct. 19 vs. Boston Celtics
One thought on the Hornets: Brandon Miller has to live up to the tremendous expectations that come along with being the second overall pick.
Chicago Bulls
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Jevon Carter (free agent)
- Torrey Craig (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 8 at Milwaukee Bucks
- Oct. 12 vs. Denver Nuggets
- Oct. 15 at Denver Nuggets
- Oct. 17 vs. Toronto Raptors
- Oct. 19 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
One thought on the Bulls: The competition for the starting point guard spot will be interesting to watch, as Ayo Dosunmu and Carter could give Alex Caruso a run for his money.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 26
New faces:
- Max Strus (free agent)
- Georges Niang (free agent)
- Tristan Thompson (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 10 at Atlanta Hawks
- Oct. 12 vs. Orlando Magic
- Oct. 16 vs. Maccabi Ra'Anana
- Oct. 20 at Indiana Pacers
One thought on the Cavaliers: The Cavs added some much-needed perimeter players to help their long-distance shooting.
Dallas Mavericks
Training camp starts: Wednesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Grant Williams (traded from Celtics)
- Derrick Lively (selected No. 12 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Seth Curry (free agent)
- Markieff Morris (free agent)
- Dante Exum (free agent)
- Olivier Maxence Prosper (selected No. 24 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Derrick Jones (free agent)
- Greg Brown (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 5 at Minnesota Timberwolves in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
- Oct. 7 at Minnesota Timberwolves in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
- Oct. 10 at Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain
- Oct. 20 vs. Detroit Pistons
One thought on the Mavericks: Can Dallas' massive roster overhaul provide enough support for the Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic show?
Denver Nuggets
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Julian Strawther (selected No. 29 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Jalen Pickett (selected No. 32 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Hunter Tyson (selected No. 37 in 2023 NBA Draft )
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 10 at Phoenix Suns
- Oct. 12 at Chicago Bulls
- Oct. 15 vs. Chicago Bulls
- Oct. 17 at Los Angeles Clippers
- Oct. 19 at Los Angeles Clippers
One thought on the Nuggets: Who will step up on the Nuggets' bench following the departure of Bruce Brown?
Detroit Pistons
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Ausar Thompson (selected No. 5 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Monte Morris (traded from Wizards)
- Joe Harris (traded from Nets)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 8 vs. Phoenix Suns
- Oct. 12 at Oklahoma City Thunder in Montreal, Quebec
- Oct. 19 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Oct. 20 at Dallas Mavericks
One thought on the Pistons: The Pistons can have assembled promising young talent at both guard spots, on the wing, and down low. Now they have to figure out the pieces to make some legitimate progress.
Golden State Warriors
Training camp starts: Monday, Oct. 2
New faces:
- Chris Paul (traded from Wizards)
- Corey Joseph (free agent)
- Dario Saric (free agent)
- Brandon Podziemski (selected No. 19 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (selected No. 57 in 2023 NBA Draft)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 7 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Oct. 13 at Los Angeles Lakers
- Oct. 15 at Sacramento Kings
- Oct. 18 vs. Sacramento Kings
- Oct. 20 vs. San Antonio Spurs
One thought on the Warriors: Chris Paul's small-ball fit with the Warriors could be a huge success or a major setback to kick off the year.
Houston Rockets
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Fred VanVleet (free agent)
- Dillon Brooks (free agent)
- Amen Thompson (selected No. 4 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Jeff Green (free agent)
- Jock Landale (free agent)
- Cam Whitemore (selected No. 20 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Aaron Holiday (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 10 vs. Indiana Pacers
- Oct. 12 at New Orleans Pelicans
- Oct. 16 at San Antonio Spurs
- Oct. 18 at San Antonio Spurs
- Oct. 20 vs. Miami Het
One thought on the Rockets: Can bringing in established veterans and hiring Ime Udoka help fix the culture and lackluster defense in Houston?
Indiana Pacers
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Bruce Brown (free agent)
- Obi Toppin (traded from Knicks)
- Jarace Walker (selected No. 8 in 2023 NBA Draft)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 8 at Memphis Grizzlies
- Oct. 10 at Houston Rockets
- Oct. 16 at Atlanta Hawks
- Oct. 20 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
One thought on the Pacers: Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker could provide the Pacers with some much-needed frontcourt support.
Los Angeles Clippers
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- KJ Martin (traded from Rockets)
- Kobe Brown (selected No. 30 in 2023 NBA Draft)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 8 vs. Utah Jazz in Honolulu, Hawaii
- Oct. 10 vs. Utah Jazz
- Oct. 17 vs. Denver Nuggets
- Oct. 19 vs. Denver Nuggets
One thought on the Clippers: We all ask the same question about the Clippers every year. Can Kawhi Leonard and Paul George stay healthy together? If so, they can make a strong playoff push.
Los Angeles Lakers
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Gabe Vincent (free agent)
- Taurean Prince (free agent)
- Jalen Hood-Schifino (selected 17th in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Christian Wood (free agent)
- Jaxson Hayes (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 7 at Golden State Warriors
- Oct. 9 vs. Brooklyn Nets at T-Mobile Arena
- Oct. 11 vs. Sacramento Kings at Honda Center
- Oct. 13 vs. Golden State Warriors
- Oct. 15 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Oct. 19 vs. Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena
One thought on the Lakers: Can the Lakers' free agency signing give them enough depth to whether the non-LeBron James and Anthony Davis minutes?
Memphis Grizzlies
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Marcus Smart (traded from Celtics)
- Derrick Rose (free agent)
- Josh Christopher (traded from Rockets)
- Isaiah Todd (traded from Suns)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 8 at Indiana Pacers
- Oct. 10 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Oct. 12 at Atlanta Hawks
- Oct. 15 at Miami Heat
- Oct. 20 at Milwaukee Bucks
One thought on the Grizzlies: Marcus Smart will have to mesh with his new team quickly to keep Memphis afloat while Ja Morant serves a 25-game suspension to kick off the 2023-24 season.
Miami Heat
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New face:
- Jaime Jaquez (selected No. 18 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Josh Richardson (free agent)
- Thomas Bryant (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 10 vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Oct. 13 at San Antonio Spurs
- Oct. 15 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Oct. 18 vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Oct. 20 at Houston Rockets
One thought on the Heat: Miami is reportedly being cut out of the Portland Trail Blazers' potential trade partners for Damian Lillard. Do they have enough punch at point guard with Kyle Lowry at the helm?
Milwaukee Bucks
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Malik Beasley (free agent)
- Andre Jackson (selected No. 36 in 2023 NBA Draft)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 1 vs. Chicago Bulls
- Oct. 6 at Memphis Grizzlies
- Oct. 8 at Los Angeles Lakers
- Oct. 11 at Oklahoma City Thunder
- Oct. 12 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
One thought on the Bucks: The Bucks need to focus on being a strong title contender, as Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be open to exploring his options elsewhere. A healthy year from Khris Middleton should help fix that.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Shake Milton (free agent)
- Troy Brown (free agent)
- Leonard Miller (selected No. 33 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Josh Minott (selected No. 45 in 2023 NBA Draft)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 5 vs. Dallas Mavericks at Abu Dhabi
- Oct. 7 vs. Dallas Mavericks at Abu Dhabi
- Oct. 14 at New York Knicks
- Oct. 17 vs. Maccabi Ra'anana
- Oct. 19 at Chicago Bulls
One thought on the Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards likely needs to take a major step forward as Minnesota's go-to guy in order for them to establish themselves as a force in the star-studded Western Conference.
New Orleans Pelicans
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Jordan Hawkins (selected No. 14 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Cody Zeller (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct 10 vs. Orlando Magic
- Oct. 12 vs. Houston Rockets at Legacy Arena
- Oct. 14 at Atlanta Hawks at College Park
- Oct. 17 at Orlando Magic
One thought on the Pelicans: New Orleans has already been dealt a significant blow now that Trey Murphy is set to miss time with a meniscus tear. Will the health issues of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram make things worse?
New York Knicks
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New face:
- Donte DiVincenzo (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 9 vs. Boston Celtics
- Oct. 14 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Oct. 17 at Boston Celtics
- Oct. 18 vs. Washington Wizards
One thought on the Knicks: The Knicks didn't really shake things up in free agency. Will they be able to make a trade and acquire an unhappy superstar sometime during the season?
Oklahoma City Thunder
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Davis Bertans (traded from Mavericks)
- Victor Oladipo (traded from Heat)
- Vasilije Micic (free agent)
- Cason Wallace (selected No. 10 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Jack White (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 9 vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Oct. 12 vs. Dallas Mavericks at Bell Centre
- Oct. 15 at Charlotte Hornets
- Oct. 17 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Oct. 19 vs. Detroit Pistons at BOK Center
One thought on the Thunder: Can the Thunder take a big leap as a team and bypass the play-in tournament now that they have a strong mix of battle-tested young pieces and serviceable veterans?
Orlando Magic
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Joe Ingles (free agent)
- Anthony Black (selected No. 6 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Jett Howard (selected No. 11 in 2023 NBA Draft)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 10 at New Orleans Pelicans
- Oct. 12 at Cleveland Cavaliers
- Oct. 17 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Oct. 20 vs. Flamengo
One thought on the Magic: Orlando has plenty of length and defensive versatility but needs to figure out its long-term point guard situation. Adding Black to a group that includes Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs is a little confusing.
Philadelphia 76ers
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Patrick Beverley (free agent)
- Kelly Oubre (free agent)
- Mo Bamba. (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 8 at Boston Celtics
- Oct. 11 vs. Boston Celtics
- Oct. 16 at Brooklyn Nets
- Oct. 20 vs. Atlanta Hawks
One thought on the 76ers: James Harden clearly wants out and there's speculation that Joel Embiid could be willing to move on as well. Will Philly's foundation crumble during the 2023-24 season?
Phoenix Suns
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Bradley Beal (traded from Wizards)
- Eric Gordon (free agent)
- Keita Bates-Diop (traded from Hawks)
- Yuta Watanabe (free agent)
- Drew Eubanks (free agent)
- Chimezie Metu (free agent)
- Bol Bol (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 8 at Detroit Pistons
- Oct. 10 vs. Denver Nuggets
- Oct. 12 at PortlandTrail Blazers
- Oct. 16 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Oct. 19 at Los Angeles Lakers at Acrisure Arena
One thought on the Suns: The Suns have assembled one of the NBA's most dynamic starting units, but whether their reserves can win bench minutes and hold the team down through injuries remains to be seen.
Portland Trail Blazers
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Scoot Henderson (selected No. 3 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Kris Murray (selected No. 23 in 2023 NBA Draft))
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 10 vs. New Zealand Breakers
- Oct. 12 vs. Phoenix Suns
- Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz
- Oct. 16 a t Phoenix Suns
One thought on the Blazers: A full Trail Blazers rebuild could be on the way. Will Anfernee Simmons, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe lead the way in 2023-24 following a Damian Lillard trade?
Sacramento Kings
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Chris Duarte (traded from Pacers)
- Sasha Vezenkov (free agent)
- JaVale McGee (free agent)
- Colby Jones (selected No. 34 in 2023 NBA Draft)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 8 at Toronto Raptors at Rogers Arena
- Oct. 11 at Los Angeles Lakers at Holda Center
- Oct. 15 vs. Golden State Warriors
- Oct. 18 at Golden State Warriors
- Oct. 19 vs. Utah Jazz
One thought on the Kings: Sacramento broke its lengthy playoff drought last season. Can they remain consistent with the same core group after boasting the NBA's highest-scoring offense in 2022-23?
San Antonio Spurs
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Victor Wenbanyama (selected No. 1 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Cedi Osman (free agent)
- Reggie Bullock (traded from Mavericks)
- Sidy Cissoko (selected No. 44 in 2023 NBA Draft)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 9 at Oklahoma City Thunder
- Oct. 13 vs. Miami Heat
- Oct. 16 vs. Houston Rockets
- Oct. 18 vs Houston Rockets
- Oct. 20 at Golden State Warriors
One thought on the Spurs: Wenbanyama's first NBA season will be a major point of emphasis across the league. The top pick from the 2023 NBA Draft could take the league by storm and serve as San Antonio's next dynasty building block.
Toronto Raptors
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Dennis Schroder (free agent)
- Gradey Dick (selected No. 13 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Jalen McDaniels (free agent)
- Garrett Temple (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 8 vs. Sacramento Kings at Rogers Arena
- Oct. 15 vs. Cairns Taipans
- Oct. 17 at Chicago Bulls
- Oct. 20 vs. Washington Wizards
One thought on the Raptors: The Vanvleet era is over in Toronto so it's time for someone new to run the offense. If Schroder doesn't act as the regular floor general, Scottie Barnes could be asked to step up.
Utah Jazz
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- John Collins (traded from Hawks)
- Taylor Hendricks (selected No. 9 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Keyonte George (selected No. 16 in 2023 NBA Draft)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 8 at Los Angeles Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii
- Oct. 10 at Los Angeles Clippers at Seattle
- Oct. 14 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Oct. 16 vs. New Zealand Breakers
- Oct. 19 at Sacramento Kings
One thought on the Jazz: Utah replenished its young core despite losing Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last offseason. Lauri Markkanen and company can improve upon last season's surprising success with more depth and more youth to develop.
Washington Wizards
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Oct. 3
New faces:
- Tyus Jones (traded from Grizzlies)
- Jordan Poole (traded from Warriors)
- Landry Shamet (traded from Suns)
- Danilo Gallinari (traded from Celtics)
- Bilal Coulibaly (selected 7th in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Patrick Baldwin (traded from Warriors)
- Ryan Rollins (traded from Warriors)
- Mike Muscala (traded from Celtics)
Preseason schedule:
- Sept. 10 vs. Cairs Taipans
- Oct. 12 vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Oct. 18 at New York Knicks
- Oct. 20 at Toronto Raptors
One thought on the Wizards: Washington has cleared the way for up-and-coming stars by moving Bradley Beal. The Wizards aren't likely to contend by a long shot, but seeing Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma run a team could be interesting.