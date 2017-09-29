NBA training camp observations: Warriors' weakness; Carmelo's mystery role

It's been a crazy NBA offseason filled with blockbuster trades and drama galore, but now the 2017-18 season is finally upon us. As teams brace for the preseason, we break down some of the bigger training camp questions and observations around the league.

The Warriors' Tiny Achilles Heel

"We are the most unselfish team around. But we're probably an average passing team in terms of fundamentals."

via Film Room: Here's why — and how — Steve Kerr wants the Warriors to upgrade their 'passing accuracy' – The Athletic.

Those are the words of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr this week to the Athletic (paywall) on the one thing the Warriors are mediocre at for a team that is, well, awesome and nearly flawless at everything. The feature has an in-depth look at how the Warriors flub simple passes and cost their crack shooters looks they would knock down at an even higher rate.

Some of this is, naturally, like complaining about a single brush stroke on The Mona Lisa by DaVinci or Water Lilies by Monet. The Warriors are so good at so many things, that you have to dig this deep, to "sometimes they are sloppy passers," to find a flaw. But it's also one of the few remaining mysteries and interesting things about the Warriors, given that they have effectively "solved" NBA basketball to the degree they can.

However, they really are sloppy passers. It starts with Stephen Curry , a notoriously casual passer who has worked to remove the boneheaded plays that used to get picked off routinely, but the entire team is victim to it. Part of that has to be sheer volume of passes the team dishes. The Warriors were fifth last season in passes per game, via the NBA's tracking data, but No. 1 by an incredible margin in potential assists.

It's hard to pass that often, and do it precisely that often. Additionally, the Warriors' entire ethos is built on freedom and player empowerment to make bold decisions, so some sloppiness is inherent.

What this does show, though, is that constant tension (and a healthy one) between Kerr's consistent drive towards precision, sound decision making and focused execution and the Warriors' bolder approach at the expense of caution. For Kerr, it's not about making a mountain out of a mole hill, but fine tweaking of a super-machine.

Golden State was 15th league-wide last year in opponent points off turnovers per 100 possessions, middle-of-the pack. As a result, it was eighth in transition defense, compared to being first overall in half-court defense. Take out a few fractions of a point per possession from transition defense, and bump up their unguarded spot-up mark (7th-league wide despite having the three best shooters in the NBA), and you have a team that may not be perfect, but touches on perfection.

"Is it possible to play a perfect game? Yes. Is it likely? No," Curry said last year. That's the Warriors' goal, though. They are not satisfied at their level of dominance.

They want to be even better.

Melo Mystery in OKC

On media day, local reporter Erik Horne asked Carmelo Anthony about the possibility of playing the four, or, even, the idea of coming off the bench given the wide array of options and talent that OKC now possesses with him on the roster.

He audibly laughed at the idea of coming off the bench, predictably. But his answer about what position he would play was telling on multiple levels.

"I wouldn't even call it the power forward position anymore in this day and game," Anthony said at media day Monday. "It's a four. It's a number. You're out there on the basketball court. It's a position." "And now, it's just whoever. You have 2-guards playing center now, guys 6-foot-5 playing center. So, it really doesn't matter at what position it is, what spot out there, as long as you fill those spots, as long as you know the offense, as long as you execute, those positions, they don't matter."

via Carmelo Anthony at 'PF' brings Thunder closer to positionless game | News OK

Two things to notice there:

Melo didn't say he was against playing the four. Melo didn't say he wanted to play the four.

The distinction of those two things is important on a number of levels for OKC. The potential of spacing the floor for Russell Westbrook with only one interior threat can make the most of their MVP. So playing him with Paul George , Anthony and a 2-guard, with center Steven Adams screening for him high creates a complete nightmare for the opponent defensively.

Here's the problem: Andre Roberson doesn't space the floor. Roberson was 15th percentile in spot-up plays last season, and shot 25 percent from deep. Roberson's a great cutter (58th percentile on cuts, shot 58 percent around the rim via Synergy), but can't spread the court. So OKC starting Roberson, George and Anthony doesn't necessarily spread the floor in the way putting Melo at the four intends.

Additionally, the hope of creating mismatches with Melo at the four is unlikely with Roberson on the court as well. If the power forward is too slow to hang with Anthony on the perimeter, the opponent can tag him on to Roberson. All of this is why, in all honesty, Roberson may play more four in the Oklahoma City Thunder offense. Under the radar, Roberson's actually really good as a screen-and-roll weapon ... the Thunder just never use him in that capacity.

Roberson's a good finisher, and an underrated passer off the short roll. Using him as the screener with Westbrook, with Anthony and George spotting up would create a series of bad options for the defense. Stay home, Roberson likely dunks. Collapse, or drop down to "tag" Roberson on the roll, you're leaving better weapons open. A double "drag" screen with Roberson and Anthony would create mayhem for Thunder opponents.

Unfortunately, that may not be the case, and OKC may continue to use Roberson solely as a spot-up weapon, living with his absence of gravity in exchange for his defense.

Speaking of, his defense is why the Thunder will keep Roberson in the starting lineup with Anthony. Roberson is essentially going to be used as the first and last line of defense. If Anthony is dealing with a bruising power forward on the other end (say, Nene or Kenneth Faried ), Roberson will probably play down to cover for him, at least some of the time, in addition to taking on the toughest perimeter assignment. Wherever the mismatch is, that's where Roberson will be. You can't do the same with Patrick Patterson , even if he's a better floor spacer and a quality defender. You'll see Patterson a great deal, but not in the starting lineup most likely.

The central takeaway here is that Anthony is in a position to play whatever spot makes him comfortable, which has always been a big deal. Anthony doesn't have to adapt or change who he is, though sharing the ball more and isolating less would be preferable. The rest of the team is suited to accomodate for his weaknesses and accentuate his strengths. He won't have a position. He's just Melo.

Lineup Wizardry In The Face Of Injury

Markieff Morris is out several weeks, and for a squad with the second-worst bench last season, that sounds like a flaming disaster waiting to happen. However, while all of the lineups with Morris were exceptional, the lineups without him also did pretty well. Especially their small-ball rotations, which is why the Washington Wizards know they have a wide array of replacement options.

" Mike Scott or Jason Smith , or you know, who knows maybe Kelly [Oubre Jr.] at the four or Otto [Porter Jr.] at the four, you never know? It's an opportunity for somebody else," said Gortat, who then transitioned to how Morris's injury will impact his personal output. "I have to be better. I have to [make up] for Keef. Hopefully going to get more rebounds and protect the paint even better than I did last year but it's going to be tough. We're definitely going to miss him." Though there is no one player to substitute for Morris, the Wizards view this as an advantage. "We have versatility, we have depth," Coach Scott Brooks said. "We can go in many different directions. We can go small."

via Wizards confident players will step up after Markieff Morris injury - The Washington Post

The lineup of John Wall , Bradley Beal , Kelly Oubre Jr. and Otto Porter at power forward with Marcin Gortat was plus-17.4 per 100 possessions. That's lethal. Oubre has a big opportunity this year, and a lot of pressure. He showed good things for the Wizards throughout the season on a terrible bench, and brings a lot to the table athletically. However, he shot 29 percent from 3-point range last year. He reworked his shot this summer with trainer Drew Hanlan, and actually committed himself to improving defensively, something not a lot of guys work on in the summer.

The good news for the Wizards is that they have a number of sneaky-good options to replace Morris. Jason Smith was a disaster for about five months last year, then got it together and had an exceptional finish to the season. He's a veteran who can stretch the floor to 18 feet and is mobile enough to defend on switches. Then there's Mike Scott. The free agent out of Atlanta was injured for almost all of last year, but shot 39 percent from deep the year before, and brings the kind of size, strength and athleticism that make him an approximate replacement for Morris.

Additionally, the Wizards' turnover ratio actually went down without Morris on the floor. So, of course, did their assist figures, but Morris sometimes is too aggressive in his approach which can create costly turnovers. All of this is to say that while Morris' injury makes the Wizards worse, they may be able to survive until he gets back, which could be some time given not only his injury but his ongoing assault case in Arizona.

Blazers In A Pickle At Small Forward

The Blazers have an open competition at small forward to fit around Damian Lillard , C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic . Evan Turner is apparently the front-runner for the role, per the Oregonian:

The Frontrunner | Evan Turner

Argument for: It's (very) early in training camp, but Stotts already has said multiple times that he felt Turner turned the corner last season right before he fractured a bone in his hand. Well, during that stretch, he had been moved to the starting lineup. The Blazers signed Turner to take ball-handling and playmaking pressure of Lillard and McCollum, and it seems easier for him to do that in the starting lineup. Also, just before he suffered his fracture, Turner had started defending point guards more regularly, adding versatility to the Blazers' defense and easing some of the burden off Lillard. Turner started 12 games last season and averaged more points (11.4 ppg), more assists (4.2 apg) than he did as a reserve (8.5 ppg, 2.9 apg).

Argument against: The Blazers could use Turner's ball-handling and playmaking in the second unit, which — unless Shabazz Napier plays more — lacks a facilitator outside of McCollum, who serves as the team's de facto backup point guard. Turner plays best with the ball in his hands and he would have more freedom, see more scoring opportunities and generally be featured more off the bench. On the whole, Turner was not as good as advertised last season and Harkless — his main challenger for the starting small forward spot — improved in most aspects of his game. Also, the Blazers went 6-6 during Turner's 12 starts, which was no better than their .500 record for the season.

via Portland Trail Blazers training camp battles: Who will start at small forward? | OregonLive.com.

Before his mid-season injury, I had made a habit of checking on the status of Turner's raw plus-minus. It was among the absolute worst in the league, along with the now-traded Allen Crabbe . It should be noted that with Turner on the floor and Crabbe off, Turner's net rating jumped 6.4 points, but was still a minus-0.2 overall. Meanwhile, Crabbe's numbers jumped 7.8 points with Turner off, and wound up just slightly positive. So the data suggests Turner had more to do with the downtick than Crabbe did, but Crabbe didn't help.

Turner did play well to end the season, though. Turner was a plus-0.8 in net rating after the All-Star break, even if the Blazers were way better (plus-7.0) with him on the bench. The size and versatility does help, but it also restricts spacing with his pitiful 3-point shooting (26 percent last season).

There's value in the size that Turner brings to the floor, but the results were so bad last year. On the one hand, putting him with the starters could mitigate some of the damage he does. On the other, it drags down the starters. Turner was only on the floor sparingly with the Lillard-McCollum-Nurkic combo last year, so there's not a lot of sample to work with, nor did he spend much time with just McCollum and Nurkic, but the figures still ran in the negative.

It's possible Turner just had a bad year, but whenever he's been used out of his natural point guard position in the past, he's struggled. The Blazers are in a bit of a tight spot with this. Harkless is the easy answer, Turner is the most logical, but the results haven't been there. Al-Farouq Aminu is better at the four, but he could also spend time there if push comes to shove.

Return Of Mudiay Season?

Emmanuel Mudiay went from the starter two years ago and being looked at as the face of the franchise to completely out of the rotation last year. He has struggled with handling, decision-making, shooting and defense. However, he's apparently having an exceptionally strong camp as both Denver Nuggets front office officials and coach Michael Malone have singled out praise for the third-year guard. Mudiay led the Nuggets reserves to a win Wednesday night over the starters, and spent time with the starting unit on Thursday.

That said, the question remains about where exactly he improved, and whether this improvement is genuine or an effort by Denver to boost Mudiay's trade value. When asked about what had improved, Malone pointed to his handle and shooting, which would go a long way towards making him valuable.

Most thought that Jamal Murray was in line to be the starting point guard, but with Jameer Nelson out with injury, and Murray still struggling to adapt to the pace Malone wants, Mudiay could wind up earning the job for the third straight year. Skepticism is required, though. Let's see it in-game first.

Positive Signs Out Of Detroit

The Detroit Pistons really need Andre Drummond to not only bounce back this season, but make up ground and take a step forward. He has struggled with intensity, effort and focus, while stagnating in key areas. However, coach Stan Van Gundy has nothing but good things to say about the big man:

"He's fine. He's done everything so far. He hasn't missed anything. He's actually been really really good. His focus has been tremendous. I think more than anybody, he's really tried to play to his strengths and play to the things we've talked about." Van Gundy continued, "So his focus and his energy have both been outstanding. So far, we've only had three practices, but so far he's been really really good."

via Detroit Pistons: Stan Van Gundy talks about Andre Drummond's camp. .

For Drummond, he has to set the pace of the team; no one else is going to. He has to be first to attack, he has to set the tone, and he cannot take nights off as he has over the past three years. Drummond came into the league with concerns over his mental approach, then burst onto the scene making those concerns look foolish, only for those same fears to arise in the years since his rookie smash campaign.

Drummond's start to the season is worth monitoring closely, not only for what it means for Detroit's season, but whether they return to accepting trade calls for him this season.

Sabonis Playing Down A Real Downer

Remember Domantas Sabonis who got dealt from OKC to Indiana in the Paul George deal? The Thunder were actually really high on the young big man and he showed good flashes last year on a team that wasn't a perfect situation for him. Now he's in Indiana, which could be an even worse spot.

Apparently the Indiana Pacers are dabbling with using him at center in practices early on. If he were in a smallball team that was bending positions, this would be a smart idea that could make use of Sabonis' quality ball skills. In Nate McMillan's system, it's just asking for him to get worn down with bruising and wind up being pushed out of the rotation. Usually a forward being put at center helps with spacing and unlocks things, but with Sabonis in Indiana, it creates concern for him.

Limiting Randle

The Los Angeles Lakers are all in on Lonzo Ball and the mega-hype that comes with him, but that could wind up hurting another one of their talented youngsters.

Luke really wants the 🏀 in Lonzo’s hands … he’s told the 4′s and 5′s that, for now, get the ball to the PG right away on the rebound. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 28, 2017

Julius Randle was 22nd last year league-wide in transition assists. That stat sounds awfully convoluted, so let me translate it into English: he's really gifted with the ball in his hands. Making him into a tip-of-the-spear finisher and traditional big limits what he can do. Ball is undeniably gifted with his passing, but the best offenses have multiple playmakers, especially in transition. Limiting what Randle can do there limits his ability, and going into his third year, Randle's capable of quite a bit.

This is something to keep an eye on, especially with Randle looking at a possible extension or contract season.