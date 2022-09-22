The 2022-23 NBA season is almost here, but before the start of the regular season on Oct. 18, all teams first have to get through training camp and the preseason. Training camps for 26 of the 30 teams will begin next week, but four teams will start camp later this week in preparation of playing in preseason games overseas. The Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors were the four teams chosen to compete overseas, with games being held in Abu Dhabi and Saitama, a city just outside Tokyo.
In preparation for training camp and the preseason, here's key information you need to know about all 30 teams.
Atlanta Hawks
Training camp starts: Saturday, Sept. 24
New faces:
- Dejounte Murray (traded from Hawks)
- Justin Holiday (traded from Kings)
- AJ Griffin (drafted No. 16)
- Maurice Harkless (traded from Kings)
- Aaron Holiday (free agent)
- Frank Kaminsky (free agent)
- Tyrese Martin (drafted No. 51)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 6 vs. Milwaukee Bucks at Abu Dhabi
- Oct. 8 vs. Milwaukee Bucks at Abu Dhabi
- Oct. 12 at Cleveland Cavaliers
- Oct. 14 vs. New Orleans Pelicans at Birmingham, Ala.
One thought on the Hawks: Seeing how Murray and Trae Young play off each other in the backcourt should be entertaining to watch in training camp and beyond.
Boston Celtics
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Malcolm Brogdon (traded from Pacers)
- Danilo Gallinari (free agent)
- JD Davison (drafted No. 53)
- Mfiondu Kabengele (free agent)
- Bruno Caboclo (free agent)
- Noah Vonleh (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 2 vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Oct. 5 vs. Toronto Raptors
- Oct. 7 vs. Charlotte Hornets at Greensboro, N.C.
- Oct. 14 vs. Toronto Raptors at Montreal
One thought on the Celtics: Assuming the team can focus and move forward following the developing Ime Udoka bombshell, will the addition of Brogdon, and the natural growth of both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, be enough to get back to the NBA Finals?
Brooklyn Nets
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- T.J. Warren (free agent)
- Royce O'Neale (traded from Jazz)
- Edmond Sumner (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Oct. 6 vs. Miami Heat
- Oct. 12 at Milwaukee Bucks
- Oct. 14 at Minnesota Timberwolves
One thought on the Nets: Kevin Durant is still in Brooklyn, as is Kyrie Irving, so in theory this team should be among the contenders in the East -- that is if they can get past all the non-stop drama.
Charlotte Hornets
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Mark Williams (drafted No. 15)
- Bryce McGowens (drafted No. 40)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 2 at Boston Celtics
- Oct. 5 vs. Indiana Pacers
- Oct. 7 vs. Boston Celtics at Greensboro, N.C.
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington Wizards
- Oct. 12 at Philadelphia 76ers
One thought on the Hornets: Let's see if Steve Clifford's tenure goes better the second time around with a roster full of young, exciting talent.
Chicago Bulls
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Andre Drummond (free agent)
- Dalen Terry (drafted No. 18)
- Goran Dragic (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 4 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Oct. 7 vs. Denver Nuggets
- Oct. 9 at Toronto Raptors
- Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
One thought on the Bulls: Until Lonzo Ball returns from a lengthy absence due to a torn meniscus -- which is still undetermined -- we won't be able to fairly assess where this team can go.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Donovan Mitchell (traded from Jazz)
- Ricky Rubio (free agent)
- Robin Lopez (free agent)
- Raul Neto (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 5 at Philadelphia 76ers
- Oct. 10 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Oct. 12 vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Oct. 14 at Orlando Magic
One thought on the Cavaliers: Darius Garland has been paired with high usage guards in the past to varying levels of success, seeing where he and Mitchell fall on that spectrum will determine Cleveland's fate.
Dallas Mavericks
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Christian Wood (traded from Rockets)
- JaVale McGee (free agent)
- Jaden Hardy (drafted No. 37)
- Tyler Dorsey (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 5 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at Tulsa, Okla.
- Oct. 7 vs. Orlando Magic
- Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz
One thought on the Mavericks: If Luka Doncic shows up in shape and plays like he did in EuroBasket, it could put him out front early in the MVP conversation.
Denver Nuggets
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Bruce Brown (free agent)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (traded from Wizards)
- Ish Smith (traded from Wizards)
- Christian Braun (drafted No. 21)
- DeAndre Jordan (free agent)
- Peyton Watson (drafted No. 30)
- Ismael Kamagate (drafted No. 46, via Trail Blazers)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 3 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Oct. 7 at Chicago Bulls
- Oct. 10 vs. Phoenix Suns
- Oct. 12 vs. Los Angeles Clippers at Ontario, Calif.
- Oct. 14 at Golden State Warriors
One thought on the Nuggets: Jamal Murray is back, Michael Porter Jr. is close, and Nikola Jokic is fresh off back-to-back MVP seasons. Denver looks scary.
Detroit Pistons
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Jaden Ivey (drafted No. 5)
- Jalen Duren (drafted No. 13)
- Alec Burks (traded from Knicks)
- Nerlens Noel (traded from Knicks)
- Kemba Walker (traded from Knicks)
- Kevin Knox (free agent)
- Gabriele Procida (drafted No. 36, via Trail Blazers)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 4 at New York Knicks
- Oct. 7 at New Orleans Pelicans
- Oct. 11 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Oct. 13 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
One thought on the Pistons: There's a lot of youth to be excited about here, and if all goes according to plan Detroit should make some forward progress in its rebuilding plan this season.
Golden State Warriors
Training camp starts: Saturday, Sept. 24
New faces:
- Donte DiVincenzo (free agent)
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. (drafted No. 28)
- JaMychal Green (free agent)
- Ryan Rollins (drafted No. 44)
- Gui Santos (drafted No. 55)
- Mac McClung (free agent)
- Quinndary Weatherspoon (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Sept. 30 vs. Washington Wizards at Saitama, Japan
- Oct. 2 vs. Washington Wizards at Saitama, Japan
- Oct. 9 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Oct. 11 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Oct. 14 vs. Denver Nuggets
One thought on the Warriors: June. That's the answer to every question: Was a successful season? Check back in June ... Will Steph & Co. get one for the thumb? Check back in June ... Will the Warriors be the first squad to repeat since -- the Warriors? (You know the answer.)
Houston Rockets
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Jabari Smith Jr. (drafted No. 3)
- Tari Eason (drafted No. 17)
- TyTy Washington Jr. (drafted No. 29)
- Sterling Brown (traded from Mavericks)
- Trey Burke (traded from Mavericks)
- Willie Cauley-Stein (free agent)
- Marquese Chriss (traded from Mavericks)
- Boban Marjanovic (traded from Mavericks)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 2 vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Oct. 7 vs. Toronto Raptors
- Oct. 10 at Miami Heat
- Oct. 14 at Indiana Pacers
One thought on the Rockets: Jabari Parker can be an off-ball threat for the Rockets, but the question is can Jalen Green and Kevin Porter get him the ball enough in the right situations for him to excel?
Indiana Pacers
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Bennedict Mathurin (drafted No. 6)
- Andrew Nembhard (drafted No. 31)
- Kendall Brown (drafted No. 48)
- Hugo Besson (drafted No. 58)
- Daniel Theis (traded from Celtics)
- Aaron Nesmith (traded from Celtics)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 5 at Charlotte Hornets
- Oct. 7 at New York Knicks
- Oct. 12 at New York Knicks
- Oct. 14 vs. Houston Rockets
One thought on the Pacers: Will Myles Turner and/or Buddy Hield still be on the team by the start of the regular season?
Los Angeles Clippers
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- John Wall (free agent)
- Ivica Zubac (contract extension)
- Robert Covington (contract extension)
- Moses Brown (free agent)
- Moussa Diabate (drafted No. 43)
Preseason schedule:
- Sept. 30 vs. Ra'anana Maccabi Ra'anana at Seattle
- Oct. 3 vs. Portland Trail Blazers at Seattle
- Oct. 9 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Oct. 12 vs. Denver Nuggets at Ontario, Calif.
One thought on the Clippers: The return of Kawhi Leonard is the central story for this squad, but seeing how much of an impact John Wall can have after over a year away from the game is certainly no less intriguing.
Los Angeles Lakers
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Patrick Beverley (traded from Timberwolves, via Jazz)
- Lonnie Walker IV (free agent)
- Thomas Bryant (free agent)
- Juan Toscano-Anderson (free agent)
- Damian Jones (free agent)
- Troy Brown Jr. (free agent)
- Max Christie (drafted No. 35)
- Jay Huff (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 3 vs. Sacramento Kings
- Oct. 5 vs. Phoenix Suns at Las Vegas
- Oct. 6 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at Las Vegas
- Oct. 9 at Golden State Warriors
One thought on the Lakers: There's no shortage of storylines circling the Lakers, but the one that has the most impact is Anthony Davis' health. If he's hobbled again, then it'll be another lost year for LeBron James and the Lakers.
Memphis Grizzlies
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- John Konchar (contract extension)
- Danny Green (traded from 76ers)
- Jake LaRavia (drafted No. 19)
- David Roddy (drafted No. 23)
- Kennedy Chandler (drafted No. 38)
- Vince Williams Jr. (drafted No. 47)
- Dakota Mathias (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 1 at Milwaukee Bucks
- Oct. 3 vs. Orlando Magic
- Oct. 7 vs. Miami Heat
- Oct. 11 at Orlando Magic
- Oct. 13 at Detroit Pistons
One thought on the Grizzlies: Memphis has proved it's ready to contend with the best in a tough Western Conference, but can it build upon last season's success in an even tougher Western Conference?
Miami Heat
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New face:
- Nikola Jovic (drafted No. 27)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 4 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Oct. 6 at Brooklyn Nets
- Oct. 7 at Memphis Grizzlies
- Oct. 10 vs. Houston Rockets
- Oct. 12 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
One thought on the Heat: After not landing Donovan Mitchell or Kevin Durant, Miami is banking on continuity to carry them this season. But time will tell if that will be enough to keep up with other teams in the East that have improved.
Milwaukee Bucks
Training camp starts: Saturday, Sept. 24
New faces:
- Joe Ingles (free agent)
- MarJon Beauchamp (drafted No. 24)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 1 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Oct. 6 vs. Atlanta Hawks at Abu Dhabi
- Oct. 8 vs. Atlanta Hawks at Abu Dhabi
- Oct. 11 at Chicago Bulls
- Oct. 12 vs. Brooklyn Nets
One thought on the Bucks: It feels like the outcome of this season will determine Milwaukee's path forward. Another trip to the NBA Finals -- and perhaps a title -- could push the Bucks further down the "run it back" approach. But what happens if they fall in the second round again?
Minnesota Timberwolves
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Rudy Gobert (traded from Jazz)
- Kyle Anderson (free agent)
- Bryn Forbes (free agent)
- Eric Paschall (free agent)
- Austin Rivers (free agent)
- Wendell Moore Jr. (drafted No. 26)
- Josh Minott (drafted No. 45)
- CJ Elleby (free agent)
- AJ Lawson (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 4 at Miami Heat
- Oct. 6 vs. Los Angeles Lakers at Las Vegas
- Oct. 9 at Los Angeles Clippers
- Oct. 12 at Los Angeles Lakers
- Oct. 14 vs. Brooklyn Nets
One thought on the Timberwolves: With the addition of Gobert, there's a lot of mouths to feed on offense in Minnesota, and it'll be interesting to see how Chris Finch finds a balance to keep everyone happy.
New Orleans Pelicans
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Dyson Daniels (drafted No. 8)
- EJ Liddell (drafted No. 41)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct 4 at Chicago Bulls
- Oct. 7 vs. Detroit Pistons
- Oct. 9 at San Antonio Spurs
- Oct. 12 at Miami Heat
- Oct. 14 vs. Atlanta Hawks at Birmingham, Ala.
One thought on the Pelicans: New Orleans made the playoffs without Zion Williamson last season, so imagine how much better they can be when he's healthy.
New York Knicks
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Jalen Brunson (free agent)
- Isaiah Hartenstein (free agent)
- Trevor Keels (drafted No. 42)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 4 vs. Detroit Pistons
- Oct. 7 vs. Indiana Pacers
- Oct. 12 at Indiana Pacers
- Oct. 14 vs. Washington Wizards
One thought on the Knicks: Will Brunson be the key to a rejuvenated Julius Randle and a trip back to the playoffs?
Oklahoma City Thunder
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Chet Holmgren (drafted No. 2)
- Ousmane Dieng (drafted No. 11)
- Jalen Williams (drafted No. 12)
- Jaylin Williams (drafted No. 34)
- Eugene Omoruyi (free agent)
- Sacha Killeya-Jones (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 3 at Denver Nuggets
- Oct. 5 vs. Dallas Mavericks at Tulsa, Okla.
- Oct. 6 vs. Adelaide 36ers
- Oct. 9 vs. Ra'anana Maccabi Ra'anana
- Oct. 11 at Detroit Pistons
- Oct. 13 at San Antonio Spurs
One thought on the Thunder: We'll have to wait another year for Chet Holmgren's debut, but until then we'll have to settle for watching the natural progression of Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and seeing how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks when he returns.
Orlando Magic
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Paolo Banchero (drafted No. 1)
- Caleb Houstan (drafted No. 32)
- Zavier Simpson (free agent)
- Kevon Harris (free agent)
- Simi Shittu (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 3 at Memphis Grizzlies
- Oct. 6 at San Antonio Spurs
- Oct. 7 at Dallas Mavericks
- Oct. 11 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Oct. 14 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
One thought on the Magic: Banchero's rookie season is enough to be excited about Orlando's upcoming season, but after seeing how well Franz Wagner looked in EuroBasket, his progression may have the potential to overshadow that.
Philadelphia 76ers
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- P.J. Tucker (free agent)
- De'Anthony Melton (traded from Grizzlies)
- Danuel House Jr. (free agent)
- Trevelin Queen (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 3 at Brooklyn Nets
- Oct. 5 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Oct. 10 at Cleveland Cavaliers
- Oct. 12 vs. Charlotte Hornets
One thought on the 76ers: In three of the last four seasons the Sixers have been bounced in the second round of the playoffs, and while Doc Rivers has only been the head coach for two of those playoff exits, you have to wonder if he's on the hot seat if Philadelphia doesn't make it to the conference finals.
Phoenix Suns
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Damion Lee (free agent)
- Josh Okogie (free agent)
- Jock Landale (traded from Hawks)
- Duane Washington Jr. (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 2 vs. Adelaide 36ers
- Oct. 5 vs. Los Angeles Lakers at Las Vegas
- Oct. 10 at Denver Nuggets
- Oct. 12 vs. Sacramento Kings
One thought on the Suns: The Robert Sarver news aside, seeing how Phoenix responds after the surprising second-round playoff exit will be a key storyline to follow. The last time we saw Chris Paul play he looked like Father Time was coming after him, so seeing how this team bounces back will be intriguing.
Portland Trail Blazers
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Jerami Grant (traded from Pistons)
- Shaedon Sharpe (drafted No. 7)
- Gary Payton II (free agent)
- Jabari Walker (drafted No. 57)
- Isaiah Miller (free agent)
- Norvel Pelle (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 3 vs. Los Angeles Clippers at Seattle
- Oct. 4 vs. Utah Jazz
- Oct. 6 vs. Ra'anana Maccabi Ra'anana
- Oct. 9 at Sacramento Kings
- Oct. 11 at Golden State Warriors
One thought on the Blazers: Jerami Grant was Portland's big get this offseason, and he will certainly improve this team alongside Damian Lillard. But will it be enough to break through the middle-of-the-pack in the West? Probably not.
Sacramento Kings
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Keegan Murray (drafted No. 4)
- Kevin Huerter (traded from Kings)
- Malik Monk (free agent)
- Kent Bazemore (free agent)
- Matthew Dellavedova (free agent)
- KZ Okpala (free agent)
- Quinn Cook (free agent)
- Chima Moneke (free agent)
- Sam Merrill (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 3 at Los Angeles Lakers
- Oct. 9 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Oct. 12 at Phoenix Suns
- Oct. 14 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
One thought on the Kings: The Kings can contend for a play-in spot, and despite what you think of the Tyrese Haliburton trade, if they make the play-in it should be seen as a great step forward for this franchise.
San Antonio Spurs
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Jeremy Sochan (drafted No. 9)
- Malaki Branham (drafted No. 20)
- Blake Wesley (drafted No. 25)
- Isaiah Roby (free agent)
- Gorgui Dieng (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 2 at Houston Rockets
- Oct. 6 vs. Orlando Magic
- Oct. 9 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Oct. 11 at Utah Jazz
- Oct. 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
One thought on the Spurs: After trading Dejounte Murray, the Spurs are in a prime position to
tank the season -- I mean lose a bunch of games and wind up landing heralded prospect Victor Wembanyama.
Toronto Raptors
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Otto Porter Jr. (free agent)
- Juancho Hernangomez (free agent)
- Christian Koloko (drafted No. 33)
- D.J. Wilson (free agent)
- Jeff Dowtin (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 2 vs. Utah Jazz at Edmonton
- Oct. 5 at Boston Celtics
- Oct. 7 at Houston Rockets
- Oct. 9 vs. Chicago Bulls
- Oct. 14 vs. Boston Celtics at Montreal
One thought on the Raptors: Both Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet were hampered with injuries last season, and the Raptors still finished fifth in the East. With those two healthy in addition to Toronto's young core, this team could surprise some folks once again.
Utah Jazz
Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27
New faces:
- Malik Beasley (traded from Timberwolves)
- Jarred Vanderbilt (traded from Timberwolves)
- Leandro Bolmaro (traded from Timberwolves)
- Walker Kessler (drafted No. 22, via Timberwolves)
- Talen Horton-Tucker (traded from Lakers)
- Stanley Johnson (traded from Lakers)
- Collin Sexton (traded from Cavaliers)
- Lauri Markkanen (traded from Cavaliers)
- Ochai Agbaji (drafted No. 14, via Cavaliers)
Preseason schedule:
- Oct. 2 vs. Toronto Raptors at Edmonton
- Oct. 4 at Portland Trail Blazers
- Oct. 11 vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Oct. 14 vs. Dallas Mavericks
One thought on the Jazz: Sexton having free reign on Utah's offense is the main plot point. But the secondary plot is how long is Danny Ainge going to hold onto Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley?
Washington Wizards
Training camp starts: Saturday, Sept. 24
New faces:
- Will Barton (traded from Nuggets)
- Monte Morris (traded from Nuggets)
- Johnny Davis (drafted No. 10)
- Delon Wright (free agent)
- Taj Gibson (free agent)
- Makur Maker (free agent)
Preseason schedule:
- Sept. 30 vs. Golden State Warriors at Saitama, Japan
- Oct. 2 vs. Golden State Warriors at Saitama, Japan
- Oct. 10 at Charlotte Hornets
- Oct. 14 at New York Knicks
One thought on the Wizards: This season will be about figuring out what group of players work best around Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, and if the Wizards can figure that out they could contend for a play-in spot.