NBA Tuesday news, rumors, schedule, injury updates: LiAngelo Ball declares for 2018 NBA Draft
We have all the latest news from around the NBA on Tuesday
After a bit of a slower night on Monday, the NBA schedule stepped on the gas for this Tuesday. Eight games, 13 potential playoff teams in action, a nationally televised doubleheader, LeBron James, James Harden and Anthony Davis all in action, Tuesday night's slate has it all.
LiAngelo to the NBA?
Lonzo Ball's younger brother, LiAngelo has reportedly declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old Ball brother started this season at UCLA, but ended up in an international incident after shoplifting from some stores in China while there with the Bruins.
Shortly after, of course, LaVar Ball had LiAngelo, along with the youngest Ball boy, LaMelo, turn pro and join a team in Lithuania. Now, LiAngelo will try to become the second big baller to make it to the Association. Full story.
NBA scores for Tuesday, March 27
All times Eastern
- San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at LA Clippers, 10: 30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
-
Report: Wade made decision on Heat trade
Cavs GM Koby Altman reportedly asked for LeBron James' blessing before trading Dwyane Wade...
-
Where do the Pistons go from here?
A look at how Detroit got in this mess and how it could get back on the right track
-
How to watch: Bucks vs. Clippers
The Clippers face a must-win as they battle for their playoff lives
-
How to watch: Cavaliers vs. Heat
LeBron James returns to South Beach to take on the Heat
-
LiAngelo Ball declares for 2018 Draft
LiAngelo has been playing professionally in Lithuania since January
-
NBA Monday news, updates, highlights
Did you miss out on Monday's action? Catch up with our daily roundup of scores, highlights,...