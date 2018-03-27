NBA Tuesday news, rumors, schedule, injury updates: LiAngelo Ball declares for 2018 NBA Draft

After a bit of a slower night on Monday, the NBA schedule stepped on the gas for this Tuesday. Eight games, 13 potential playoff teams in action, a nationally televised doubleheader, LeBron James, James Harden and Anthony Davis all in action, Tuesday night's slate has it all.

LiAngelo to the NBA?

Lonzo Ball's younger brother, LiAngelo has reportedly declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old Ball brother started this season at UCLA, but ended up in an international incident after shoplifting from some stores in China while there with the Bruins.

Shortly after, of course, LaVar Ball had LiAngelo, along with the youngest Ball boy, LaMelo, turn pro and join a team in Lithuania. Now, LiAngelo will try to become the second big baller to make it to the Association. Full story.

NBA scores for Tuesday, March 27

All times Eastern