NBA Tuesday news, schedule, rumors, injury updates: Lue says Cavs will revamp defense
Here's everything you need to know around the NBA on Tuesday
This NBA Tuesday is like the soft opening before the actual opening that is Wednesday. It's the second to last day of the season, but some teams are finishing up early. It's a lite slate with six games, but there's still plenty of NBA action to dive into. The Celtics and Wizards have a potential playoff preview. The 76ers will try to push their win streak even further and the Jazz will get a shot at the Warriors.
Follow along with us for all your news, highlights, and rumors throughout this NBA Tuesday.
Lue: Cavs' defense will be "totally different" in playoffs
The Cavaliers have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league this season, entering Tuesday's slate of games with the 29th-ranked defensive rating. Coach Ty Lue, however, is confident they can turn things around, saying their defense will be "totally different" in the playoffs. Full story.
Warriors ink Cook
The Warriors have officially signed Quinn Cook to a fully guaranteed, multi-year deal. There were reports of the Warriors signing Cook -- who had been on a two-way contract -- following his strong showing in recent weeks while the team was dealing with injuries, and now it is official.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 10
- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Lue has plan to fix Cavs' defense
The Cavaliers are 29th in defense rating this season
