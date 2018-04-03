NBA Tuesday news, schedule, rumors, updates: Sefolosha, Noel suspended for failing drug test

After taking a night off to clear the schedule for the NCAA National Championship, the NBA is back in action on Tuesday. And, hoo boy, is it back in a big way. A massive 13-game schedule is on the docket, with every single game set to have an influence on either the playoff race or the tanking race. Stay with us all day as we keep you updated on everything you need to know in the NBA world.

Teams planning to make trade calls for Kawhi

With Kawhi Leonard looking unlikely to play with the Spurs again this season, teams are reportedly planning to make trade calls about him. Of course. it would take a huge offer to actually get the Spurs to trade Leonard, but teams apparently believe the chances of the Spurs trading him are high enough that it's worth their time to make calls and put some offers together. Full story

Noel, Sefolosha suspended five games for failing drug test

Nerlens Noel and Thabo Sefolosha have each been suspended for five games due to violating the league's anti-drug program. With exactly five games remaining on the Mavericks' schedule, Noel will be done for the season. Sefolosha, on the other hand, is already out for the season due to knee surgery. He will have to serve the suspension at the beginning of next season.

Whiteside regrets benching comments

Heat center Hassan Whiteside has said that he now regrets the comments he made following the team's overtime loss to the Nets over the the weekend. Whiteside said it was "bull----" he didn't play in the fourth quarter or overtime. With some time to reflect, however, Whiteside says he trusts head coach Erik Spoelstra, and was just frustrated when he said what he said. Full story

Drummond, Acy fined for altercation

Andre Drummond and Quincy Acy got into it on Sunday during the Pistons' victory over the Nets. Both players were ejected from the game, and now they have each been fined for their actions. Drummond was fined $15,000, while Acy was dinged for $25,000.

Whitehead to get wrist surgery

Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead will miss the remainder of the season due to surgery on his wrist. The second-year guard played 16 games this season in the NBA, splitting time between the Nets and their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. He averaged 6.3 points with Brooklyn and shot just under 39 percent from 3.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 3

All times Eastern