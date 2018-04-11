NBA Tuesday news, scores, highlights: 76ers set franchise-record with 15 wins in a row

Tuesday was a fantastic day for the NBA. The basketball itself was merely OK, but there were so many storylines and narratives to breakdown and enjoy. Such as 32-year-old rookie Andre Ingram stealing the show in Los Angeles and scoring 32 points in his debut. The 76ers set a franchise record for wins in a row. The Jazz pummeled the Warriors, Chris Paul embarrassed Ivica Zubac and Dirk Nowitzki announced he's coming back for his 21st season.

Check below for all the scores, highlights and news from throughout Tuesday.

NBA scores for Tuesday, April 10

76ers win 15 in a row

The 76ers have been the hottest team in the NBA. Not even injuries have put a stop to their winning streak, which is now at a franchise-record 15 games. They have a chance to push that streak to 16 on Wednesday and lock up the East's 3-seed if they defeat the Bucks.

🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔🔔



The @sixers streak reaches a franchise record 1⃣5⃣ straight wins!



PHI defeats @ATLHawks 121-113 and can lock up the East's 3rd spot with a win in their final game tomorrow.



Redick: 28 PTS, 6 3PM

Simmons: 14 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/Ncne3l8sQ2 — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2018

Ingram steals the show

Andre Ingram played in the NBA G-League for 10 years. On Tuesday, he made his NBA debut with the Lakers at 32 years old. He scored 19 points, didn't miss a single shot until the fourth quarter, and completely stole the show. All anybody could talk about was how Ingram achieved his dream. It's the best story of the season. Full story.

Durant will reportedly opt out of contract

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Kevin Durant plans to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent this summer so he can re-structure his contract with the team. There is no chance he actually leaves the Warriors. Full story.

Paul embarrasses Zubac

Chris Paul put Ivica Zubac on skates in one of the most embarrassing nutmegs of the season. This is going to be on Paul's Hall of Fame highlight reel after he retires.

Jazz dominate Warriors

The Jazz destroyed the Warriors in a stunning blowout from start to finish. This victory sets up a showdown against Portland on Wednesday, with the winner earning the 3-seed in the West.

#TAKENOTE



The @utahjazz win their 6th straight game, topping the @warriors 119-79 at home!



UTA moves into the West's 3rd spot and will play Portland tomorrow to decide who will secure the 3rd seed going into #NBAPlayoffs!



Mitchell: 22 PTS, 4 3PM

Favors: 16 PTS, 9 REB pic.twitter.com/o9iZaXmEJZ — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2018

Embiid could miss beginning of the playoffs

Joel Embiid probably won't return for the beginning of the playoffs. That's what Brett Brown said in a radio interview on Tuesday. The 76ers coach didn't sound positive about an Embiid return and that's bad news for Philadelphia. The 76ers need Embiid if they're going to make a playoff run. Full story

Lue: Cavs' defense will be 'totally different' in playoffs

The Cavaliers have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league this season, entering Tuesday's slate of games with the 29th-ranked defensive rating. Coach Tyronn Lue, however, is confident they can turn things around, saying their defense will be "totally different" in the playoffs. Full story

Warriors ink Cook



The Warriors have officially signed Quinn Cook to a fully guaranteed, multi-year deal. There were reports of the Warriors signing Cook -- who had been on a two-way contract -- following his strong showing in recent weeks while the team was dealing with injuries, and now it is official.

Sources: Warriors guard Quinn Cook has signed his new two-year, fully guaranteed deal. Cook earns full NBA deal after joining Golden State on two-way contract. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2018

LeBron is one game away from 82

LeBron James has never played an entire 82-game season. On Wednesday, James will have the opportunity to do just that. He has played 81 games so far and there's no reason for him to miss Game 82. Full story

Westbrook steals rebounds and that's OK, says Melo

Carmelo Anthony said that his teammate, Russell Westbrook, will steal rebounds sometimes. However, that doesn't seem to bother him very much. He doesn't care who gets the rebound as long as the Thunder get the ball. Full story

Dirk returning for Season 21

Dirk Nowitzki is back in the NBA for at least one more season. He announced to the media on Tuesday he will be returning for his 21st season with the team. That will put him in the very exclusive club of 40-year-olds playing in the NBA. Full story.

Mitchell wears hoodie in response to Simmons

Donovan Mitchell didn't care too much for Ben Simmons' comments about Rookie of The Year. So he wore a hoodie with the definition of rookie on it to say that Simmons isn't a real rookie. He also said he doesn't actually care about the award. This league is ridiculous in the best ways. Full story.

Mitchell sets rookie record for 3-pointers

Donovan Mitchell passed Damian Lillard on Tuesday for most 3-pointers made by a rookie in a single season. Very impressive.

Brown brings the hammer

Jaylen Brown drove into the lane and threw down a ferocious dunk against the Wizards.

Embiid tests out mask

Joel Embiid is going to need a mask whenever he returns for the playoffs. He decided to give his followers on Snapchat an early look at it.

Peters scores 36 in rare Suns win



The Suns had a dominant victory against Dallas on Tuesday and Alec Peters was the reason why. The Valparaiso product poured in eight 3-pointers and scored 36 points.

Alec Peters erupted for a career night, scoring 36 PTS and draining 8 threes for the @Suns in Dallas!



PHX takes it over @dallasmavs 124-97 #SunsAt50



Shaq Harrison: 18 PTS, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/QLchMGrxnM — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2018

Howard rises up the rebound ranks

Dwight Howard is now 14th in career rebounds. He isn't the superstar he once was, but Howard can still rip down boards at an elite level.

Collins rises and slams

John Collins threw down a sick alley-oop dunk in transition against the 76ers. He has been dunking like this all season.

Harrison gets up for an alley-oop



Shaq Harrison rose up for a dunk powerful enough to make Shaquille O'Neal jealous.

And-Ones