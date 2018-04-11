NBA Tuesday news, scores, highlights: 76ers set franchise-record with 15 wins in a row
Catch up on all the NBA news, scores and highlights from Tuesday
Tuesday was a fantastic day for the NBA. The basketball itself was merely OK, but there were so many storylines and narratives to breakdown and enjoy. Such as 32-year-old rookie Andre Ingram stealing the show in Los Angeles and scoring 32 points in his debut. The 76ers set a franchise record for wins in a row. The Jazz pummeled the Warriors, Chris Paul embarrassed Ivica Zubac and Dirk Nowitzki announced he's coming back for his 21st season.
Check below for all the scores, highlights and news from throughout Tuesday.
NBA scores for Tuesday, April 10
- Charlotte Hornets 119, Indiana Pacers 93 (box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 121, Atlanta Hawks 113 (box score)
- Washington Wizards 113, Boston Celtics 101 (box score)
- Phoenix Suns 124, Dallas Mavericks 97 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 119, Golden State Warriors 79 (box score)
- Houston Rockets 105, Los Angeles Lakers 99 (box score)
76ers win 15 in a row
The 76ers have been the hottest team in the NBA. Not even injuries have put a stop to their winning streak, which is now at a franchise-record 15 games. They have a chance to push that streak to 16 on Wednesday and lock up the East's 3-seed if they defeat the Bucks.
Ingram steals the show
Andre Ingram played in the NBA G-League for 10 years. On Tuesday, he made his NBA debut with the Lakers at 32 years old. He scored 19 points, didn't miss a single shot until the fourth quarter, and completely stole the show. All anybody could talk about was how Ingram achieved his dream. It's the best story of the season. Full story.
Durant will reportedly opt out of contract
According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Kevin Durant plans to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent this summer so he can re-structure his contract with the team. There is no chance he actually leaves the Warriors. Full story.
Paul embarrasses Zubac
Chris Paul put Ivica Zubac on skates in one of the most embarrassing nutmegs of the season. This is going to be on Paul's Hall of Fame highlight reel after he retires.
Jazz dominate Warriors
The Jazz destroyed the Warriors in a stunning blowout from start to finish. This victory sets up a showdown against Portland on Wednesday, with the winner earning the 3-seed in the West.
Embiid could miss beginning of the playoffs
Joel Embiid probably won't return for the beginning of the playoffs. That's what Brett Brown said in a radio interview on Tuesday. The 76ers coach didn't sound positive about an Embiid return and that's bad news for Philadelphia. The 76ers need Embiid if they're going to make a playoff run. Full story
Lue: Cavs' defense will be 'totally different' in playoffs
The Cavaliers have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league this season, entering Tuesday's slate of games with the 29th-ranked defensive rating. Coach Tyronn Lue, however, is confident they can turn things around, saying their defense will be "totally different" in the playoffs. Full story
Warriors ink Cook
The Warriors have officially signed Quinn Cook to a fully guaranteed, multi-year deal. There were reports of the Warriors signing Cook -- who had been on a two-way contract -- following his strong showing in recent weeks while the team was dealing with injuries, and now it is official.
LeBron is one game away from 82
LeBron James has never played an entire 82-game season. On Wednesday, James will have the opportunity to do just that. He has played 81 games so far and there's no reason for him to miss Game 82. Full story
Westbrook steals rebounds and that's OK, says Melo
Carmelo Anthony said that his teammate, Russell Westbrook, will steal rebounds sometimes. However, that doesn't seem to bother him very much. He doesn't care who gets the rebound as long as the Thunder get the ball. Full story
Dirk returning for Season 21
Dirk Nowitzki is back in the NBA for at least one more season. He announced to the media on Tuesday he will be returning for his 21st season with the team. That will put him in the very exclusive club of 40-year-olds playing in the NBA. Full story.
Mitchell wears hoodie in response to Simmons
Donovan Mitchell didn't care too much for Ben Simmons' comments about Rookie of The Year. So he wore a hoodie with the definition of rookie on it to say that Simmons isn't a real rookie. He also said he doesn't actually care about the award. This league is ridiculous in the best ways. Full story.
Mitchell sets rookie record for 3-pointers
Donovan Mitchell passed Damian Lillard on Tuesday for most 3-pointers made by a rookie in a single season. Very impressive.
Brown brings the hammer
Jaylen Brown drove into the lane and threw down a ferocious dunk against the Wizards.
Embiid tests out mask
Joel Embiid is going to need a mask whenever he returns for the playoffs. He decided to give his followers on Snapchat an early look at it.
Peters scores 36 in rare Suns win
The Suns had a dominant victory against Dallas on Tuesday and Alec Peters was the reason why. The Valparaiso product poured in eight 3-pointers and scored 36 points.
Howard rises up the rebound ranks
Dwight Howard is now 14th in career rebounds. He isn't the superstar he once was, but Howard can still rip down boards at an elite level.
Collins rises and slams
John Collins threw down a sick alley-oop dunk in transition against the 76ers. He has been dunking like this all season.
Harrison gets up for an alley-oop
Shaq Harrison rose up for a dunk powerful enough to make Shaquille O'Neal jealous.
And-Ones
- Victor Oladipo (foot), Thaddeus Young (rest), and Bojan Bogdanovic (rest) all sat out Tuesday for the Pacers.
- Taj Gibson practiced Tuesday after leaving Monday's victory early with neck soreness.
- Dario Saric left early Tuesday with a lacerated lip and a chipped tooth. He did not return.
- Dante Exum left Tuesday's win with a leg injury and did not return.
- Luc Mbah a Moute left Tuesday's Rockets game with a shoulder injury and did not return.
- The Raptors signed Lorenzo Brown for the rest of the season after he won G-League MVP.
-
How to watch Jazz vs. Blazers
The Jazz and Blazers face off Wednesday, with the winner clinching the No. 3 seed in the W...
-
How to watch Bucks vs. 76ers
The 76ers have a chance to win 16 straight to close out the season and clinch the East's No....
-
NBA playoffs 2018: Tiebreaker scenarios
An in-depth look at tiebreaker scenarios for the NBA postseason
-
Updating West playoff picture
It's all on the line on the final night of the season in the Western Conference
-
Simmons vs. Mitchell ROY in one question
How do we define 'rookie'?
-
Updating East playoff picture
Cavs owns the tiebreaker over Philly, but would need a win and a 76ers loss to finish third...