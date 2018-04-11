NBA Tuesday news, scores, highlights, updates: 76ers set franchise record with 15 wins in a row
Here's everything you need to know around the NBA on Tuesday
This NBA Tuesday is like the soft opening before the actual opening that is Wednesday. It's the second to last day of the season, but some teams are finishing up early. It's a light slate with six games, but there's still plenty of NBA action to dive into.
Follow along with us for all your news, highlights, and rumors throughout this NBA Tuesday.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 10
- Charlotte Hornets 119, Indiana Pacers 93 (box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 121, Atlanta Hawks 113 (box score)
- Washington Wizards 113, Boston Celtics 101 (box score)
- Phoenix Suns 124, Dallas Mavericks 97 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 119, Golden State Warriors 79 (box score)
- Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
76ers win 15 in a row
The 76ers have been the hottest team in the NBA. Not even injuries have put a stop to their winning streak, which is now at a franchise-record 15 games. They have a chance to push that streak to 16 on Wednesday and lock up the East's 3-seed if they defeat the Bucks.
Jazz dominate Warriors
The Jazz destroyed the Warriors in a stunning blowout from start to finish. This victory sets up a showdown against Portland on Wednesday, with the winner earning the 3-seed in the West.
Embiid could miss beginning of the playoffs
Joel Embiid probably won't return for the beginning of the playoffs. That's what Brett Brown said in a radio interview on Tuesday. The 76ers coach didn't sound positive about an Embiid return and that's bad news for Philadelphia. The 76ers need Embiid if they're going to make a playoff run. Full story
Lue: Cavs' defense will be 'totally different' in playoffs
The Cavaliers have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league this season, entering Tuesday's slate of games with the 29th-ranked defensive rating. Coach Tyronn Lue, however, is confident they can turn things around, saying their defense will be "totally different" in the playoffs. Full story
Warriors ink Cook
The Warriors have officially signed Quinn Cook to a fully guaranteed, multi-year deal. There were reports of the Warriors signing Cook -- who had been on a two-way contract -- following his strong showing in recent weeks while the team was dealing with injuries, and now it is official.
LeBron is one game away from 82
LeBron James has never played an entire 82-game season. On Wednesday, James will have the opportunity to do just that. He has played 81 games so far and there's no reason for him to miss Game 82. Full story
Westbrook steals rebounds and that's OK, says Melo
Carmelo Anthony said that his teammate, Russell Westbrook, will steal rebounds sometimes. However, that doesn't seem to bother him very much. He doesn't care who gets the rebound as long as the Thunder get the ball. Full story
Dirk returning for Season 21
Dirk Nowitzki is back in the NBA for at least one more season. He announced to the media on Tuesday he will be returning for his 21st season with the team. That will put him in the very exclusive club of 40-year-olds playing in the NBA. Full story.
Mitchell wears hoodie in response to Simmons
Donovan Mitchell didn't care too much for Ben Simmons' comments about Rookie of The Year. So he wore a hoodie with the definition of rookie on it to say that Simmons isn't a real rookie. He also said he doesn't actually care about the award. This league is ridiculous in the best ways. Full story.
Mitchell sets rookie record for 3-pointers
Donovan Mitchell passed Damian Lillard on Tuesday for most 3-pointers made by a rookie in a single season. Very impressive.
Brown brings the hammer
Jaylen Brown drove into the lane and threw down a ferocious dunk against the Wizards.
Embiid tests out mask
Joel Embiid is going to need a mask whenever he returns for the playoffs. He decided to give his followers on Snapchat an early look at it.
Ingram makes NBA debut
Andre Ingram played in the NBA G-League for 10 years. On Tuesday, he made his NBA debut with the Lakers at 32 years old. He made the most of his opportunity.
Peters scores 36 in rare Suns win
The Suns had a dominant victory against Dallas on Tuesday and Alec Peters was the reason why. The Valparaiso product poured in eight 3-points and scored 36 points.
Howard rises up the rebound ranks
Dwight Howard is now 14th in career rebounds. He isn't the superstar he once was, but Howard can still rip down boards at an elite level.
Collins rises and slams
John Collins threw down a sick alley-oop dunk in transition against the 76ers. He has been dunking like this all season.
Harrison gets up for an alley-oop
Shaq Harrison rose up for a dunk powerful enough to make Shaquille O'Neal jealous.
And-Ones
- Victor Oladipo (foot), Thaddeus Young (rest), and Bojan Bogdanovic (rest) all sat out Tuesday for the Pacers.
- Taj Gibson practiced Tuesday after leaving Monday's victory early with neck soreness.
- Dario Saric left early Tuesday with a lacerated lip and a chipped tooth. He did not return.
- Dante Exum left Tuesday's win with a leg injury and did not return.
- Luc Mbah a Moute left Tuesday's Rockets game with a shoulder injury and did not return.
- The Raptors signed Lorenzo Brown for the rest of the season after he won G-League MVP.
-
