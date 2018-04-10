NBA Tuesday news, scores, highlights, updates: Celtics, Wizards meet in potential playoff preview
Here's everything you need to know around the NBA on Tuesday
This NBA Tuesday is like the soft opening before the actual opening that is Wednesday. It's the second to last day of the season, but some teams are finishing up early. It's a lite slate with six games, but there's still plenty of NBA action to dive into. The Celtics and Wizards have a potential playoff preview. The 76ers will try to push their win streak even further and the Jazz will get a shot at the Warriors.
Follow along with us for all your news, highlights, and rumors throughout this NBA Tuesday.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 10
- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Lue: Cavs' defense will be 'totally different' in playoffs
The Cavaliers have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league this season, entering Tuesday's slate of games with the 29th-ranked defensive rating. Coach Tyronn Lue, however, is confident they can turn things around, saying their defense will be "totally different" in the playoffs. Full story.
Warriors ink Cook
The Warriors have officially signed Quinn Cook to a fully guaranteed, multi-year deal. There were reports of the Warriors signing Cook -- who had been on a two-way contract -- following his strong showing in recent weeks while the team was dealing with injuries, and now it is official.
LeBron is one game away from 82
LeBron James has never played an entire 82 game season. On Wednesday, James will have the opportunity to do just that. He's played 81 games so far and there's no reason for him to miss Game 82. Full story.
Westbrook steals rebounds and that's OK, says Melo
Carmelo Anthony said that his teammate, Russell Westbrook, will steal rebounds sometimes. However, that doesn't seem to bother him very much. He doesn't care who gets the rebound as long as the Thunder get the ball. Full story.
And-Ones
- Victor Oladipo (foot), Thaddeus Young (rest), and Bojan Bogdanovic (rest) are all out Tuesday for the Pacers.
- Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for the 76ers on Tuesday.
- Taj Gibson practiced Tuesday after leaving Monday's win early with neck soreness.
-
Anthony says Westbrook steals rebounds
Carmelo Anthony doesn't care who is getting the rebound as long as it's someone on the Thu...
-
James one game away from 82-game season
If LeBron James plays Wednesday he'll accomplish a feat that he's surprisingly never achieved...
-
Warriors vs. Jazz odds, NBA picks
Micah Roberts set lines for Vegas' biggest sports books; now, he has released a play for W...
-
Lue has plan to fix Cavs' defense
The Cavaliers are 29th in defense rating this season
-
Pera will not sell the Grizzlies
Control of Grizzlies ownership will not change hands after minority owners initiated the buy-sell...
-
A knee surgeon explains Kyrie's surgery
The Celtics star point guard is expected to be back on the court in four to five months