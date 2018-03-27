NBA Tuesday news, scores, schedule, updates: LiAngelo Ball declares for 2018 NBA Draft

After a bit of a slower night on Monday, the NBA schedule stepped on the gas for this Tuesday. Eight games, 13 potential playoff teams in action, a nationally televised doubleheader, LeBron James, James Harden and Anthony Davis all in action, Tuesday night's slate has it all.

LiAngelo to the NBA?

Lonzo Ball's younger brother, LiAngelo has reportedly declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old Ball brother started this season at UCLA, but ended up in an international incident after shoplifting from some stores in China while there with the Bruins.

Shortly after, of course, LaVar Ball had LiAngelo, along with the youngest Ball boy, LaMelo, turn pro and join a team in Lithuania. Now, LiAngelo will try to become the second big baller to make it to the Association. Full story.

Draymond downgraded to doubtful

Warriors forward Draymond Green has been downgraded from probable to doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a throat infection. If Green doesn't play, it will be the second straight game that Golden State is without all four if its All-Stars. Without Green, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, the Warriors took a 110-91 loss to the Jazz on Sunday.

Wade made final call on trade to Heat

Dwayne Wade's return to the Miami Heat at the trade deadline was one of the most surprising moves of the season. But perhaps even more surprising is the news that he was the one who had the final say on whether or not the trade would go through. According to a report from Dave McMenamin, Cavs GM Koby Altman let Wade decide if he wanted to be traded back to the Heat or stay with the Cavs for the rest of the season. Full story.

Sixers fans give Fultz special chant

The people in Philly were pretty excited to see Markelle Fultz's return on Monday night, and showed their appreciation by giving him his own chant. Much like the Minnesota Vikings fans chanted "Skol!" as they clapped their hands together, the Sixers fans did the same while chanting "Fultz!" Full story.

Bogut won't sign this season

After reportedly receiving interest from several teams, it appears that free agent center Andrew Bogut will not join a team this season. Instead he will care for his wife, who's currently in a high-risk pregnancy. Bogut is expected to be ready for free agency, starting July 1.

NBA scores for Tuesday, March 27

All times Eastern