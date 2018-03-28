NBA Tuesday news, scores, schedule, updates: Wade, Heat crush LeBron, Cavaliers
The NBA schedule stepped on the gas for Tuesday. Eight games and a lot of potential playoff teams were in action. Tuesday featured the LeBron James led Cavs getting shockingly dominated by the Heat. James has still never won a game in Miami since he returned to Cleveland.
There were also some excellent performances out of Damian Lilllard and Anthony Davis in a true superstar duel. if these two meet in the playoffs it's going to be fun.
NBA scores for Tuesday, March 27
All times Eastern
- Wizards 116, Spurs 106 (Box Score)
- Raptors 114, Nuggets 110 (Box Score)
- Heat 98, Cavaliers 79 (Box Score)
- Rockets 118, Bulls 86 (Box Score)
- Trail Blazers 106, Pelicans 103 (Box Score)
- Mavericks 103, Kings 97 (Box Score)
- Clippers 105, Bucks 98 (Box Score)
- Pacers 92, Warriors 81 (Box Score)
Wade, Heat swat away LeBron, Cavs
It was all Heat on Tuesday night as they easily took care of the Cavaliers, holding LeBron James and Co. to a season-low 79 points. Dwyane Wade got the best of his old friend LeBron James, not only getting the win, but blocking him twice. Wade finished the game with 12 points and four blocks. It was the seventh straight loss for LeBron and the Cavs in Miami since he left town.
Lillard outduels AD
Damian Lillard put on an absolute show in The Big Easy, pouring in 41 points, 20 of which came in the fourth quarter. His big performance was just enough to get the Trail Blazers an important win over Anthony Davis -- who dropped 36 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks -- and the Pelicans, 106-103. Not even a few incredible blocks by Jrue Holiday in the closing minutes were enough for the Pels.
Milos does his thing
Milos Teodosic is a passing wizard, as he proved with an absolutely remarkable pass against the Bucks.
Clippers get important win over Bucks
The Clips are somehow still right in the fight for a playoff spot out West, and thanks to a big win over the Bucks on Tuesday night, they're now just 1 1/2 games behind the Timberwolves for eighth. Tobias Harris led the way with 19 points and five assists, and Austin Rivers hit a dagger step-back 3 to seal the win.
Raptors hand Nuggets tough loss
The Denver Nuggets need all the wins they can get down the stretch, but unfortunately they've been getting mostly losses lately. They lost their second in a row on Tuesday night at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, who pulled away in the fourth quarter. With the loss, the Nuggets are now two full games behind the Timberwolves, who sit in eighth place in the West. With just seven games remaining, they face an uphill battle to get to the playoffs.
Giannis says no
The Greek Freak showed why he has that nickname, soaring for an impressive block on DeAndre Jordan.
Wizards beat Spurs, who lose Aldridge
The Wizards got back on track, snapping a three-game losing streak by beating the Spurs. They had a balanced attack, as seven players scored in double figures. The biggest story from the game, however, was the Spurs losing LaMarcus Aldridge, who left with a knee contusion.
AD shows off the Eurostep
Anthony Davis is one of the most skilled big men in the league, as he showed against the Trail Blazers. Using a filthy Eurostep, he got to the rim for an easy bucket.
LeBron and Nance connect
LeBron James showed off his passing skills, and Larry Nance Jr. showed off his dunking skills in the first quarter, as the two connected for a nice alley-oop.
Siakam explodes to the rim
Pascal Siakam was looking to execute a dribble handoff in the fourth quarter but then changed his mind and decided to take care of things himself. And he made the right decision.
LiAngelo to the NBA?
Lonzo Ball's younger brother LiAngelo has reportedly declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old Ball brother started this season at UCLA, but ended up in an international incident after shoplifting from some stores in China while there with the Bruins.
Shortly after, of course, LaVar Ball had LiAngelo, along with the youngest Ball boy, LaMelo, turn pro and join a team in Lithuania. Now, LiAngelo will try to become the second big baller to make it to the Association. Full story.
Draymond out again
Warriors forward Draymond Green missed Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers because of a throat infection. It was the second consecutive game that Golden State was without all four of its All-Stars, and it resulted in another loss, 92-81. Without Green, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, the Warriors took a 110-91 loss to the Jazz on Sunday.
Wade made final call on trade to Heat
Dwyane Wade's return to the Miami Heat at the trade deadline was one of the most surprising moves of the season. But perhaps even more surprising is the news that he was the one who had the final say on whether or not the trade would go through. According to a report from Dave McMenamin, Cavs GM Koby Altman let Wade decide if he wanted to be traded back to the Heat or stay with the Cavs for the rest of the season. Full story.
Sixers fans give Fultz special chant
The people in Philly were pretty excited to see Markelle Fultz's return on Monday night, and showed their appreciation by giving him his own chant. Much like the Minnesota Vikings fans chanted "Skol!" as they clapped their hands together, the Sixers fans did the same while chanting "Fultz!" Full story.
Bogut won't sign this season
After reportedly receiving interest from several teams, it appears that free agent center Andrew Bogut will not join a team this season. Instead he will care for his wife, who's currently in a high-risk pregnancy. Bogut is expected to be ready for free agency, starting July 1.
-
-
