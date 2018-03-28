NBA Tuesday news, scores, schedule, updates: Wade, Heat crush LeBron, Cavs

After a bit of a slower night on Monday, the NBA schedule stepped on the gas for Tuesday. Eight games, 13 potential playoff teams in action, a nationally televised doubleheader, LeBron James, James Harden and Anthony Davis all in action, Tuesday night's slate had it all.

NBA scores for Tuesday, March 27

All times Eastern

Wade, Heat swat away LeBron, Cavs

It was all Heat on Tuesday night as they easily took care of the Cavaliers, holding LeBron James and Co. to a season-low 79 points. Dwyane Wade got the best of his old friend LeBron James, not only getting the win, but blocking him twice. Wade finished the game with 12 points and four blocks. It was the seventh straight loss for LeBron and the Cavs in Miami since he left town.

Dwyane Wade helps on defense to swat it away!#HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/obExxXfhZt — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2018

LeBron is still winless in Miami since leaving the Heat. pic.twitter.com/CYkGFBZvq1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 28, 2018

Dwyane Wade (12 PTS, 4 STL) and LeBron James (18 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST) go back and forth in Miami! pic.twitter.com/sMWbNhDTFg — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2018

Lillard outduels AD



Damian Lillard put on an absolute show in The Big Easy, pouring in 41 points, 20 of which came in the fourth quarter. His big performance was just enough to get the Trail Blazers an important win over Anthony Davis -- who dropped 36 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks -- and the Pelicans, 106-103. Not even a few incredible blocks by Jrue Holiday in the closing minutes were enough for the Pels.

Milos does his thing

Milos Teodosic is a passing wizard, as he proved with an absolutely remarkable pass against the Bucks.

Clippers get important win over Bucks

The Clips are somehow still right in the fight for a playoff spot out West, and thanks to a big win over the Bucks on Tuesday night, they're now just 1 1/2 games behind the Timberwolves for eighth. Tobias Harris led the way with 19 points and five assists, and Austin Rivers hit a dagger step-back 3 to seal the win.

Tobias Harris goes for 19 PTS, 5 AST to fuel the @LAClippers 105-98 win over @Bucks! #ItTakesEverything



DeAndre Jordan: 12 PTS, 16 REB



Giannis: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 5 BLK pic.twitter.com/biqbJItTSn — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2018

Raptors hand Nuggets tough loss

The Denver Nuggets need all the wins they can get down the stretch, but unfortunately they've been getting mostly losses lately. They lost their second in a row on Tuesday night at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, who pulled away in the fourth quarter. With the loss, the Nuggets are now two full games behind the Timberwolves, who sit in eighth place in the West. With just seven games remaining, they face an uphill battle to get to the playoffs.

Giannis says no

The Greek Freak showed why he has that nickname, soaring for an impressive block on DeAndre Jordan.

Wizards beat Spurs, who lose Aldridge

The Wizards got back on track, snapping a three-game losing streak by beating the Spurs. They had a balanced attack, as seven players scored in double figures. The biggest story from the game, however, was the Spurs losing LaMarcus Aldridge, who left with a knee contusion.

7 players score double figures to pace the @WashWizards at home!



WAS takes it 116-106 over the @spurs.



Oubre Jr: 12 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST

Markieff: Game-high 15 PTS#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/zacPlviTxm — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2018

AD shows off the Eurostep

Anthony Davis is one of the most skilled big men in the league, as he showed against the Trail Blazers. Using a filthy Eurostep, he got to the rim for an easy bucket.

AD eurosteps to the rim!



#5 in the West @PelicansNBA lead #3 @trailblazers 49-46 at the break!



Davis: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK, 2 STL

Lillard: 13 PTS#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/r5P5jkwGuD — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2018

LeBron and Nance connect

LeBron James showed off his passing skills, and Larry Nance Jr. showed off his dunking skills in the first quarter, as the two connected for a nice alley-oop.

Siakam explodes to the rim

Pascal Siakam was looking to execute a dribble handoff in the fourth quarter but then changed his mind and decided to take care of things himself. And he made the right decision.

LiAngelo to the NBA?

Lonzo Ball's younger brother LiAngelo has reportedly declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old Ball brother started this season at UCLA, but ended up in an international incident after shoplifting from some stores in China while there with the Bruins.

Shortly after, of course, LaVar Ball had LiAngelo, along with the youngest Ball boy, LaMelo, turn pro and join a team in Lithuania. Now, LiAngelo will try to become the second big baller to make it to the Association. Full story.

Draymond out again

Warriors forward Draymond Green missed Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers because of a throat infection. It was the second consecutive game that Golden State was without all four of its All-Stars, and it resulted in another loss, 92-81. Without Green, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, the Warriors took a 110-91 loss to the Jazz on Sunday.

Wade made final call on trade to Heat

Dwyane Wade's return to the Miami Heat at the trade deadline was one of the most surprising moves of the season. But perhaps even more surprising is the news that he was the one who had the final say on whether or not the trade would go through. According to a report from Dave McMenamin, Cavs GM Koby Altman let Wade decide if he wanted to be traded back to the Heat or stay with the Cavs for the rest of the season. Full story.

Sixers fans give Fultz special chant

The people in Philly were pretty excited to see Markelle Fultz's return on Monday night, and showed their appreciation by giving him his own chant. Much like the Minnesota Vikings fans chanted "Skol!" as they clapped their hands together, the Sixers fans did the same while chanting "Fultz!" Full story.

Bogut won't sign this season

After reportedly receiving interest from several teams, it appears that free agent center Andrew Bogut will not join a team this season. Instead he will care for his wife, who's currently in a high-risk pregnancy. Bogut is expected to be ready for free agency, starting July 1.