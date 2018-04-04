NBA Tuesday scores, news, highlights, rumors, updates: LeBron James breaks another record and the Cavs beat the Raptors
We have all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Tuesday in the NBA
After taking a night off to clear the schedule for the NCAA national championship game, the NBA is back in action Tuesday. And, hoo boy, is it back in a big way. A massive 13-game schedule is on the docket, with every single game set to have an influence on either the playoff race or the tanking race. Stay with us all day as we keep you updated on everything you need to know in the NBA world.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 3
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers 112, Toronto Raptors 106 (box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 121, Brooklyn Nets 95 (box score)
- Orlando Magic 97, New York Knicks 73 (box score )
- Miami Heat 101, Atlanta Hawks 98 (box score)
- Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Cavs beat Raptors again
These post-deadline Cavaliers have been a different team. They picked up their second victory against the Raptors on Tuesday and have now won nine of their past 10. With the playoffs approaching, they're coming into form at a great time. Toronto, on the other hand, is cooling off at the worst possible time.
LeBron passes Kobe
On Tuesday night, LeBron passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time list for career 20-point games. James is now third and it gives him another accolade over his longtime rival.
Bryant vs. LeBron was one of the NBA's most exciting rivalries in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but these days it seems like James is breaking a different record every week. Bryant might be losing ground in that debate. Full story.
Butler close to return
Jimmy Butler isn't back yet, but the Wolves star had a full practice Tuesday for the first time since his February surgery. Minnesota is only 1½ games ahead of ninth-place Denver in the playoff race. With two games against the Nuggets left on their schedule, a Butler return could be a huge boost. Full story
Teams planning to make trade calls for Kawhi
With Kawhi Leonard looking unlikely to play with the Spurs again this season, teams are reportedly planning to make trade calls about him. Of course, it would take a huge offer to actually get the Spurs to trade Leonard, but teams apparently believe the chances of the Spurs trading him are high enough that it's worth their time to make calls and put some offers together. Full story
Noel, Sefolosha suspended five games for failing drug test
Nerlens Noel and Thabo Sefolosha have each been suspended for five games due to violating the league's anti-drug program. With exactly five games remaining on the Mavericks' schedule, Noel will be done for the season. Utah's Sefolosha, on the other hand, is already out for the season due to knee surgery. He will serve the suspension at the beginning of next season.
Whiteside says he regrets benching comments
Heat center Hassan Whiteside has said that he now regrets the comments he made following the team's overtime loss to the Nets over the weekend. Whiteside said it was "bull----" he didn't play in the fourth quarter or overtime. With some time to reflect, however, Whiteside says he trusts coach Erik Spoelstra, and was just frustrated when he said what he said. Full story
Ntilikina gets fancy
Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina had a nice fake behind-the-back pass to create an open lane for a layup.
Heat clinch
The Heat clinched a spot in the playoffs on Tuesday with a too-close-for-comfort victory against the Hawks.
Abrines rises for the slam
Alex Abrines put Jordan Bell on a poster with a monstrous slam. Even the Thunder faithful were surprised to see this one.
Fultz goes through the defense
Markelle Fultz found the passing lane through two defenders to dish out a nice assist. Who needs a jump shot when you can pass like this?
Lue at shootaround but will not coach
Tyronn Lue was seen at the Cavaliers' shootaround Tuesday, which could mean he is approaching a return to the sidelines. Lue hasn't coached the past eight games due to health-related reasons, but Cleveland was hoping he would return after this homestand. He will not coach on Tuesday.
Drummond, Acy fined for altercation
Andre Drummond and Quincy Acy got into it Sunday during the Pistons' victory against the Nets. Both players were ejected from the game, and now they have each been fined for their actions. Drummond was fined $15,000, while Acy was dinged for $25,000.
Whitehead to get wrist surgery
Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead will miss the remainder of the season due to surgery on his wrist. The second-year guard played 16 games this season in the NBA, splitting time between the Nets and their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. He averaged 6.3 points with Brooklyn and shot just under 39 percent from 3.
Capela gets up
Clint Capela started the Rockets' game against the Wizards right, with an alley-oop dunk in the paint.
Dr. J gets a statue
Julius Erving is one of the greatest and most influential players in NBA history. On Tuesday, the 76ers honored the legend with a statue.
And-Ones
- Denzel Valentine will be out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.
- Dario Saric will not play Tuesday while he recovers from cellulite treatment.
- Kevin Love played Tuesday despite starting the day questionable with illness.
- Lonzo Ball (knee) is out Tuesday against the Jazz.
- Andre Iguodala (knee) is out Tuesday for the Warriors.
- Jonathan Isaac will miss Tuesday's game with an ankle injury.
- Terry Rozier is out Tuesday with an ankle injury.
- Ryan Anderson left early on Tuesday with an ankle injury and did not return.
-
James passes Bryant in 20 point games
LeBron James continues his rise in the record books; this time, he moves past an old rival...
-
LeBron has copyright issues with Alabama
The company sent a letter to Alabama expressing concern about copyright infringement
-
Butler practices, could return soon
Butler, who could return to save the Wolves' season, is preaching urgency: 'We just gotta get...
-
Shaq: Penny and I could've won NBA title
Shaq has had the luxury of playing with some truly all-time great players, but Penny Hardaway...
-
Shaq, Magic see MVP in Simmons' future
Magic and Shaq both also consider the Greek Freak an MVP candidate in 2023 as well
-
Spurs vs. Clippers odds, NBA picks
Larry Hartstein is 28-11 when picking the Spurs or Clippers and he just locked in a strong...