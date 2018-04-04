NBA Tuesday scores, news, highlights, rumors, updates: LeBron James breaks another record and the Cavs beat the Raptors

After taking a night off to clear the schedule for the NCAA national championship game, the NBA is back in action Tuesday. And, hoo boy, is it back in a big way. A massive 13-game schedule is on the docket, with every single game set to have an influence on either the playoff race or the tanking race. Stay with us all day as we keep you updated on everything you need to know in the NBA world.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 3

All times Eastern

Cavs beat Raptors again

These post-deadline Cavaliers have been a different team. They picked up their second victory against the Raptors on Tuesday and have now won nine of their past 10. With the playoffs approaching, they're coming into form at a great time. Toronto, on the other hand, is cooling off at the worst possible time.

LeBron passes Kobe

On Tuesday night, LeBron passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time list for career 20-point games. James is now third and it gives him another accolade over his longtime rival.

Bryant vs. LeBron was one of the NBA's most exciting rivalries in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but these days it seems like James is breaking a different record every week. Bryant might be losing ground in that debate. Full story.

Butler close to return

Jimmy Butler isn't back yet, but the Wolves star had a full practice Tuesday for the first time since his February surgery. Minnesota is only 1½ games ahead of ninth-place Denver in the playoff race. With two games against the Nuggets left on their schedule, a Butler return could be a huge boost. Full story

Teams planning to make trade calls for Kawhi

With Kawhi Leonard looking unlikely to play with the Spurs again this season, teams are reportedly planning to make trade calls about him. Of course, it would take a huge offer to actually get the Spurs to trade Leonard, but teams apparently believe the chances of the Spurs trading him are high enough that it's worth their time to make calls and put some offers together. Full story

Noel, Sefolosha suspended five games for failing drug test

Nerlens Noel and Thabo Sefolosha have each been suspended for five games due to violating the league's anti-drug program. With exactly five games remaining on the Mavericks' schedule, Noel will be done for the season. Utah's Sefolosha, on the other hand, is already out for the season due to knee surgery. He will serve the suspension at the beginning of next season.

Whiteside says he regrets benching comments

Heat center Hassan Whiteside has said that he now regrets the comments he made following the team's overtime loss to the Nets over the weekend. Whiteside said it was "bull----" he didn't play in the fourth quarter or overtime. With some time to reflect, however, Whiteside says he trusts coach Erik Spoelstra, and was just frustrated when he said what he said. Full story

Ntilikina gets fancy

Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina had a nice fake behind-the-back pass to create an open lane for a layup.

Heat clinch

The Heat clinched a spot in the playoffs on Tuesday with a too-close-for-comfort victory against the Hawks.

Hustled our way to a seat at the #WhiteHot table.



CLINCHED. pic.twitter.com/CgSCaxviuR — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 4, 2018

Abrines rises for the slam

Alex Abrines put Jordan Bell on a poster with a monstrous slam. Even the Thunder faithful were surprised to see this one.

Fultz goes through the defense

Markelle Fultz found the passing lane through two defenders to dish out a nice assist. Who needs a jump shot when you can pass like this?

Lue at shootaround but will not coach

Tyronn Lue was seen at the Cavaliers' shootaround Tuesday, which could mean he is approaching a return to the sidelines. Lue hasn't coached the past eight games due to health-related reasons, but Cleveland was hoping he would return after this homestand. He will not coach on Tuesday.

Tyronn Lue is back on the court for Cavs shootaround, huddling with the coaches pic.twitter.com/cE6aBkgi7g — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 3, 2018

Drummond, Acy fined for altercation

Andre Drummond and Quincy Acy got into it Sunday during the Pistons' victory against the Nets. Both players were ejected from the game, and now they have each been fined for their actions. Drummond was fined $15,000, while Acy was dinged for $25,000.

Whitehead to get wrist surgery

Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead will miss the remainder of the season due to surgery on his wrist. The second-year guard played 16 games this season in the NBA, splitting time between the Nets and their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. He averaged 6.3 points with Brooklyn and shot just under 39 percent from 3.

Capela gets up

Clint Capela started the Rockets' game against the Wizards right, with an alley-oop dunk in the paint.

Dr. J gets a statue

Julius Erving is one of the greatest and most influential players in NBA history. On Tuesday, the 76ers honored the legend with a statue.

And-Ones