NBA Tuesday scores, news, highlights, updates: LeBron breaks another record; Cavs best Raptors again

Tuesday evening started with something we've seen countless times over the past few years: LeBron James crushing the hearts of the Raptors. There were 12 other games on the night, which meant plenty of other action.

Damian Lillard sprained his ankle, Paul George was left questioning his jumpshot mechanics and the Spurs lost, meaning they officially won't win 50 games for the first time since the 1998-99 season. All of this and we haven't even gotten to two of the best dunks of the season. Both from rookies.

Check below for all of Tuesday's scores, highlights and news from throughout the day.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 3

Lillard sprains ankle

Damian Lillard sprained his ankle toward the end of the Trail Blazers' loss to the Mavericks. He was later seen being taken out of the arena on a cart. He didn't specify how severe it was, but he clearly was trying to avoid putting pressure on it.

The Blazers will likely have to finish the regular season without Lillard and maybe even enter the playoffs without him. The timing for this injury could not be any worse for Portland. Full story.

Spurs fail to reach 50 wins

The Spurs' loss to the Clippers clinched their first season since 1998-99 that they will not finish with 50 wins. Funny enough, they won the title in that lockout-shortened season.

This caps off what has been a bizarre season for San Antonio. An injury to Kawhi Leonard, players-only meetings, and the end of one of the best streaks in sports. Full story.

Cavs beat Raptors again

These post-deadline Cavaliers have been a different team. They picked up their second victory against the Raptors on Tuesday and have now won nine of their past 10. With the playoffs approaching, they're coming into form at a great time. Toronto, on the other hand, is cooling off at the worst possible time.

LeBron passes Kobe

On Tuesday night, LeBron passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time list for career 20-point games. James is now third and it gives him another accolade over his longtime rival.

Bryant vs. LeBron was one of the NBA's most exciting rivalries in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but these days it seems like James is breaking a different record every week. Bryant might be losing ground in that debate. Full story.

Butler close to return

Jimmy Butler isn't back yet, but the Wolves star had a full practice Tuesday for the first time since his February surgery. Minnesota is only 1½ games ahead of ninth-place Denver in the playoff race. With two games against the Nuggets left on their schedule, a Butler return could be a huge boost. Full story

Giannis puts on a show

Giannis Antetokounmpo was phenomenal in Milwaukee's victory against Boston. He had 29 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists along with two sick dimes to Eric Bledsoe.

Then, when Milwaukee needed him most, he came through with a clutch chasedown block on Jaylen Brown.

The Greek Freak with the CHASEDOWN BLOCK on Jaylen!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/FFkvUywPuc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 4, 2018

George concerned about shot

Paul George showed some concern with his jump shot following the Thunder's loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. He has been in a shooting slump recently and he feels it has something to do with his mechanics. "I don't feel like myself", George said. Full story.

Harden embarrasses Satoransky

James Harden had Tomas Satoransky on him and made quick work of him on the way to a highlight stepback.

Harden Island is a lonely place. 😬 pic.twitter.com/7diVHzie3W — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 4, 2018

Teams planning to make trade calls for Kawhi

With Kawhi Leonard looking unlikely to play with the Spurs again this season, teams are reportedly planning to make trade calls about him. Of course, it would take a huge offer to actually get the Spurs to trade Leonard, but teams apparently believe the chances of the Spurs trading him are high enough that it's worth their time to make calls and put some offers together. Full story

Dennis Smith Jr. has best dunk of the night

Dennis Smith Jr. had the best dunk of the night when he bounced the ball to himself off the hardwood to dunk it on a fast break. This shouldn't be done during a game, but he did it during a game. How in the world?

DSJ BOUNCES IT TO HIMSELF FOR THE DUNK!!! #DALvsPOR pic.twitter.com/SyYekxozPI — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 4, 2018

Monk has second best dunk of the night

Malik Monk had the second best dunk of the night and one of the best we've seen all season. This double clutch through traffic was disgusting.

Beal duels with Harden

Bradley Beal went 1-on-1 with James Harden and managed to come out on top. Unfortunately for him, his team wasn't so lucky.

Noel, Sefolosha suspended five games for failing drug test

Nerlens Noel and Thabo Sefolosha have each been suspended for five games due to violating the league's anti-drug program. With exactly five games remaining on the Mavericks' schedule, Noel will be done for the season. Utah's Sefolosha, on the other hand, is already out for the season due to knee surgery. He will serve the suspension at the beginning of next season.

Whiteside says he regrets benching comments

Heat center Hassan Whiteside has said that he now regrets the comments he made following the team's overtime loss to the Nets over the weekend. Whiteside said it was "bull----" he didn't play in the fourth quarter or overtime. With some time to reflect, however, Whiteside says he trusts coach Erik Spoelstra, and was just frustrated when he said what he said. Full story

Ntilikina gets fancy

Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina had a nice fake behind-the-back pass to create an open lane for a layup.

Heat clinch

The Heat clinched a spot in the playoffs on Tuesday with a too-close-for-comfort victory against the Hawks.

Abrines rises for the slam

Alex Abrines put Jordan Bell on a poster with a monstrous slam. Even the Thunder faithful were surprised to see this one.

Fultz goes through the defense

Markelle Fultz found the passing lane through two defenders to dish out a nice assist. Who needs a jump shot when you can pass like this?

Lue at shootaround but will not coach

Tyronn Lue was seen at the Cavaliers' shootaround Tuesday, which could mean he is approaching a return to the sidelines. Lue hasn't coached the past eight games due to health-related reasons, but Cleveland was hoping he would return after this homestand. He will not coach on Tuesday.

Tyronn Lue is back on the court for Cavs shootaround, huddling with the coaches pic.twitter.com/cE6aBkgi7g — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 3, 2018

Drummond, Acy fined for altercation

Andre Drummond and Quincy Acy got into it Sunday during the Pistons' victory against the Nets. Both players were ejected from the game, and now they have each been fined for their actions. Drummond was fined $15,000, while Acy was dinged for $25,000.

Whitehead to get wrist surgery

Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead will miss the remainder of the season due to surgery on his wrist. The second-year guard played 16 games this season in the NBA, splitting time between the Nets and their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. He averaged 6.3 points with Brooklyn and shot just under 39 percent from 3.

Capela gets up

Clint Capela started the Rockets' game against the Wizards right, with an alley-oop dunk in the paint.

Dr. J gets a statue

Julius Erving is one of the greatest and most influential players in NBA history. On Tuesday, the 76ers honored the legend with a statue.

