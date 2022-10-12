The 2022-23 NBA season is just around the corner, with all 30 teams ramping up in pursuit of the playoffs, with one team being crowned champions and hoisting up the Larry O'Brien trophy in June.

With that in mind, it only makes sense that NBA fans will want to know where they can watch the broadcasts of their favorite teams throughout the regular season. Below, we've put together a helpful table that includes all 30 teams, their regional television network and both in and out-of-market streaming options.

It's worth noting that ESPN, ESPN+ and TNT will carry the nationally-televised games throughout the regular season and even through the playoffs. Games on ESPN can be streamed through fuboTV (try for free).

For a complete look at the NBA schedule to find out who your favorite team is playing, click here. For all the latest scores, click here.