The 2022-23 NBA season is just around the corner, with all 30 teams ramping up in pursuit of the playoffs, with one team being crowned champions and hoisting up the Larry O'Brien trophy in June.
With that in mind, it only makes sense that NBA fans will want to know where they can watch the broadcasts of their favorite teams throughout the regular season. Below, we've put together a helpful table that includes all 30 teams, their regional television network and both in and out-of-market streaming options.
It's worth noting that ESPN, ESPN+ and TNT will carry the nationally-televised games throughout the regular season and even through the playoffs. Games on ESPN can be streamed through fuboTV (try for free).
For a complete look at the NBA schedule to find out who your favorite team is playing, click here. For all the latest scores, click here.
|Team
|Television Network
|Regional stream
|Out-of-network
Bally Sports Southeast
NBC Sports Boston
fuboTV (try for free)
YES Network
NBA League Pass
Bally Sports Southeast
NBA League Pass
NBC Sports Chicago
fuboTV (try for free)
Bally Sports Ohio
Bally Sports Southwest
NBA League Pass
Altitude Sports
fuboTV (try for free)
Bally Sports Detroit
NBC Sports Bay Area
fuboTV (try for free)
AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
fuboTV (try for free)
Bally Sports Indiana
Bally Sports West/Bally Sports SoCal
Spectrum Sportsnet
Bally Sports Southeast
Bally Sports Sun
Bally Sports Wisconsin
Bally Sports North
Bally Sports New Orleans
MSG Network
fuboTV (try for free)
Bally Sports Oklahoma
Bally Sports Florida
NBC Sports Philadelphia
fuboTV (try for free)
Bally Sports Arizona
Root Sports Northwest
fuboTV (try for free)
NBC Sports California
fuboTV (try for free)
Bally Sports Southwest
TSN/Sportsnet
AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
fuboTV (try for free)
|NBC Sports Washington
|fuboTV (try for free)
|NBA League Pass