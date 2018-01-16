NBA Twitter cracks up at Chris Paul leading Rockets to Clippers through secret passage

I. Love. This. Game.

After a long, exciting day of NBA action on MLK Day, there was only one way it could end -- a locker room altercation between former teammates-turned-bitter rivals!

Following a chippy 113-102 Clippers victory on Monday, Rockets guard reportedly led his teammates to the Clippers locker room through a back door. Paul, of course, was a member of the Clippers for the previous six seasons before requesting a trade to Houston in the offseason.

Paul, James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green reportedly showed up outside the Clippers' locker room looking for Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin. The incident ended peaceably, but that didn't stop Twitter from having an absolute field day with the whole situation. Here are some of the best reactions.

Chris Paul and his teammates showed up to the Clippers locker room through the back door like pic.twitter.com/268n5ZxbOK — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) January 16, 2018

chris paul sneaking into the clippers locker room pic.twitter.com/9AVFBrhPci — nick (@nick_pants) January 16, 2018

when you round up the boys in the locker room vs. when the police ask what happened pic.twitter.com/fk7jppeXTi — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) January 16, 2018

"alright now there's a series of secret tunnels" pic.twitter.com/GJFzQdUzdS — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 16, 2018

Chris Paul’s been digging this tunnel for years pic.twitter.com/i4SSB2x2te — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) January 16, 2018

Harden, Ariza and Gerald Green waiting for Austin Rivers like pic.twitter.com/9Awiy8r9yW — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 16, 2018

its funny to me that austin rivers could literally go tell his dad on the rockets — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 16, 2018

"We want to see Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin. Where are..." pic.twitter.com/PD1x82TF33 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 16, 2018

when Blake remembered Chris Paul knew where the secret tunnel was pic.twitter.com/WRp0PdTy4L — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 16, 2018

Did they have torches? Pitchforks? "Just give us Austin, and the rest of you can live!" BK — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) January 16, 2018

CP3 getting into clippers locker room pic.twitter.com/AOxz9OD0Ow — Wells P (@Wells_P) January 16, 2018

CP3 knew there was a backdoor that connected the home and away locker rooms in Staples. pic.twitter.com/SDgtLe3yxA — Wells P (@Wells_P) January 16, 2018

When Blake remembers he showed CP3 the secret tunnel the first year he arrived pic.twitter.com/ByYXLayaBh — J3R3MY (@J3R3MYC) January 16, 2018

Wesley Johnson at the secret door pic.twitter.com/Qjcq5jYI9Y — Saylor (@ceesay257) January 16, 2018

Rockets rolling into Staples Center next month pic.twitter.com/Ghanr29QwY — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 16, 2018

Congratulations to Chris Paul on actually leading a team somewhere — Seerat Sohi (@DamianTrillard) January 16, 2018

everybody who went to bed early is gonna catch up on this rockets-clippers stuff like pic.twitter.com/RPfHovBf8M — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) January 16, 2018

Just when you we think we've seen it all, the NBA surprises us all over again. Simpy remarkable.