NBA Twitter cracks up at Chris Paul leading Rockets to Clippers through secret passage
The former Clipper apparently had some tricks up his sleeve after a chippy game
I. Love. This. Game.
After a long, exciting day of NBA action on MLK Day, there was only one way it could end -- a locker room altercation between former teammates-turned-bitter rivals!
Following a chippy 113-102 Clippers victory on Monday, Rockets guard reportedly led his teammates to the Clippers locker room through a back door. Paul, of course, was a member of the Clippers for the previous six seasons before requesting a trade to Houston in the offseason.
Paul, James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green reportedly showed up outside the Clippers' locker room looking for Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin. The incident ended peaceably, but that didn't stop Twitter from having an absolute field day with the whole situation. Here are some of the best reactions.
Just when you we think we've seen it all, the NBA surprises us all over again. Simpy remarkable.
