The Milwaukee Bucks fell short in their quest to reach the NBA Finals once again during the 2019-20 season. With that in mind, the franchise elected to make some big changes as teams were allowed to make trades beginning on Monday as the moratorium period was lifted.

On Monday night, the Bucks made a pair of trades that significantly improved their roster. First, the Bucks reportedly acquired guard Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for guard Eric Bledsoe, guard George Hill, and three first-round picks. In addition, the Bucks also reportedly acquired guard Bogdan Bogdanovic in a sign-and-trade deal from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for guard Donte DiVincenzo, forward Ersan Ilyasova and forward D.J. Wilson.

The moves are in an effort to shore up the roster, but it's also an attempt to try and convince All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a supermax contract extension with the franchise. Milwaukee has built its roster around the two-time reigning MVP, who has blossomed into one of the top players the NBA has to offer.

The Eastern Conference landscape has been significantly altered with the Bucks' moves and the league has taken notice. The NBA twitter world took some time to react to the big moves.

George Karl certainly has a vested interest in what the Bucks are going to do in the future. After all, the coaching legend served as the franchise's head coach from 1998 to 2003.

Aside from their impact on the court, this is the biggest takeaway from Milwaukee's moves. The franchise is doing all it can in order to convince Giannis to remain with the team for the foreseeable future.

Holiday does have a player option for the 2021-22 season, so he does represent an expiring contract. Regardless, the Bucks mainly gave up draft picks without gutting their core.

This is a very accurate interpretation of the trade. Considering that Holiday is an expiring contract, netting three first-round picks and two solid guards is a phenomenal haul.

This is certainly a fair point. Divincenzo is a nice, young rotation player to have in the fold, but the Bucks really didn't give up all that much to get a terrific shooter in Bogdanovic.

The Bucks certainly are in a much better position to make a deep playoff run this coming season. However, many other teams are going to be looking to make big trades as the week goes on.