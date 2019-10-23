NBA Twitter reacts to opening night with memes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and more
The NBA is back, tell a friend
The NBA is back, which means NBA Twitter is also back. On Tuesday night, the regular season opened up with the defending world champion Toronto Raptors receiving their rings and hanging the championship banner before taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.
It took overtime, but the Raptors got the job done and beat the Pelicans, 130-122.
Over at the Staples Center, defending NBA champion Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Leonard and company came out on top, beating the Lakers, 112-102.
But what really matters are not the scores from opening nights. It's all about the jokes and memes. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the first night of the 2019-2020 NBA season:
Leonard gave a pregame speech and, of course, it resulted in yet another Kawhi meme. It was the "hey, hey, hey" heard 'round the NBA world.
Clippers forward Paul George took the saying, "When in doubt, overdress," very seriously last night.
People made a lot of comparisons, saying he looked like he was off to prom, a fancy dinner or maybe was a part time limo driver. Maybe he was just the best man at a wedding somewhere and had to race to the Staples Center with no time to change.
There really is a SpongeBob meme for everything, even other memes.
Danny Green had the most points ever in a Lakers debut.
People were not impressed with James' 18-point performance last night.
Inside the L.A. arena, it was clearly a Lakers-heavy crowd. The Clippers were technically the home team, but it is still a Lakers city.
Oh, and it seems Lakers fans don't love Leonard.
The season has only just begun, but NBA Twitter is in midseason form. Here's to many more months of memes, reactions and basketball content.
