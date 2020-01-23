NBA Twitter reacts to Pelicans pulling Zion Williamson after hot scoring streak in fourth quarter of his debut
Williamson watched the final minutes of his debut from the bench after scoring 17 fourth quarter points
Things may have started slowly for Zion Williamson in his NBA debut against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, but they certainly didn't end that way. The top pick from the 2019 NBA Draft caught fire in the fourth quarter of their contest when he scored 17 points in a span of less than four minutes of action and knocked down all four of his three-point attempts. With Williamson leading the way, the Pelicans were able to make a run and pull within three after being down double-digits from much of the game. Williamson's hot streak was cut short though, as Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry subbed his star rookie out of the game and didn't put him back in.
The Pelicans went on to lose the game 121-117, while Williamson finished 22 with points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in 18 minutes. Afterward, Twitter unsurprisingly had a lot to say about Williamon's fourth-quarter explosion and the fact that he had to observe the closing moments of the contest from the bench.
The fans that filled the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night obviously wanted to see Williamson finish off the game, and they were vocal about their feelings. Considering how well Williamson was playing, and the fact that they already had to wait several months to see him out on the court, you can't blame them.
Considering how much he means to the future of the franchise, and the fact that he hasn't played in months, Williamson's action on Wednesday night was always going to be limited. The Pelicans want him to be the face of their franchise for the next decade-plus, so they are going to ease him into professional play slowly. Some were more understanding of this than others.
Others were less concerned with the Pelicans' long-terms plan, and would have preferred the organization to live more in the moment.
Alvin Gentry was on the receiving end of a lot of the ire regarding Williamson's early exit from the game, but ultimately the decision was out of his hands, and he made that clear after the game.
Like any other player in the midst of a hot stretch, Williamson obviously wanted to stay in the game, and he said that coming out was "tough."
Thanks to that scorching stretch in the fourth, Williamson's debut was a very memorable one. Would it have been more memorable if he was able to stay in for the stretch run to potentially pilot a Pelicans comeback victory? Sure,and in an ideal world that would have happened. But the NBA is a business, and you can't fault the organization for protecting their investment, as they're hoping for 10 more years of performances like the one Williamson put on in the final quarter on Wednesday night.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zion somehow exceeds hype in NBA debut
Williamson scored 17 of his 22 points during an electrifying fourth-quarter performance
-
Zion notches his first NBA bucket
Zion Williamson has officially recorded his first stats as an NBA player
-
Viral ref practices giving a tech
Did you know it was possible to give a technical with a lowercase T?
-
WATCH: Jackson catches block from behind
This is, without question, the defensive highlight of the year
-
Space Jam 2 jerseys revealed
Here's what the Monstars, LeBron James and the rest of the Tune Squad will be wearing
-
Mavs can overcome Powell's absence
Powell suffered a torn Achilles during the Mavericks' loss to the Clippers Tuesday night
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night