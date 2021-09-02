As the NBA prepares for the 2021-22 season, more information is starting to be released regarding the league's COVID-19 protocols. The league already announced that all referees must be vaccinated, in addition to any team or arena personnel that comes into contact with players. That includes coaches and front-office executives, to photographers sitting courtside and those at the scorer's table.

Specific teams will also be following local government COVID-19 guidelines, which means that players for the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will all reportedly be required to be fully vaccinated to play in home games, in accordance with New York City and San Francisco's vaccine mandate. However, that mandate doesn't apply to visiting teams.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

While the league hasn't made any sweeping declaration that will require all players to be fully vaccinated, those who are will be afforded certain privileges as opposed to the unvaccinated or not fully vaxxed. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, those privileges include:

Fully vaccinated players and team personnel will likely not be required to undergo regular coronavirus testing during the 2021-22 season

Fully vaccinated individuals won't be required to quarantine if they come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, and won't be restricted from team activities.

If all players on a team are fully vaccinated, there may not be any restrictions on "away-from-work activities," such as attending indoor bars, clubs and lounges.

That is a stark difference from last season when daily testing was the norm, and there were heavy restrictions against even eating at restaurants while traveling on the road. But with the widespread access of several vaccines against COVID-19, the NBA plans to allow those who are fully vaccinated to have a sense of normalcy return to their lives during the season.

For individuals not fully vaccinated, though, daily testing will be required and they will be required to quarantine if they come into close contact with someone who tests positive for the virus. They will be required to wear masks at team facilities and during team travel and will not be allowed to sit next to other players during activities, per Charania.

These guidelines could obviously change if COVID-19 reaches the point it was at when the last season started in December 2020. But for right now, the league is hoping that with enough fully vaccinated players -- which NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said that 90% of the league is vaccinated -- there won't be the need to postpone as many games.

Training camps for the upcoming season start at the end of September, with the regular season for the 75th anniversary of the NBA tipping off Oct. 19.