NBA Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for Jan. 9: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Wednesday night's NBA schedule features a loaded 10-game slate, highlighted by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visiting Houston to face James Harden and the Rockets. Also, Kyrie Irving and the Celtics host Victor Oladipo and the Pacers, and the Lakers, Blazers and Jazz will all welcome Eastern Conference foes. Fans across the nation will be placing wagers on all these showdowns, but before making any NBA picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine's resident Vegas legend, Micah Roberts, is saying about Wednesday's action.

Roberts is going huge, putting together a three-team parlay of NBA best bets that could return a massive 6-1 payout. If you risk $100, it would return $600. If you go big, it could be a life-changing Hump Day extravaganza. Roberts, who enters Wednesday on a sizzling 24-14 run on NBA against the spread picks, ran Station Casinos' sportsbooks for 13 years. Now on the other side of the counter, Roberts keeps handing out winners to his followers.

We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Roberts is backing the Rockets (+1.5) as a rare home underdog against the powerful Bucks. Roberts knows that Milwaukee is 6-1 overall and against the spread in its last seven games. Meanwhile, Houston is still without star point guard Chris Paul. But the Rockets have actually performed better in Paul's absence, winning seven of nine while going 8-1 against the spread.

That's due in large part to the play of James Harden, who has scored at least 40 points in seven of the team's last 14 games, and at least 36 points in 11 of them. Harden leads the NBA in scoring by a wide margin, averaging 33.7 points, not to mention 8.5 assists and nearly six rebounds.

"He doesn't shoot a high percentage, but he's always on the free-throw line and the team is winning," Roberts told SportsLine. "So chuck away and fear the beard."

Milwaukee is on a 1-5 chiller against the spread versus Western Conference teams. Confidently lock in the Rockets, who are 2-0 as a home underdog, and you could be well on your way to a colossal parlay payoff.

