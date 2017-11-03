NBA veteran David Lee gets engaged to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki
Congrats to NBA free agent David Lee, who is now off the 'other' market
It's engagement season, which means Facebook is full of people you haven't talked to in years getting engaged. It's impossible to turn anywhere without seeing someone on a knee confessing their love to someone.
It looks like David Lee has joined along. The NBA veteran proposed to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, and the ring she posted on Instagram is quite a site to behold.
That is a giant rock and one that Lee clearly put a lot of thought into. If the place where she's taking a picture of the ring is where Lee proposed, then it's not too bad a location either. On the ocean at sunset? Classic.
Congrats to Lee and Wozniacki on the happy engagement. May they have many years of happiness together and remember this moment for the rest of their lives.
For those curious, Lee is still a free agent as an NBA player. Just not in the dating world.
