Diving deeper into the ultimate NBA summer trade guide, which details players who could be dealt during the 2025 offseason, several veterans hold massive contracts, and are better-suited elsewhere. Finding the right shopper is always the most impact aspect when you're the one holding the asset, especially when it may not be attractive to all given the price point.

Here are three NBA veterans on sizable contracts who could be the right fit for potential playoff teams...

Trade proposal: Lakers

LeBron James sidestepped a question about the Lakers playing without a center during the playoffs when Minnesota exposed Los Angeles. A dependable rim protector is a necessity for the Lakers if this team expects to challenge for a championship under coach JJ Redick. And while Ayton's contract is sizable and much to absorb out West, the former No. 1 overall pick averaged a double-double last season when he was healthy. The Lakers would not have to move Austin Reaves in a deal for Ayton, but Dalton Knecht and a future first-rounder would almost be a guarantee to spark Portland's interest.

Trade proposal: Heat

DeRozan's trade value isn't what it used to be, but you know what you get in terms of scoring efficiency with the shooting guard. With the potential of Andrew Wiggins on the move this summer, Miami could go small next season with a scoring punch of Tyler Herro at point guard and the Davion Mitchell-DeRozan combination. For Sacramento to bite, a two-for-one exchange with Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez II switching teams might work. DeRozan mentioned after Sacramento's season-ending loss the final stages of his career is all about getting to the postseason and perhaps the Heat could get there next season with a veteran scoring punch in the lineup.

"For me, you don't have many opportunities left to give yourself a chance to compete in the playoffs. That's all you kind of want at this stage of your career," DeRozan said. "I'm not trying to play another five, six years. You've only got so many years. That window closes quick. You always want a foundation that's stable and understood going forward. I'm pretty sure a lot of decisions have got to be made from top to bottom."

Trade proposal: Pistons

It's no secret Phoenix could use defensive assistance with a bolstered front line and a player like Detroit's Isaiah Stewart would check the necessary boxes in that department. The contracts are comparable here — albeit Stewart a bit cheaper at $15 million — and Allen provides the Pistons with lift from beyond the arc. Detroit shot a 36.2% clip from 3-point land this season, which ranked 17th in the NBA. With Cade Cunningham running the show as the future of the franchise, providing him with a sharp-shooting wing like Allen increases the assist total and makes Detroit a threat from the perimeter.