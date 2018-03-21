NBA Wednesday news, rumors, scores, highlights: LeBron James calls play-in tourney idea 'corny'

Welcome to this NBA Wednesday. We'll be here all day and night updating you on the latest news, notes, highlights and more as they happen.

LeBron doesn't like play-in tourney idea

LeBron James is a purist when it comes to making the playoffs. He wants teams that make the postseason with the best record from each conference. There's no need to take a simple concept and make it any more difficult than that.

So, of course, the NBA is considering making it more difficult than that. An idea has been floated around in the past of having a play-in tourney that will decide the last couple playoff seeds. James makes it clear he's no fan of that idea, calling it 'corny' Full story.

Ginobili doesn't expect a Leonard return

Manu Ginobili and the Spurs are trying to approach the rest of the season as if Kawhi Leonard will not return The Spurs really want Kawhi Leonard back, but until he's out there with them playing, they can't rely on his return. He's been gone too long at this point to expect a return. Full story.

Lieberman becomes first female head coach in BIG3

The BIG3 has hired Nancy Lieberman as its first female head coach in the league's history. She will replace Clyde Drexler as coach of the Power.

Lieberman, a Hall of Famer, was an assistant coach for the Kings and a former WNBA player. If she has aspirations to be a head coach in the NBA some day, this could be one of the career stops that will help her achieve that goal. Full story.

George encouraged by Hayward's progress

Paul George is one of the few people who know what Gordon Hayward is going through, and the Thunder forward discussed his relationship with Hayward ahead of the Thunder's loss to the Celtics on Tuesday night. "I think at this point, he don't need me to give him encouraging words. He knows I've got his back," George said.

Hayward is not expected to return to action this season. The forward himself said recently he is still holding out hope, but Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told media a few weeks ago that Hayward would not be playing. Full story

Korver excused from Cavs

Kyle Korver will not be with the Cavaliers for the foreseeable future due to the death of his younger brother, Kirk. The team understandably excused him so that he can be with his family during this difficult time. Kirk Korver was 27 years old. He played collegiate basketball at the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

The Cavaliers released a statement late Tuesday night: "We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time." Full story

Ex-Hawks employee suing team for discrimination against white people

A former Atlanta Hawks employee is suing the team for allegedly discriminating against white people. The employee, who worked for the team for five years, claims she was fired for complaining about the mistreatment of her and other white employees.

The Hawks released a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution saying, "We deny these claims and will vigorously defend against them" Full story

NBA schedule for Wednesday, March 21

(All times Eastern)

